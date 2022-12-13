18:40

No rest for the wicked. No sooner has that game finished do we turn our attention to five more starting at 18:45 CET!

Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Frisch Auf Göppingen

Skanderborg-Aarhus vs Füchse Berlin

TATRAN Presov vs Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem

TM Benidorm vs PAUC Handball

HC Motor vs Aguas Santas Milaneza

18:35 | RESULT - Balatonfüredi KSE 27:26 Alpla HC Hard

What a conclusion and the lead swings back to Hard and back again to Balatonfüred in the final minutes. Milan Gostovic fires home a penalty to give the home side a 27:26 lead. Hard have one last chance to snatch a point but the ball slips through the hands of Nico Schnabl and the Hungarian side claim their first win of the group!

18:28

Balatonfüred with their noses in front again but a man down for the next two minutes. 25:24 and just three minutes remain.

18:21

Golub Doknic with a crucial save and goal into an empty net to end Hard's baron spell. 22:22 with 10 minutes left in a game where both sides need a victory.

WATCH: It's a good job Golub Doknic built that invisible wall on his goal line! 🪄 #ehfel pic.twitter.com/8uot3SKLsm — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 13, 2022

18:17

Mihaly Tóth is quickly becoming the hero of the night for Balatonfüred has his 35% save rate has driven the home side to a 22:21 lead. Life becomes suddenly very difficult for Hard as they go 5 minutes without a goal.

18:13

Some news in connection to one of our late matches tonight:

Due to severe weather conditions in Lisbon, authorities have ordered the match Sporting CP vs Skjern Handbold to be played without spectators for safety reasons.

18:10

Just as Balatonfüred looked set to draw level again, a setback as Janos Denes gets himself a straight red card for a late challenge on Schnabl.

The home side are still just a goal behind with 15 minutes left to play, plenty of time for things to sway.

18:00

Nico Schnabl having a day to remember as he fires in his ninth goal of the day for a 19:16 lead. Balatonfüred with a more varied approach to keep themselves within reach but it's not getting any easier for them.

WATCH: Who needs team mates, right? 😉 Nico Schnabl doing it all alone for Alpha Hard! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/ZlUMkcIqOY — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 13, 2022

17:49

As we await the start of the second half, it's a good time to check out Adrian Costeiu's power rankings, now that we are embarking on the second half of the group phase. The top of the pile is much as you'd expect but we have a nice bit of variety as well. Take a look below.