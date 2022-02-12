19:08

We really have a game on our hands in Metz! With just over 15 minutes to go, the match is still on the edge, at 29:28 for the home side.

It is not an ideal day for the goalkeepers on either side, and the result is a very high shooting efficiency for both teams — 71 per cent for Metz and a massive 80 per cent for Odense. Odense have taken far fewer shots than their hosts, but are making more of their chances when they arise.

Individually, Camila Micijevic continues to have a great game for Metz, with seven goals now. Meanwhile, both Lois Abbingh and Rikke Iversen, the top scorers of the match for Odense, have 100 per cent accuracy rates, with six and five goals, respectively.

18:55

Just over four minutes played in the second period and Odense have not only equalised for the first time since 8:8 in the 13th minute, but taken the upper hand for the first time in the match, 21:20.

18:41

Three prior encounters between Metz and Odense, and no win yet for the Danish team. The very first mutual duel, in 2018, ended in a draw, before two victories for Metz in the clashes since.

But the close match unfolding tonight could very well go either way in the end.

Odense have a very strong away record this season, having won four of the six games on other teams' courts in 2021/22. Their only away defeats were to Györ — an astonishing 27:26 result in Hungary — and Vipers, 31:27. So what can Odense pull off tonight?

HALF-TIME: Metz 19:17 Odense at the break!



Credit Bruna de Paula for this highlight

Metz hold the lead as we go to the break in France, but the home side can certainly feel Odense hot in pursuit with only a narrow distance on the score board.

18:18

The first quarter comes to a close and Metz are steady in front of their visitors, 11:9.

Odense temporarily pulled level with their hosts, 8:8 in the 12th, but Metz have not allowed a distance of less than two since Camila Micijevic pulled the French side to a 10:8 lead one minute later.

Micijevic has been one of the standouts of the game so far, with three goals — equal with Lousie Burgaard as leader for Metz — and three assists, plus two steals and a block. For Odense, Lois Abbingh has netted the most — also three — and recorded one assist.

WATCH: Lois Abbingh wasting no time pulling out great assists! This one to Kelly Vollebregt!

18:06

Just over five minutes played and a competitive game, at 3:2, but Odense coach Ulrik Kirkely calls the first timeout of the match early.

Prior to the match, the coach had said: "We need to play with great discipline, and hopefully we can play the match on our terms." Such an early timeout indicates Kirkely may not have been pleased with these elements so far and wanted to get his side on track to play their own game before Metz were able to run away to a clearer lead.

Let's find out if the Danish side can keep Metz in check at home...