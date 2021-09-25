Saturday thrillers: FTC win MOTW, Dortmund beat Brest
Round 3 of the DELO EHF Champions League group phase got underway on Saturday, with wins for FTC in MOTW plus Krim, Dortmund and CSM. On Sunday there are three group B matches plus Esbjerg vs Buducnost in group A.
- FTC take their first win against Rostov since 2012 - winning MOTW 20:19
- Krim pick up their first win this season, beating Kastamonu 24:23; Dortmund shock Brest Bretagne 30:27; CSM defeat Podravka 36:31
- on Sunday: at 14:00 CEST, Esbjerg vs Buducnost, Metz vs Vipers; at 16:00 CEST, Sävehof vs Odense, Györ vs CSKA
- read the weekend's preview
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geoblocking restrictions may apply)
SATURDAY 25 SEPTEMBER
20:20
We leave you tonight with the match reviews from those four matches - check them out for facts, stats and analysis on the games.
Tomorrow we'll be back from 13:00 CEST with plenty more coverage as the round wraps up with another four matches, including our second Hungarian/Russian clash of the weekend as Györ host CSKA.
20:00
Every win in the DELO EHF Champions League is worth celebrating, and Dortmund enjoyed today's.
19:42
That was a truly excellent afternoon of handball. Every match had lots of drama and there were definitely some surprises and superb performances.
The question is, which result was the most surprising? FTC's MOTW triumph, Dortmund's defeat of Brest, the close match between Kastamonu and Krim, or CSM's victory over Podravka? Vote now!
19:31 | FULL-TIME
BV BORUSSIA 09 DORTMUND 30:27 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL
Dortmund have just proven their draw with FTC in round 1 and last week's win against Buducnost were no flashes in the pan. This season, they mean business and beating last season's runners-up is a massive message to the rest of group A. They join FTC with five points at the top of the group.
HC PODRAVKA VEGETA 31:35 CSM BUCURESTI
Podravka have also stepped up this season, as demonstrated by their ability to go toe-to-toe with CSM for so long. But when Bucuresti's talisman Cristina Neagu started scoring she didn't stop, and with a massive 14 goals she makes the different for the visitors. CSM take their first points of the season.
19:25
Dortmund are holding on impressively and Brest are, frankly, out of time. The German club look to be enjoying themselves greatly and are putting on an excellent show for the spectators able to be in the arena.
19:17
Before tonight, Cristina Neagu had scored only four goals in the first two matches of the season. She's netted 12 against Podravka (eight field goals and four penalties) and that is helping CSM now stay just ahead of their hosts. But with 10 minutes left to go, don't count out a late Podravka fight back.
Meanwhile, CSM's fourth goal of the match was their 2,500th in the DELO EHF Champions League. Wow.
19:10
Late, but not too late, Brest are coming back. They closed a seven-goal gap to three with increased defence. With 13 minutes still to go there's loads of time left in this exciting match.
19:00
Adrian Vasile has brought Tess Wester on, but she's not actually finding much more success than Jelena Grubisic in the first half and CSM are unable to move decisively away from Podravka.
Brest have also changed goalkeepers for the second half with Cleopatre Darleux replacing Sandra Toft - yet Dortmund continue to dominate.
While CSM had trouble in the first half, but still managed to take the lead, the biggest surprise is Dortmund. The German champions took advantage of Brest’s away game woes and hold a comprehensive lead, heading to their best-ever start in the competition. Is it time to take Dortmund seriously? The second half will let us find out.
18:40 | HALF-TIME
BV BORUSSIA 09 DORTMUND 15:9 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL
Almost exactly a year ago, Dortmund lost to Brest by 12 goals at home - but they don't look like that will happen tonight. Brest cannot stop the goals from coming, and Yara Ten Holte is outclassing Sandra Toft in goal too.
HC PODRAVKA VEGETA 15:16 CSM BUCURESTI
Dejana Milosavljevic is top scorer so far with six goals, but the rest of her team are lagging a bit behind and CSM came into gear in the second quarter. Cristina Neagu is being effective both scoring and assisting.
18:30
Brest are not having a good day. Their shots are either going wide, or being saved by Yara Ten Holte, and Dortmund lead by five goals.
18:20
Based on previous results, you would expect the two visiting teams to be the favourites for both these matches, but the home sides are not letting that bother them.
Podravka are having a little more trouble with CSM than Dortmund are with Brest, but still hold a slender lead as the clock ticks past 18 minutes.
18:08
Podravka have had a brilliant start, racing to a 4:0 lead before Cristina Neagu finally gets CSM on the scoreboard.
It's closer in Dortmund, but again the home team lead (5:4).
17:55
On to the next two matches of the night. Both are group A. Podravka host CSM Bucuresti, and Dortmund host Brest Bretagne.
- Podravka have won one match (beating Buducnost 29:22 at home) but lost to FTC 27:33 away last week
- CSM have never started a CL with three straight defeats, but have lost against Esbjerg and Rostov in their two matches so far this season
- CSM’s fourth goal will see them get to the 2,500-goal mark in CL history, only the 13th team to reach that milestone
- Dortmund’s Alina Grijseels is the leading scorer in the CL, with 20 goals
- Brest have never lost a game in European competitions against German opposition, securing five wins and one draw – which was against Dortmund last season (33:33)
17:48
Player of the MOTW tonight was FTC's goalkeeper Blanka Bíró, who produced a stellar performance with 13 saves from 31 shots - 42 per cent.
17:37 | FULL-TIME
ROSTOV-DON 19:20 FTC RAIL-CARGO HUNGARIA
That's the lowest-scoring DELO EHF Champions League game that Rostov have ever been involved in, with just 39 goals - the previous combined low score for a Rostov match was 42. Their own lowest score ever in the competition was 18 goals in an 18:26 loss to Metz back in 2019. This was also the lowest-scoring match between Rostov and FTC.
