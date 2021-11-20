Live blog: Krim clinch MOTW; first win for Buducnost
The DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 group phase has past the halfway mark, and this week we see the reverse fixtures of last round as eight matches take place over the weekend. Saturday offers plenty of action with six games, including the Match of the Week, before two matches on Sunday to end the round.
- round 8 of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 group phase
- just finished: Buducnost vs Brest 30:28, Kastamonu vs Györ 22:38 and Vipers vs Odense 31:27
- so far on Saturday: MOTW Krim vs CSKA 24:21, CSM vs FTC 27:21 and Rostov-Don vs Podravka Vegeta 34:23
- on Sunday: Metz vs Sävehof and Esjberg vs Dortmund at 16:00 CET
- Read the round preview and watch all matches live on EHFTV
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Saturday
19:33
RESULT: VIPERS VS ODENSE HÅNDBOLD 31:27
Vipers back up their win last week in Denmark and grab the points at home against Odense as well, moving up to 10 points on the table and jumping past both CSKA and Metz to slip into second position behind Györ.
Although they were defeated, Odense recorded a milestone achievement during the clash — passing the 1,000-goal mark in the Champions League.
19:29
RESULT: BUDUCNOST VS BREST BRETAGNE 30:28
Buducnost end their long wait for a first win in the season, taking the lead for the first time since the early stages with six minutes to go and holding on through a thrilling ending to defeat Brest by two goals. It is not only the Montenegrin side's first win in 2021/22, but their 150th overall in the history of the Champions League.
19:26
RESULT: KASTAMONU VS GYÖR 22:38
Györ take another dominant win against Kastamonu and move up to 16 points on top of the group B table, while Kastamonu are left alone at the bottom with no points yet. After Krim's win in the MOTW, the gap between the Champions League debutants and the other teams in the group has grown. On the other hand, Györ are certain to finish the round alone as no other side can catch them on points.
19:05
10 minutes in to the second period and we still have a thriller at Vipers, with the Norwegian side in front 22:20 after Nora Mørk nets her fifth goal.
In Montenegro, Buducnost have staged a big comeback and are within just one goal of Brest now, at 23:24 with 15 minutes to go. With the score, Buducnost have beaten their average rate of 22.7 goals scored per game so far this season, highlighting that this is a strong attacking outing from the side. If Buducnost can turn the tide here, they will clinch their milestone 150th victory in the Champions League.
In Kastamonu, Györ have not relented and have a commanding upper hand at 31:20 with the clock fast approaching the final 10 minutes.
18:42
HALF-TIME UPDATE: VIPERS VS ODENSE 17:16
A high-scoring first 30 minutes ends with Vipers holding a narrow edge over Odense, who have fought back from a four-goal distance to the narrowest of deficits in time for the break.
18:38
HALF-TIME UPDATE: BUDUCNOST VS BREST 13:16
Brest create a lead as clear as five goals, 9:14 in the 26th minute, before Buducnost pull it back slightly ahead of the break. With a three-goal deficit, the Montenegrin side still have a chance to turn things around and end their long wait for their first points of the season.
18:36
HALF-TIME UPDATE: KASTAMONU VS GYÖR 9:19
Györ go to the dressing room with a 10-goal lead over their opponents, and looking very much as though they are on the way to their eighth straight win in 2021/22.
It's all about wings and line players in the individual scorer standings, with wing Jovanka Radicevic leading Kastamonu with four goals, while line players Linn Blohm and Crina Pintea have combined with wings Csenge Fodor and Dorottya Faluvegi to net 14 goals in the opening 30 minutes.
18:20
As we approach the 20-minute mark in our three currently live matches, we see two away sides leading and one home team in front.
In Turkey, Györ have romped to another decisive lead against Kastamonu, with the score at 14:6 for the Hungarian powerhouse. Unless Kastamonu can pull off a miracle, it looks as though they are set to leave the court emptyhanded again.
In Montenegro, Buducnost are looking at a similar fate, as they trail Brest 7:9.
