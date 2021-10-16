19:29

RESULT: BREST VS PODRAVKA VEGETA 35:22

Brest secure their second victory of the 2021/22 season with a commanding result against Podravka Vegeta, for whom it is the third straight loss in the competition.

The critical two points see Brest put some distance between themselves and the bottom-ranked Podravka and Buducnost, as well as CSM, should the Romanian team be defeated in their round 4 clash on Sunday.

Brest line player Paulette Foppa finishes as the top scorer of the clash, with seven goals at 100 per cent accuracy, while backs Helene Gigstad Fauske (Brest) and Dejana Milosavljevic (Podravka) score six each.

19:25

RESULT: VIPERS VS KASTAMONU 39:25

Vipers earn a big win over Kastamonu that takes the Norwegian side to four points on the group B table, where they sit alongside Metz and Odense — although the French and Danish side's have a game in hand as they will play their round 4 clashes on Sunday. Kastamonu remain on zero points at the bottom of the table.

Four Vipers players pass the six-goal mark during the match, with Jana Knedlikova finishing with six, Vilde Jonassen and Ana Debelic tallying seven, and Nora Mørk scoring eight. In Kastamonu's camp, Nurceren Akgun Goktepe nets six to lead her side.

19:03

Brest and Vipers continue their rampage towards victory with both sides remaining clearly in front — Brest lead Podravka 23:11 with 22 minutes on the clock and Vipers have the advantage over Kastamonu 30:17 in the 41st minute.

Brest have passed the magic 1,500-goal mark in the Champions League, with Kalidiatou Niakate having the honour when she took the score to 21:10 in the 36th.

On both courts, the line players are benefitting as their teams capitalise on their stronger attack for the passes and easy goals to come raining in: Pauletta Foppa (Brest) and Ana Debelic (Vipers) lead the individual scoring races with seven goals each.

18:46

Two interesting openings as we see Brest and Vipers, who battled for the title in Budapest last season, power to big leads. Let's hear from our journalists about these first halves.

First up, Adrian Costeiu weighs in on Brest vs Podravka:

This was both Podravka’s worst first half this season and Brest’s best first half in the competition. And the promising line player Pauletta Foppa is seeming to really be hitting her prime, being more and more consistent in attack.



From what we just witnessed, Brest simply cannot lose this game, provided they continue to play at this level. As for Podravka, they are heading for their third loss in a row, just as Antonio Pranjic took over Neven Hrupec as the team’s coach.

Sergey Nikolaev shares his thoughts on Vipers vs Kastamonu:

When title holders host debutants, the favourites are obvious, and Vipers have lived up to that status so far. The trio of Vilde Jonassen, Ana Debelic and Jana Knedlikova combined for 12 goals in the first half, propelling the Norwegian team to a nine-goal lead.

Kastamonu are missing their top scorer Jovanka Radicevic, who is absent for family reasons, and it looks like the Turkish side will have to wait for their first points for some more time.

18:38

HALF-TIME UPDATE: BREST VS PODRAVKA VEGETA 17:9

The 2020/21 finalists Brest have almost as big of a lead as the title holders over in Norway, holding an eight-goal distance over their Croatian visitors as we go to the break.

Like Kastamonu, it is clear Podravka are set for a difficult task in the second period.

Meanwhile, Brest are just four goals shy of their big 1,500 Champions League goals milestone.

18:36

HALF-TIME UPDATE: VIPERS VS KASTAMONU 20:11

Vipers end the opening half with a decisive advantage that sees them on track for their second win of the 2021/22 season, while Kastamonu look set to keep waiting for their first taste of victory in the Champions League. Can the Turkish side turn this around in the second half?

18:18

The home sides have opened commanding advantages as the first halves progress in Kristiansand and Brest.

Vipers are facing a solid challenge from Kastamonu but have a comfortable 11:6 advantage as we ender the second quarter of the clash, while Brest are enjoying exactly the same lead of five goals on their court, at 9:4.

Brest line player Pauletta Foppa is destroying Podravka's defence and has already scored four goals from four attempts. In Norway, wing Jana Knedlikova is proving the biggest danger with the ball, with the same tally of four goals for Vipers.