Live blog: Buducnost and FTC level while Krim lead Vipers
The DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 hits round 6 this week, with four matches on both Saturday and Sunday. The live blog will bring you all the coverage, with the Match of the Week between Odense and CSKA on Sunday to end things on a high.
- Brest's buzzer-beater seals 30:29 win against CSM
- Györ remain unbeaten after a huge 41:19 victory over Sävehof
- on Saturday at 18:00 CEST, Buducnost vs FTC and Krim vs Vipers
- on Sunday: at 14:00 CET, Esbjerg vs Rostov-Don, Dortmund vs Podravka; at 16:00 CET, Kastamonu vs Metz and MOTW between Odense and CSKA
- read the round preview
- check out the current group standings
- watch all matches live on EHFTV (geoblocking restrictions may apply)
SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER
18:58
That's a better start to the second half by Vipers. A 5:2 run puts them right back in the game. They're being more aggressive and their most experienced players, such as Isabelle Gulldén and Nora Mørk, are beginning to make an impact.
It looks like the change of head coach has given Krim a moral boost. In the first match under Nataliya Derepasko, Tjaša Stanko's goals and Barbara Arenhart's saves have given the Slovenian side a good chance of earning their first points at home this season. Meanwhile Vipers are underperforming, and although they improved in the last minutes before the break, the title holders still have a mountain to climb.
18:40 | HALF-TIME
BUDUCNOST BEMAX 13:13 FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA
Buducnost go to the dressing rooms level with FTC. An improvement late in the half by Anastasija Babovic, plus a confident period in attack, got them level. We're in for a fascinating second half - is this the day when Buducnost break their losing streak?
KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 16:10 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND
That has been an excellent first half for Krim, and a bad one for Vipers. Alja Varagic compounds the visitors' issues by scoring a direct free throw at the end of the half, sending the ball curving around the defensive wall and into the goal. The home team were even eight goals up at one point before Vipers managed to claw back a couple, but the Norwegian club need to find some solutions fast when the match resumes.
18:30
Buducnost are putting up a good fight against FTC and in fact one of the main differences in the first half have been the goalkeepers, with Kinga Janurik being by far the most effective of the four shot-stoppers to have taken the court.
18:18
Vipers have won five of their six previous encounters with Krim, but right now it's Nataliya Derepasko's team who are leading. It's helping that Tjaša Stanko and Barbara Arenhart are playing out of their skins, while Katrine Lunde is struggling to save. However, Derespasko takes a timeout to keep her squad on track.
18:04
Krim have taken an early two-goal lead against Vipers, and it's all square between Buducnost and FTC as the teams find their feet.
17:50
And on to the second set of games. Buducnost are hosting FTC in group A, while Krim play Vipers in group B.
Buducnost are yet to win a match, and will remember they eliminated FTC in last season's playoffs. However, FTC have the head-to-head advantage. FTC are also unbeaten this season, with four wins and a draw on their record.
Defending champions Vipers have not had a great start to the season, and lost both their previous away games. However, Krim have not won any matches at home. They play today under their new coach, Nataliya Derepasko, who has taken over from Uros Bregar. Read more about Derepasko in our news story about her appointment.
17:35 | FULL-TIME
CSM BUCURESTI 29:30 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL
With less than a minute on the clock, Cléopatre Darleux saved a shot by Elizabeth Omoregie, handing the advantage to Brest. Pablo Morel promptly called a timeout to tell his team to be calm and that they had time enough - and they did. Kalidiatou Niakate, Brest's heroine tonight, scored a superb buzzer-beater to give her team the win.
That puts Brest level with CSM on points - both teams now have six, with three wins and three defeats apiece.
GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 41:19 IK SÄVEHOF
Györ take their sixth win in six matches, and it's the biggest yet this season. They were unstoppable, as the statistics show. Sävehof stay on four points in sixth place in group B ahead of the rest of the round.
17:21
Into the last five minutes and there's still nothing much to choose between CSM and Brest. Both teams are making a few mistakes as the tension rises.
17:08
Sandra Toft didn't have a bad first half, with a save efficiency of over 30 per cent, but Cléopatre Darleux is in goal now for Brest and is making a big impact. She's stopped five of CSM's 11 shots so far and, despite Cristina Neagu ticking up to nine goals, Brest lead by two.
17:00
Brest came out of the dressing rooms attacking, and soon levelled the match again. It looks like this one will go right to the wire, unless one team can pull out to a more substantial lead.