It was a strange match in many ways, with long periods without a goal from either team, but ultimately FTC proved just a little stronger. It's the first time since they met in the Cup Winners' Cup Last 16 in 2012 that FTC have beaten Rostov, and for now it puts them top of group A.
KASTAMONU BELEDIYESI GSK 23:24 KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA
Kastamonu win the second half, but Krim take the match. Katarina Krpez-Slezak was particularly strong today, scoring nine out of 11 goals, but Krim's superior goalkeeping also made a difference. Kastamonu look very disappointed. It's their second home defeat and their third loss in three Champions League games.
17:27
An excellent bit of play by FTC finished by Katrin Klujber give the visitors a one-goal lead and Per Johansson calls his last timeout for Rostov. Thirty seconds to save the match.
17:20
It's level in both matches! Rostov and FTC are on 17 goals each, Kastamonu and Krim 21.
17:11
Polina Kuznetzova fires an in-flight rocket from the wing, which Blanka Bíró saves with her forehead. She seems fine as she talks to the referee and stays on court as the ball goes back the other way, and Rostov then regain possession. Eventually Iuliia Managarova breaks the extended period without any goals at all. It's an intensely physical and still low-scoring battle.
17:03
FTC came out of the dressing rooms fired up to continue where they left off - and they have extended their lead to five goals already. There's a certain amount of frustration showing on the Rostov players' faces as they can't find a way through the FTC defence or past Blanka Bíró in goal.
16:48
During half-time, a couple of videos showing how the matches are playing out at the moment.
First up, here's how FTC took back the lead against Rostov. They carried this momentum and aggression through to the break.
For Krim, Maja Svetik's early goal is a good example of their form this evening, which currently seems to be putting them in the driving seat going into the second half.
Her transfer from HC Lada this summer might have flown under the radar, but goalkeeper Anastasiia Lagina is really lighting up Rostov’s defence this season. After a superb game against CSM Bucuresti last week, the 26-year-old goalkeeper has saved six shots for Rostov in the first 16 minutes, for an otherworldly 60% saving efficiency, and added an open goal shot.
"But what really surprises is Rostov lacking their usual attacking efficiency. The Russian side went 14 minutes without scoring a goal, prompting a 5:0 run for FTC that has turned the game on its head.
16:38 | HALF-TIME
ROSTOV-DON 8:11 FTC RAIL-CARGO HUNGARIA
This is turning out to be a fascinating, if low-scoring, MOTW. Despite FTC taking the lead into the dressing rooms, neither side have conclusively gained the advantage and if the second half is as tight as the first expect it to go all the way.
KASTAMONU BELEDIYESI GSK 9:12 KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA
Another low-scoring match is going on in Turkey. The home team had the early lead, but Krim wasted no time getting back into it. They led by as many as four goals four minutes before the end of the half, but a penalty scored by Kastamonu's top scorer Jovanka Radicevic got them back to a three-goal advantage into the break.
Krim currently do look more comfortable, and more likely to take the two points.
16:33
Owch! Anna Lagerquist gets an (accidental) ball to the head and goes down hard before getting up and heading off the court.
16:27
A remarkable turn of events in Rostov. While the home team seemed to have found their groove, FTC's time-out has brought on a run of five goals for the visitors. Rostov haven't scored for over 13 minutes, and FTC lead 8:6. Their incredibly talented German left back Emily Bölk has scored half their goals so far.
16:20
Earlier we shared the interview with Eduarda Amorim in which she talked about her first couple of months at Rostov. Looks like she's right at home there!
16:13
Slowly but surely, Rostov are taking control. A 3:0 run gives them a 6:3 lead over FTC. After a good start, Blanka Bíró isn't having much luck stopping the home team's shots, while Anastasiia Lagina has blocked five out of seven of FTC's attempts. FTC call a timeout.
16:03
And we're off!
Early days in Rostov and a few small errors from both teams. A steal by Beatrice Edwige looks set to go in but Blanka Bíró deflects; at the other end, Grace Zaadi fouls and Angela Malestein scores the penalty to put FTC 2:1 ahead. But there's not much in it so far.
15:56
The teams in Rostov and Kastamonu are warmed up and play begins soon. Make sure you're tuned into EHFTV or your local broadcaster.
15:45
A few stats from our round preview for the first couple of matches, which are now only 15 minutes away:
- Rostov and FTC have met 13 times, and FTC have won just one game
- Angela Malestein has scored 15 goals already for FTC this season
- in group B, Kastamonu and Krim have never played each other before
- both teams are still hunting their first win of the season
- Kastamonu's Slovenian centre back Nina Zulic played for Krim in the past, between 2017 and 2020
15:37
Here's Rostov's line-up for MOTW. There's no Ksenia Makeeva this week, but 22-year-old centre back Milana Tazhenova gets her first Champions League start of the season.
15:30
Earlier today Anja Althaus caught up with Vladlena Bobrovnikova and a Rostov-Don superfan for the Super Fan talk on Instagram. Catch it now and also the rest of the pre-MOTW build-up.
15:15
Happy DELO EHF Champions League Saturday!
It's round 3 of the 2021/22 group phase and ahead of us this afternoon we have three group A matches plus one from group B.
Rostov-Don and FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria headline today's action with Match of the Week; after two rounds, they are first and second in group A.
Rostov won round 1 against Brest Bretagne 26:24 and followed up last week with a 30:27 away victory against CSM Bucuresti. FTC drew 25:25 with hosts Dortmund in round 1, and last week beat Podravka 33:27.
To start off with, check out this great interview with Rostov's new star signing Eduarda Amorim, who says her move from Györ has been excellent so far.