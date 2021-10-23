18:32

Györ have found an edge and Metz are playing catch-up - but they are, continually, catching up.

Ivana Kapitanovic has come on for Metz in goal, but Silje Solberg remains between the Györ posts.

18:22

Wow, neither side can gain control here. Metz looked like they were easing ahead, with a mini-run giving them a two-goal lead. But a well-chosen timeout then gave Györ the momentum and now they lead by one.

18:12

Györ's season top scorer Ryu Eun Hee is fouled by Meline Nocandy as she shoots. Nocandy picks up a suspension and Anne Mette Hansen nets the penalty. It's still going end-to-end though, and Astride N'gouan does not hesitate to equalise at the other end of the court.

18:09

We're going to focus largely on MOTW in the blog, but if you want to keep track of the other matches, use the EHFTV multiscreen option.

In Metz, it's 4:4 and the yellow-clad fans are right behind the home team.

18:00

The matches are about to begin; here are the squads for Match of the Week. Györ have brought three goalkeepers and 12 field players, while Metz have the full 14 field players plus their two goalkeepers.

17:44

Don't go anywhere, the Match of the Week is coming up next. There's also a promising game between Vipers and CSKA to enjoy, and Podravka take on Esbjerg.

in round 4, both Metz and Györ claimed away victories, with Györ beating Odense 31:26, and Metz narrowly defeating Krim, 29:28

the last time Metz and Györ faced each other was in the EHF Champions League 2016/17 quarter-final, when Metz won 32:31 at home before Györ took a convincing 28:22 revenge

in seven meetings, Metz have won just once

the only previous meeting between Vipers and CSKA in Europe’s top flight took place in last season’s semi-finals, when Vipers won 33:30

with 27 and 23 goals respectively, Vipers’ Nora Mørk and Ragnhild Valle Dahl are among the 10 top scorers of the season

Esbjerg can extend their unbeaten run to three games, after they jumped to third place in group A with five points — only one behind leaders Rostov

after a winning start against Buducnost, Podravka have conceded three losses on the trot and dropped to seventh place in the standings

17:32 | FULL-TIME

Brest clawed it back to one goal with a minute left, and in a timeout Pablo Morel set out a plan to win a point. But Brest fumble the attack, lose the ball and with it the game. FTC keep their perfect unbeaten record and pick up the two points.

That 10-goal win is Rostov's highest score so far this season, and it's Dortmund's second loss in a row - although not their lowest score. They shot nearly as many times as Rostov, but the Russian goalkeepers were simply more effective and that made the biggest difference.



17:22

Alina Grijseels has finally managed to score, netting three times in the last 10 minutes, but against a rock-solid team performance by Rostov it's not helped much. The Russian side are guaranteed their biggest win of the season.

17:15

FTC end a period of nearly five minutes with no goals for either side as Emily Bölk scores her eighth of the game, and the hosts lead by three. Their strong start to the half means they are now in control, and only need to hold on for another seven minutes to take the points.

Don't rule a Brest comeback out though ...

17:05

Nothing Dortmund are trying is really working and coach Andre Fuhr is looking a touch anxious as Rostov's lead extends into the double digits. After the German side's winning run ended last week against CSM Bucuresti, another loss now seems inevitable.



17:00

A fairly early timeout in the second half by Brest's Pablo Morel, as FTC again take a one-goal lead following a 6:3 run from the hosts. Kinga Janurik is in goal for FTC and she seems to be finding her mojo a bit too, which will help the hosts to keep the momentum.