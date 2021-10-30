18:40 | HALF-TIME

BUDUCNOST BEMAX 13:13 FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA

Buducnost go to the dressing rooms level with FTC. An improvement late in the half by Anastasija Babovic, plus a confident period in attack, got them level. We're in for a fascinating second half - is this the day when Buducnost break their losing streak?



KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 16:10 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

That has been an excellent first half for Krim, and a bad one for Vipers. Alja Varagic compounds the visitors' issues by scoring a direct free throw at the end of the half, sending the ball curving around the defensive wall and into the goal. The home team were even eight goals up at one point before Vipers managed to claw back a couple, but the Norwegian club need to find some solutions fast when the match resumes.



18:30

Buducnost are putting up a good fight against FTC and in fact one of the main differences in the first half have been the goalkeepers, with Kinga Janurik being by far the most effective of the four shot-stoppers to have taken the court.

18:18

Vipers have won five of their six previous encounters with Krim, but right now it's Nataliya Derepasko's team who are leading. It's helping that Tjaša Stanko and Barbara Arenhart are playing out of their skins, while Katrine Lunde is struggling to save. However, Derespasko takes a timeout to keep her squad on track.





18:04

Krim have taken an early two-goal lead against Vipers, and it's all square between Buducnost and FTC as the teams find their feet.

17:50

And on to the second set of games. Buducnost are hosting FTC in group A, while Krim play Vipers in group B.

Buducnost are yet to win a match, and will remember they eliminated FTC in last season's playoffs. However, FTC have the head-to-head advantage. FTC are also unbeaten this season, with four wins and a draw on their record.

Defending champions Vipers have not had a great start to the season, and lost both their previous away games. However, Krim have not won any matches at home. They play today under their new coach, Nataliya Derepasko, who has taken over from Uros Bregar. Read more about Derepasko in our news story about her appointment.