The DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 enters its final playing weekend before many of its stars will compete with their national teams at the Women's EHF EURO 2020 next month.

Round 9 contains five games in total on Saturday and Sunday, highlighted by the group B clash between Brest Bretagne Handball and Odense Håndbold in the Match of the Week.

on SATURDAY: Krim vs FTC (16:00), Györ vs Buducnost (18:00)

on SUNDAY: Esbjerg vs Metz (14:00), MOTW Brest vs Odense (16:00), Podravka vs CSKA (16:00)

The schedule includes two games in group A and three in group B. To get into the weekend well-informed, reading the round preview from EHF journalists Adrian Costeiu and Sergey Nikolaev is a must.

That preview includes one match, initially scheduled for round 3, which was played Thursday night: Rostov-Don went top of group A with a clear 27:22 over CSM Bucaresti in Romania.

Good afternoon, welcome to the live blog for round 9 in the DELO EHF Champions League!

We are on the eve of the last playing weekend in 2020 before the attention in international women's handball will turn to the EHF EURO 2020, with the EHF Champions League resuming on 9/10 January 2021. So Round 9 provides the many stars with a last opportunity to shine for their club teams.

Here is our schedule for the weekend: