Live blog: Metz and Györ look to extend winning runs in MOTW
Round 5 of the DELO EHF Champions League is underway this weekend, with five matches on Saturday and three on Sunday.
- MOTW is at 18:00 CEST on Saturday: a top-of-the-table group B clash between Metz and Györ
- Rostov take a 10-goal win over Dortmund; FTC beat Brest 28:27
- at 18:00 CEST on Saturday, Vipers vs CSKA; Podravka vs Esbjerg
SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER
18:32
Györ have found an edge and Metz are playing catch-up - but they are, continually, catching up.
Ivana Kapitanovic has come on for Metz in goal, but Silje Solberg remains between the Györ posts.
18:22
Wow, neither side can gain control here. Metz looked like they were easing ahead, with a mini-run giving them a two-goal lead. But a well-chosen timeout then gave Györ the momentum and now they lead by one.
18:12
Györ's season top scorer Ryu Eun Hee is fouled by Meline Nocandy as she shoots. Nocandy picks up a suspension and Anne Mette Hansen nets the penalty. It's still going end-to-end though, and Astride N'gouan does not hesitate to equalise at the other end of the court.
18:09
In Metz, it's 4:4 and the yellow-clad fans are right behind the home team.
18:00
The matches are about to begin; here are the squads for Match of the Week. Györ have brought three goalkeepers and 12 field players, while Metz have the full 14 field players plus their two goalkeepers.
17:44
Don't go anywhere, the Match of the Week is coming up next. There's also a promising game between Vipers and CSKA to enjoy, and Podravka take on Esbjerg.
- in round 4, both Metz and Györ claimed away victories, with Györ beating Odense 31:26, and Metz narrowly defeating Krim, 29:28
- the last time Metz and Györ faced each other was in the EHF Champions League 2016/17 quarter-final, when Metz won 32:31 at home before Györ took a convincing 28:22 revenge
- in seven meetings, Metz have won just once
- the only previous meeting between Vipers and CSKA in Europe’s top flight took place in last season’s semi-finals, when Vipers won 33:30
- with 27 and 23 goals respectively, Vipers’ Nora Mørk and Ragnhild Valle Dahl are among the 10 top scorers of the season
- Esbjerg can extend their unbeaten run to three games, after they jumped to third place in group A with five points — only one behind leaders Rostov
- after a winning start against Buducnost, Podravka have conceded three losses on the trot and dropped to seventh place in the standings
17:32 | FULL-TIME
FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA 28:27 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL
Brest clawed it back to one goal with a minute left, and in a timeout Pablo Morel set out a plan to win a point. But Brest fumble the attack, lose the ball and with it the game. FTC keep their perfect unbeaten record and pick up the two points.
ROSTOV-DON 37:27 BV BORUSSIA 09 DORTMUND
That 10-goal win is Rostov's highest score so far this season, and it's Dortmund's second loss in a row - although not their lowest score. They shot nearly as many times as Rostov, but the Russian goalkeepers were simply more effective and that made the biggest difference.
17:22
Alina Grijseels has finally managed to score, netting three times in the last 10 minutes, but against a rock-solid team performance by Rostov it's not helped much. The Russian side are guaranteed their biggest win of the season.
17:15
FTC end a period of nearly five minutes with no goals for either side as Emily Bölk scores her eighth of the game, and the hosts lead by three. Their strong start to the half means they are now in control, and only need to hold on for another seven minutes to take the points.
Don't rule a Brest comeback out though ...
17:05
Nothing Dortmund are trying is really working and coach Andre Fuhr is looking a touch anxious as Rostov's lead extends into the double digits. After the German side's winning run ended last week against CSM Bucuresti, another loss now seems inevitable.
17:00
A fairly early timeout in the second half by Brest's Pablo Morel, as FTC again take a one-goal lead following a 6:3 run from the hosts. Kinga Janurik is in goal for FTC and she seems to be finding her mojo a bit too, which will help the hosts to keep the momentum.
Brest look to have found their attacking mojo back, after a slow start to the season. They scored 35 goals in the last game against Podravka and their attack has carried them to a superb lead after putting 17 past FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the first half. Their 3:0 run to end the first half was crucial and it could really be the turning point of the game. As for the hosts, they will need more from their defence and, surely, other players to step up except their backs, who provided 12 of the team's 15 goals.
16:40 | HALF-TIME
FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA 15:17 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL
Brest go into the dressing room with a two-goal lead after a penalty on the buzzer, scored by Alicia Toublanc. The right wing is leading the scoring with six goals from six attempts, and the visitors are looking pretty good against their hosts.
ROSTOV-DON 17:11 BV BORUSSIA 09 DORTMUND
Rostov look set to take another two points in what has been a fairly dominant performance by the hosts. They're leading on almost all metrics.
Grace Zaadi Deuna is top scorer so far with five goals and her teammates Iuliia Managarova and Polina Kuznetsova have netted four times each - all more than any of the Dortmund players. Dortmund's top scorr of the season, Alina Grijseels, is yet to find the net with two missed attempts.
16:30
With a bounce Emily Bölk equalises for FTC in an incredibly close game. When Katrin Klujber follows up a minute later, Pablo Morel calls a timeout for Brest - are the hosts about to gain control, or can the visitors immediately level things up again?
16:17
None of the goalkeepers are having a great day so far - there's only one save apiece, apart from Blanka Bíró who hasn't managed to stop a single shot yet.
Polina Kuznetsova, on the other hand, is playing superbly with four goals already. That's helped Rostov move to an 8:4 lead, causing real problems for Dortmund.
16:08
Rostov have had the better start against Dortmund - an early two-minute suspension for Mia Zschocke, shortly after she'd scored Dortmund's first goal, did not help.
Brest have brought the fight to FTC, and lead by a single goal with seven and a half minutes played.
15:55
Five minutes until throw-off. Here's a reminder of the group A standings at the moment - will FTC and Rostov still be top of the group after 60 minutes of handball?
15:40
Build-up coverage of the first two matches will begin soon on EHFTV. Here are a few facts to whet your appetite for the games.
- Rostov and Dortmund have never played each other before
- historically, Rostov have the second-highest winning percentage in the DELO EHF Champions League, having secured 58 wins in 85 games, or a 68.2 per cent rate, just behind Györ, who are at 75 per cent
- Dortmund back Alina Grijseels is tied with Sävehof left back Jamina Roberts on 33 goals after four rounds as the tournament's top scorer
- FTC and Brest have also never met before
- FTC are one of the three unbeaten teams in the competition, alongside Györ and Metz from group B
- Brest are still trying to win their first away game this season, after losing to Rostov (24:26) and Dortmund (27:30)
15:25
15:15
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the DELO EHF Champions League, round 5.
We start today with two group A and two group B matches, all from the top of the tables. At 16:00 CEST group A leaders Rostov-Don host fourth-placed BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, while second-placed FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria take on fifth-placed Brest Bretagne Handball.
Then at 18:00 CEST we have a fantastic Match of the Week, featuring group B leaders Györ visiting second-placed Metz. Both sides have perfect records (Metz have a game in hand). At the same time, Vipers Kristiansand host fifth-placed CSKA, while Podravka play Esbjerg in group A.