In Norway, Vipers are the only team reaping the benefits of their home court. They have the lead at 14:11 against Odense, who have already lost Lois Abbingh on a direct red card after a ball to the face on a penalty shot. Abbingh netted two goals before leaving the court around the end of the first quarter.
17:54
Three matches down, but another three still to come on this super Saturday of DELO EHF Champions League.
Both Buducnost and Kastamonu are targeting their first points in the season, but they must overcome giants to do it, as Buducnost take on last season's finalists Brest Bretagne and Kastamonu face Györ, who enter with a perfect record — the only team in the competition with the maximum points.
In Norway, Vipers host Odense in a Scandinavian derby. Both teams are on eight points, with Vipers in fourth and Odense in fifth in group B. Vipers won the away encounter last week, beating Odense 32:27 on their own court.
It was hard at the beginning. We were a little bit nervous because we were playing at home. These are two important points for us so we really wanted to win. I am very happy that we did not give up in the second half. We stayed focused and fought till the end. I am really happy that we won the match in front of our spectators.
It is a very good feeling to win and I am happy that today we managed to show the real face of our team. We worked really good this week and we tried to challenge ourselves today to have a better performance than last week [in the reverse match vs FTC] as it is frustrating losing in the last second. It was very important for us to start the game well today and we managed to do that so I am happy about this.
17:33
RESULT: ROSTOV-DON VS PODRAVKA VEGETA 34:23
Last week their clash ended with a 23:22 win for Rostov-Don. Today the Russian side leave no question as they take an 11-goal victory on their home court.
The win sees Rostov move up to 12 points alongside group leaders FTC, while Team Esbjerg have the chance to finish the round first ranked as they sit right behind on 11 points and will play on Sunday against Dortmund.
17:30
RESULT: CSM VS FTC 27:21
What a victory for CSM! The Romanian side make a big statement as they become the first to down FTC this season, ending the Hungarian team's impressive unbeaten run, which stretched to seven games.
Two left backs finish as the top scorers of the clash, with Emily Bölk (FTC) and Cristina Neagu (CSM) netting nine goals apiece.
17:27
RESULT: MOTW KRIM VS CSKA 24:21
Krim earn their second victory of the season as they defeat CSKA by three goals. Krim wing Katarina Krpez-Slezak earns the Player of the Match award after her solid performance, with seven goals scored for the home side.
17:22
Four minutes remain in the MOTW and Krim stay in command at 23:19. Should the Slovenian side hold on and take the points, it will mean new coach Nataliya Derepasko has collected half the points available since she took the reigns.
The change took place in late October, with Derepasko's first match the 26:27 loss to title holders Vipers Kristiansand. Next, Krim drew with CSKA, and now they look set to clinch their first win with their new coach, who won the Champions League trophy twice herself with Krim in 2001 and 2003.
17:15
The clock ticks into the final 10 minutes on three courts and we now have three clear leaders, as Krim have pulled away from CSKA to now hold a 21:16 advantage with eight minutes to go.
In Rostov, the home side lead 31:23 and look well on their way to their sixth win of the season, while in Romania CSM are still comfortable with a 25:20 advantage. CSM back Cristina Neagu is in stellar form with a nine-goal tally. Of their 25 goals, only five have come from the wings, showing how much FTC are struggling to contain CSM's back court and line player Ema Ramusovic.
Speaking of containing the back court, check out this hammer from Rostov back Vladlena Bobrovnikova.
17:00
The MOTW is still locked in a close fight with Krim and CSKA level at 13:13 as we reach the 40-minute mark. If Krim can take the points here, it will be their first win since round 3, when they defeated Champions League debutants Kastamonu 24:23.
This season, Krim have lost three games by just one goal and another by only two. The Slovenian side will certainly be hoping to avoid that happening again.
In Bucharest, CSM are holding steady in front at 21:15, while Rostov are still clear in front of Podravka at 21:17.
16:45
Our journalist Sergey Nikolaev shares his thoughts at half-time in the MOTW Krim vs CSKA:
Just like in the reverse fixture last week, the fight has been extremely tight, and both goalkeepers, Barbara Arenhart and Anna Sedoykina, played a big role in the first half. CSKA were a better team during the opening 20 minutes, but then Krim improved their defence, which helped the home side to create a one-goal lead at the break.
