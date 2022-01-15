17:40

Is there a better sight in handball than Stine Oftedal breaking through a defence to score?

WATCH: Go one way... sell the defender... go the other way! A trick as old as time, executed to perfection by Stine Oftedal!@audietokc_gyor #deloehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/Ci84vbB1t0 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 15, 2022

17:36

Not content with dominating for 55 minutes, Györ finish the match with a 3:0 run to complete a 39:30 home win over Metz. For the group B leaders, it was close to a perfect afternoon on the court in attack.

17:29

While the result is certain, Metz can be satisfied that they have been more competitive in the second half. Indeed, with just under two minutes remaining, the score in the second half is 17:17 – but the damage was obviously done in the first half.

17:24

It is undeniable that Györ's Norwegian stars have a big influence on the team, and Veronica Kristiansen, Stine Oftedal and Kari Brattset Dale account for 18 of their 35 goals – or 51.4 per cent – after 55 minutes.

17:17

Veronica Kristiansen has already scored 10 goals for Györ, but Metz goalkeeper Ivana Kapitanovic was able to stop her latest effort from the seven-metre line. As per the official statistics, Kristiansen has scored 10 goals from 11 shots.

17:09

Silje Solberg has enjoyed a good start since she replaced Laura Glauser in the Györ net. Györ lead 27:20 after 43 minutes.

17:00

Significantly, Györ's total of 20 goals in the first half equalled their best recorded in the DELO EHF Champions League this season. The Hungarian side also scored 20 goals in the opening 30 minutes against IK Savehof in October.

In Györ's last four first halves in the Champions League, they have scored 20, 19, 19 and 20 goals. Are they an unstoppable attacking force? Of course, Györ have also netted at least 30 goals in each match this season, so Metz have a lot of work to do in the last 25 minutes of the second half.

HALF-TIME: Poetry in motion! Goals like this one from Veronica Kristiansen are a big reason why @audietokc_gyor lead @MetzHandball 20:13 at the break!



What can Metz do to stop this attacking masterclass? I don't know!

What can YOU do right now? Turn on https://t.co/IXYHSdERe0😉 pic.twitter.com/UULBovmbSa — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 15, 2022

16:50

While the half-time break is ongoing, check out one of the highlights for Metz from the first half – Bruna de Paula waiting for exactly the right moment to unleash a shot from nine metres.

WATCH: Take position... pause... find the bottom corner 😎



Bruna de Paula oozing class early on for @MetzHandball! @audietokc_gyor leading in this one though! #deloehfcl pic.twitter.com/3tP0Zbh6Rk — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 15, 2022

16:45

HALF-TIME: Györi Audi ETO KC 20:13 Metz Handball

Tamara Horacek scores her sixth goal of the first half with a strike that sails into the top corner just before the buzzer, but Györ lead 20:13 and remain in control at the break.

Left back Veronica Kristiansen has also scored six goals in the first half and tops the scoring chart for Györ. Wings Nadine Schatzl and Csenge Fodor have scored a combined seven goals, which explains why Györ have already scored five fast break goals.

16:31

Ivana Kapitanovic stops a penalty from Eun Hee Ryu and then denies the Korean right back again in open play, but there is nothing she can do to stop Crina Pintea taking advantage of Metz's empty net off a fast throw-off. Györ lead 16:10 with five minutes remaining in the half.

16:19

Györ are simply flying along as they extend their advantage to eight goals, 11:3, after 14 minutes. A trademark breakthrough from Stine Oftedal is quickly followed by Kari Brattset Dale scoring a fast break goal – and Metz promptly call their second timeout of the half as a consequence.

16:13

It took Györ less than eight minutes to establish a four-goal lead, 6:2, and Metz coach Emmanuel Mayonnade had no choice but to call a timeout.

Györ's shooting has been accurate in the early stages. Their first eight shots were on target, and six have hit the back of the net.

16:03

The first goal of the match has been scored by Györ's Csenge Fodor on the fast break.

Here are the team line-ups from EHFTV.

15:59

The scene is almost set in Hungary as the throw-off approaches.

15:50

When Györ faced Metz earlier in the season in France, the Hungarian side earned a four-goal victory, 33:29, but there was only one goal separating the two sides with four minutes remaining. If Metz can stay in touch with Györ during the first half this afternoon, another tense finish might be in store.

15:30

Prior to the break for the IHF Women's World Championship, Györ won all eight matches played in group B.

This afternoon's match between Györ and Metz is the first DELO EHF Champions League match in 2022 for both teams, and Györ head coach Ambros Martin is expecting his side to face a challenging encounter. Earlier in the week, he provided us with his pre-match thoughts.