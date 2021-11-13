16:45

As we prepare for the second half to throw off at FTC, let's look at who stood out individually in the opening 30 minutes.

I already mentioned Grbic's and Stolle's strong openings to the clash. While Grbic added no goals after her fourth in the 23rd minute, Stolle top scored the first period with five goals. Katrin Klujber follows her teammates with three goals, making it clear CSM's troubles are largely coming from the FTC back court.

For CSM, both Elizabeth Omoregie and Cristina Neagu netted four in the first half. Neagu is among the top scorers of the season so far, entering this match with 40 goals and in fourth position on the top scorer chart.

16:35

HALF-TIME UPDATE: FTC VS CSM 20:16

CSM manage to reduce the deficit to two goals multiple times in the final 10 minutes of the half, but FTC reopen their four-goal lead before the buzzer and keep a confident advantage ahead of the second period.

16:15

A big start from FTC sees them holding the lead at 10:6 13 minutes in vs CSM. The charge is led by a great start from backs Itana Grbic and Alicia Stolle, who have combined for seven goals already.

While Stolle joined the Hungarian side ahead of the 2020/21 season, Grbic was a very late addition ahead of the current season, arriving from Buducnost at the end of August. Safe to say Grbic has settled in superbly in her third venture outside Montenegro, after stints at Vardar and later CSM itself.

16:00

Starting whistle in Hungary and round 7 is underway with a new episode in the fiery rivalry between FTC and CSM. Let's dive into some key facts surrounding this encounter.

FTC are one of just two teams still unbeaten this Champions League season, alongside fellow Hungarian side Györ. A win in this clash vs CSM would represent their best ever start of a season in the premium European competition.

Also, provided they do not lose against CSM, FTC will tie their longest-ever unbeaten run in the history of the DELO EHF Champions League — an eight-game streak.

With such a start to the season, it's no surprise FTC are leading the table, with 10 points. CSM have scored 168 goals this season — one more than FTC — but they are four points behind the group leader and are currently ranked sixth.

The sides have met eight times in the past four seasons, with CSM taking two wins, but the last two matches hosted by FTC were clear wins for the Hungarian side — 33:23 in the 2019/20 season and 31:27 in the 2020/21 season.