In Györ it's a different story. The home team are 13 goals clear of Sävehof now.
Not to overreact, but this is Cristina Neagu’s world and we all live in it. The left back’s superb form has helped the Romanian side to take the lead in this game, which is looking quite balanced after the first half. CSM had their mandatory dip, which saw Brest take back the lead and erase a four-goal deficit, but the French side, who should be commended for their defensive efforts, are lacking something in attack once again. It has been a theme in away games this season and is also on display today.
16:40 | FULL-TIME
CSM BUCURESTI 16:14 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL
Into the 25th minute, Brest briefly took the lead, but CSM dug in and secured the half-time advantage. Cristina Neagu and Kalidiatou Niakate continue to stand out.
GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 20:9 IK SÄVEHOF
Györ are making this game look easy, with much better efficiency in attack and defence than Sävehof. Linn Blohm, Kari Dale, Stine Oftedal and Estelle Nze Minko have all scored three times in a game that looks set to be one of the home team's biggest wins of the season - unless the Swedish visitors can find a way past the Györ defence and goalkeepers.
16:32
With 25 minutes played, nine of Györ's field players have scored. Anne Mette Hansen and Noémi Háfra are the only ones who haven't, as the record champions settle into a big lead.
16:19
CSM took an 8:4 lead but have since had trouble finding the net. Several missed shots by Cristina Neagu and others let Brest back into the game, with Alicia Toublanc equalising.
In Györ, the home side have established a comfortable lead over Sävehof.
16:10
What a start to the game in Bucharest. Both Cristina Neagu and Kalidiatou Niakate scored three times in the first six minutes, in a breathless beginning to the encounter. The two sides are living up to their reputation as aggressive attacking teams.
16:04
Action is underway!
It's worth noting Györ are a bit short-handed today, with 11 field players at their disposal. Crina Pintea and Dorottya Faluvégi are still injured so are missing, and Ambros Martin has again chosen to name three goalkeepers - the dangerous trio of Laura Glauser, Amandine Leynaud and Silje Solberg - in his squad. Leynaud has started the match.
15:50
The build-up coverage for both matches has now begun on EHFTV. As ever, if you can’t decide which game to watch there’s an easy solution – use the multiscreen option to view both at once. Start watching one match then just click the screen icon in the bottom left-hand corner of the viewer, choose two screens, and drag the second game into the window. Easy.
It’s going to be a very tough game and a good defence is the key of the game. It’s going to be a game with a lot of speed and we need to bring our very best on the court for these two points!
Sävehof is a dangerous team - not big names, but their playing style, fast, aggressive and direct, makes them so dangerous. They could manage to get some important results against more experienced teams. They do not stop fighting.
15:30
In the other match starting off today’s unscripted drama, the two most efficient attacks in group A will meet. CSM and Brest have both scored 139 goals so far. Brest have not had much luck away yet this season, and they travel to Bucharest to meet a CSM that have won the last three games.
CSM boast an increasingly effective Cristina Neagu, who after scoring only twice against both Esbjerg and Rostov, netted an average of 8.66 goals in each of the last three matches, for a total of 30 so far this season.
Alicia Toublanc is Brest’s top scorer so far, with 24 goals in the first five rounds – two more than Pauletta Foppa.
It is the first meeting between CSM and Brest in European competitions.
15:20
Before the games throw off, check out the round preview which details all the facts and stats for the eight matches ahead this weekend.
For instance, did you know that Dortmund’s Alina Grijseels remains the tournament’s top scorer, now with 38 goals? She’ll get a chance to add to that tally tomorrow, but before then expect Sävehof's Jamina Roberts to move ahead. Roberts has scored 37 times so far these season.
But Roberts and her team come to Hungary to meet the most efficient attack in the competition; Györ have scored 162 goals in total and at least 30 goals per game. Their 19th tonight will be their 7,000th in the Champions League.
15:00
It's almost November and clocks go back across Europe tonight, but if that makes you miserable, here's something to cheer you up - two more days of DELO EHF Champions League drama ahead.
The round will end with the Match of the Week between CSKA and Odense. Both sides are level on six points in group B and last season, each won their home game against each other.
But before then there's plenty of action, with four matches set to go ahead today:
- 16:00 CEST: Györi Audi ETO KC vs IK Sävehof
- 16:00 CEST: CSM Bucuresti vs Brest Bretagne Handball
- 18:00 CEST: Buducnost BEMAX vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
- 18:00 CEST: Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs Vipers Kristiansand