16:38
HALF-TIME UPDATE: CSM VS FTC 16:11
A scoreless period of seven minutes at the end of the half hurts FTC's chances of taking the points in Romania, as CSM power ahead to a commanding half-time lead. If CSM hold on and clinch the win, they will end FTC's unprecedented unbeaten run in the top flight and be the first to defeat the Hungarian side this season.
HALF-TIME UPDATE: ROSTOV-DON VS HC PODRAVKA VEGETA 18:12
Podravka stay clear behind Rostov as the half-time whistle sounds in Russia, with a six-goal lead for the home side. Grace Zaadi and Anna Lagerquist have been ripping apart Podravka's defence, combining for 10 goals.
16:35
HALF-TIME UPDATE: MOTW KRIM VS CSKA 11:10
The MOTW goes to the break just as we like best: almost level and promising us an exciting second 30 minutes to decide the two points that are critical for the home side in particular.
Slovenian back Ana Gros top scores the opening half with five goals for CSKA.
16:22
After 15 saves in last week's match against CSKA, Krim goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart is off to a strong start in the MOTW, with four saves at 36 per cent as we near the 20-minute mark.
With 10 minutes to go in the half, CSKA have snuck ahead to a 7:5 advantage over Krim, CSM and FTC are locked in a tight tussle with the score at 10:9 for Bucharest, and Rostov are holding steady against Podravka, 14:8.
16:10
10 minutes in to our first round 8 matches, we have CSKA and CSM with one-goal edges — CSKA lead Krim 3:2 and CSM lead FTC 4:3.
In Russia, Rostov-Don appear keen to make up for their performance last round, which back Eduarda Amorim summarised: "We had good moments but I think we could have much more. We were not focused and we were not consistent during the match. I feel that we can do much better job than this but Podravka were very good today also. Very good rivalry and it was pretty fun in the end. But this is what the handball is about. We are happy for this two points and we are looking to improve for the next match."
Rostov have come out of the gate fast, streaking to an 8:4 advantage in the opening.
16:03
We are underway with super Saturday! Catch all three now-live clashes on EHFTV — and make use of our splitscreen feature if you can't pick just one.
Just by taking the court for their clash against FTC, CSM have hit a major milestone: their 100th match in the DELO EHF Champions League! The 2016 title winners are the 13th team in history to reach this mark, and the second Romanian team after SCM Ramnicu Valcea.
We showed some improvements. We were able to stay focused throughout all 60 minutes [against CSKA last round]. This is an important point for us. From the beginning we believed that we could beat all of our opponents and there was no match that we didn't believe in. But now we catch our rhythm and feel even more ready to prove that.
15:51
Let's dive into some key facts about the MOTW Krim vs CSKA. As with all the round 8 fixtures, the teams met in the reverse fixture last week, with the game ending in a 21:21 draw.
Prior to the round 7 stalemate, the teams had faced each other twice before, with each winning once.
The draw in Moscow was the first point Krim have gained since new coach Nataliya Derepasko took the helm. It took the Slovenian side to three points where they sit seventh in group B, while CSKA are third with nine points.
CSKA played Metz in a rescheduled round 1 match midweek, taking an impressive victory, 32:24, led by a huge 12-goal outing from Ana Gros.
15:15
Welcome to our coverage of round 8 of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 group phase — and what a day we are set to start the round with! Six of the eight round 8 matches will be played today, including the Match of the Week.
Here's your full schedule for the day:
- 16:00 CET MOTW Krim vs CSKA
- 16:00 CET CSM vs FTC
- 16:00 CET Rostov-Don vs Podravka Vegeta
- 18:00 CET Buducnost vs Brest
- 18:00 CET Kastamonu vs Györ
- 18:00 CET Vipers vs Odense
Let's get started with some reading material: Check out our round preview below, as well as a features on Krim back Tjaša Stanko and CSM's Respect Your Talent alumni Alicia Gogirla.