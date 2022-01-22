16:54

Siraba Dembele Pavlovic scored four goals in the first half for CSM Bucuresti, including this fantastic lob from the wing.

HALF-TIME: @csm_bucharest 16:14 #BVBDortmund



Goals like this from CSM had given them a healthy lead, but Dortmund have fought back! #deloehfclhttps://t.co/IXYHSdERe0 to watch the drama unfold! pic.twitter.com/Kg4mdX9uCy — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 22, 2022

The second half is underway in Bucharest – and Neagu has opened the scoring for the Romanian side.

16:44

HALF-TIME: Rostov-Don 12:9 Buducnost BEMAX

Some of the important statistics – scoring and save percentages – show that the first half has been fairly even between Rostov-Don and Buducnost, but the Montenegrin side's errors in attack explain why Rostov have a three-goal lead after a low-scoring first period.

16:42

HALF-TIME: CSM Bucuresti 16:14 BV Borussia Dortmund

CSM Bucuresti had a six-goal lead (10:4) after 19 minutes against Borussia Dortmund, but despite Cristina Neagu scoring five goals in the first half, the German side have closed the gap significantly on their Romanian rivals after 30 minutes. Frida Nåmo Rønning has scored four times in the first half, and her last goal that just beat the buzzer leaves the second half wide open.

16:31

As the first half has progressed, Buducnost's success in attack has largely dried up – but they did start the match with Ivona Pavicevic finishing off a fine move.

WATCH: The perfect mix of skill 😎 brain 🧠 and brawn! 💪



Ivona Pavicevic finishes this off for @ZrkBuducnost #deloehfcl pic.twitter.com/bwJWHB6xeF — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 22, 2022

16:27

Rostov have only scored one goal from four attempts from the seven-metre line, but a breakthrough goal from Grace Zaadi Deuna gives them an 8:6 lead and prompts Buducnost to call a timeout.

16:18

With 15 minutes gone in Romania, CSM Bucuresti lead 8:4 against Borussia Dortmund. And which player has scored four of CSM's goals? Cristina Neagu, of course.

16:11

A penalty from Matea Pletikosic for Buducnost had given the Montenegrin side the first two-goal lead of the afternoon, 3:1, but Rostov have subsequently drawn level first at 3:3 and then 4:4.

15:53

The arena lights are temporarily dimmed, and pre-match introductions are underway ahead of Rostov's clash with Buducnost in Russia.

15:30

Welcome to the live blog for round 11 of the DELO EHF Champions League. We have three interesting matches taking place today, and here is the schedule.

GROUP A

Rostov-Don vs Buducnost BEMAX (16:00 CET)

CSM Bucuresti vs BV Borussia Dortmund (16:00 CET)

GROUP B

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK vs Vipers Kristiansand (18:00 CET)

