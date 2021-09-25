20:00

Every win in the DELO EHF Champions League is worth celebrating, and Dortmund enjoyed today's.

19:42

That was a truly excellent afternoon of handball. Every match had lots of drama and there were definitely some surprises and superb performances.

The question is, which result was the most surprising? FTC's MOTW triumph, Dortmund's defeat of Brest, the close match between Kastamonu and Krim, or CSM's victory over Podravka? Vote now!

19:31 | FULL-TIME

Dortmund have just proven their draw with FTC in round 1 and last week's win against Buducnost were no flashes in the pan. This season, they mean business and beating last season's runners-up is a massive message to the rest of group A. They join FTC with five points at the top of the group.

Podravka have also stepped up this season, as demonstrated by their ability to go toe-to-toe with CSM for so long. But when Bucuresti's talisman Cristina Neagu started scoring she didn't stop, and with a massive 14 goals she makes the different for the visitors. CSM take their first points of the season.

19:25

Dortmund are holding on impressively and Brest are, frankly, out of time. The German club look to be enjoying themselves greatly and are putting on an excellent show for the spectators able to be in the arena.



19:17

Before tonight, Cristina Neagu had scored only four goals in the first two matches of the season. She's netted 12 against Podravka (eight field goals and four penalties) and that is helping CSM now stay just ahead of their hosts. But with 10 minutes left to go, don't count out a late Podravka fight back.

Meanwhile, CSM's fourth goal of the match was their 2,500th in the DELO EHF Champions League. Wow.



19:10

Late, but not too late, Brest are coming back. They closed a seven-goal gap to three with increased defence. With 13 minutes still to go there's loads of time left in this exciting match.

19:00

Adrian Vasile has brought Tess Wester on, but she's not actually finding much more success than Jelena Grubisic in the first half and CSM are unable to move decisively away from Podravka.

Brest have also changed goalkeepers for the second half with Cleopatre Darleux replacing Sandra Toft - yet Dortmund continue to dominate.