Vipers back up their win last week in Denmark and grab the points at home against Odense as well, moving up to 10 points on the table and jumping past both CSKA and Metz to slip into second position behind Györ.

Although they were defeated, Odense recorded a milestone achievement during the clash — passing the 1,000-goal mark in the Champions League.

With 12 saves so far, Katrine Lunde has had a big impact for @VipersKrSand 🆚 Odense. #deloehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/szTxNNNd3A — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 20, 2021

Buducnost end their long wait for a first win in the season, taking the lead for the first time since the early stages with six minutes to go and holding on through a thrilling ending to defeat Brest by two goals. It is not only the Montenegrin side's first win in 2021/22, but their 150th overall in the history of the Champions League.

Györ take another dominant win against Kastamonu and move up to 16 points on top of the group B table, while Kastamonu are left alone at the bottom with no points yet. After Krim's win in the MOTW, the gap between the Champions League debutants and the other teams in the group has grown. On the other hand, Györ are certain to finish the round alone as no other side can catch them on points.

19:05

10 minutes in to the second period and we still have a thriller at Vipers, with the Norwegian side in front 22:20 after Nora Mørk nets her fifth goal.

In Montenegro, Buducnost have staged a big comeback and are within just one goal of Brest now, at 23:24 with 15 minutes to go. With the score, Buducnost have beaten their average rate of 22.7 goals scored per game so far this season, highlighting that this is a strong attacking outing from the side. If Buducnost can turn the tide here, they will clinch their milestone 150th victory in the Champions League.

In Kastamonu, Györ have not relented and have a commanding upper hand at 31:20 with the clock fast approaching the final 10 minutes.