LIVE BLOG: Hunt for the Last 16 intensifies in final round of 2022
The EHF European League Men group phase heads into its final round before the eight-week break for the festive period and the 2023 IHF World Championship, with 12 matches across the four groups on Tuesday.
- round 6 of the EHF European League Men 2022/23 group phase with 12 matches on Tuesday night: one at 17:00 CET, five at 18:45 CET, six at 20:45 CET
- unbeaten group leaders Montpellier (group A), Nexe (C), and Füchse (D) can already secure their place in the Last 16
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
- check out the standings in the four groups and read the round preview with info on all 12 matches
Tuesday 13 December 2022
18:40
No rest for the wicked. No sooner has that game finished do we turn our attention to five more starting at 18:45 CET!
Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Frisch Auf Göppingen
Skanderborg-Aarhus vs Füchse Berlin
TATRAN Presov vs Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem
TM Benidorm vs PAUC Handball
HC Motor vs Aguas Santas Milaneza
18:35 | RESULT - Balatonfüredi KSE 27:26 Alpla HC Hard
What a conclusion and the lead swings back to Hard and back again to Balatonfüred in the final minutes. Milan Gostovic fires home a penalty to give the home side a 27:26 lead. Hard have one last chance to snatch a point but the ball slips through the hands of Nico Schnabl and the Hungarian side claim their first win of the group!
18:28
Balatonfüred with their noses in front again but a man down for the next two minutes. 25:24 and just three minutes remain.
18:21
Golub Doknic with a crucial save and goal into an empty net to end Hard's baron spell. 22:22 with 10 minutes left in a game where both sides need a victory.
18:17
Mihaly Tóth is quickly becoming the hero of the night for Balatonfüred has his 35% save rate has driven the home side to a 22:21 lead. Life becomes suddenly very difficult for Hard as they go 5 minutes without a goal.
18:13
18:10
Just as Balatonfüred looked set to draw level again, a setback as Janos Denes gets himself a straight red card for a late challenge on Schnabl.
The home side are still just a goal behind with 15 minutes left to play, plenty of time for things to sway.
18:00
Nico Schnabl having a day to remember as he fires in his ninth goal of the day for a 19:16 lead. Balatonfüred with a more varied approach to keep themselves within reach but it's not getting any easier for them.
17:49
As we await the start of the second half, it's a good time to check out Adrian Costeiu's power rankings, now that we are embarking on the second half of the group phase. The top of the pile is much as you'd expect but we have a nice bit of variety as well. Take a look below.
17:38 | HALF-TIME
A scorcher from 11 metres out by Nico Schnabl beats the home side's keeper and beats the buzzer to give Hard a 15:13 lead at the break.
Schnabl leads the scoring with six goals this afternoon and he, combined with Doknic in goal, has made the difference so far!
17:29
Golub Doknic and his defence have really shut up shop here - a 44% save rate has laid the foundation for Hard to take control and lead 12:9 with just five minutes left in the half, a huge boost if they can hold onto this at the break.
17:19
A four-goal run inspired by Nico Schnabl has truly brought Alpla Hard into the contest now. They lead 9:8 and the onus is suddenly on the home side to come up with a response as we pass the halfway mark in the first half.
17:09
Balatonfüred have come out of the gates strong here. Confident start by Bendegúz Bóka, who was just named in the Hungary squad for the World Championship, scoring three early goals and his side lead 5:3.
16:53
We have a soft launch today with one match at 17:00 CET - Balatonfüredi KSE vs Alpla HC Hard.
These teams scored their first point of the group phase with a 30:30 draw last week. Both feel they need a victory today to stand any chance of making it through to the Last 16, so we can expect an intense encounter.
16:42
Füchse are another team that could put their name on the list of confirmed Last 16 participants tonight. Last week, they handed Skanderborg-Aarhus their first defeat, and both teams meet again for the reverse fixture in Denmark tonight (live on EHFTV at 18:45 CET).
However, fair to say Füchse have not had a flying start to this round 6 encounter: some delays on Monday forced them to take the bus instead of the plane to Denmark...
16:31
Nexe are also on the brink of entering the Last 16, though the Croatian side are on a tricky trip to Granollers tonight (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET). The Spanish side started the group phase with three straight wins, but must now be careful not to suffer a third straight defeat.
Pol Valera has been one of the standout players for Granollers so far, and EHF journalist Tiago Nogueira spoke with the centre back annex top scorer for this feature: "In Granollers, handball is very important and has a great tradition. And as handball is a minority sport in our country, it is very rewarding for those who love this sport to find girls and boys playing handball in the streets wearing our club’s jersey."
16:22
Montpellier are one of the teams that can book their Last 16 ticket tonight, but they will have to overcome the resistance of defending champions Benfica once again. Last week, Montpellier left Portugal with a two-goal win, and Benfica will be on fire to get more out of this contest when the teams meet again in France at 20:45 CET.
Definitely one of the outstanding matches live on EHFTV tonight!
16:13
As usual, we start with our round preview, focusing on the three teams can already lock up a place in the top four of their respective group and thus earn a ticket for the knockout phase. This applies to unbeaten group leaders Montpellier, Nexe, and Füchse.
But round 6 includes much more to look forward to:
16:00
Good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog for round 6 of the group phase – the final round before the EHF European League Men heads into an eight-week winter break for the festive period and the 2023 IHF World Championship in Poland and Sweden in January.
Here is the full schedule for tonight: