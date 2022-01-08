Esbjerg snatch thrilling victory in Russia
After a seven-week break from action for the IHF Women's World Championship, the DELO EHF Champions League live blog returns with five matches from round 9 this weekend.
- on Saturday, group A leaders Team Esbjerg beat Rostov-Don 27:25 in a thrilling clash in Russia
- also on Saturday, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria defeat Buducnost BEMAX 26:22
- three more matches are scheduled for Sunday, including Odense Håndbold vs CSKA in group B at 16:00 CET
- all five matches are live on EHFTV (geo-blocking restrictions may apply)
- read the round 9 preview and check the group standings on eurohandball.com
19:00
That is all for this evening!
Team Esbjerg's thrilling victory over Rostov-Don leaves the Danish side top of group A, while FTC are now in second place after a comfortable victory against Buducnost. 'Which team will finish first in group A?' is a question that will be answered in future rounds!
The live blog returns at 13:00 CET on Sunday afternoon for three more matches from round 9 of the DELO EHF Champions League, with HC Podravka Vegeta vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund scheduled to get us underway at 14:00 CET.
18:40
With Saturday's DELO EHF Champions League match reviews now online, click on the links to find out more about Esbjerg's winning sequence in the competition and FTC's hopes of making the DELO EHF FINAL4.
It was a good game. We expected a hard game like this. I am proud of my young players, they showed that they have potential. We have many problems, but we wanted to play and even though we did not win, I saw many good things in our team and I can be proud of them.
In the second half we gave more energy in defence, so we have less in attack, and also Buducnost had a better goalkeeper performance in that half. Winning is the most important today, but I am happy that I could rest the players, because next week we will have two matches.
18:03
While we wait for post-match reaction from the press conferences, enjoy a selection of the best photos from Saturday's two matches in our gallery below.
17:47
Reistad to Tranborg, Tranborg fires the ball into an empty net and the celebrations can begin for Esbjerg!
17:37
RESULT: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 26:22 Buducnost BEMAX
While the outcome was settled midway through the second half, FTC's margin of victory was only four goals. Buducnost goalkeeper Armelle Attingré deserves a lot of credit for her performance in defeat. She made 11 saves at a 38 per cent efficiency, one more stop than counterpart Blanka Biro made for FTC.
Of course, with this win, FTC will move above Rostov-Don and finish the evening in second place in group A.
17:32
RESULT: Rostov-Don 25:27 Team Esbjerg
A dramatic conclusion sees group A leaders Team Esbjerg claim a 27:25 away win in Russia against Rostov-Don.
After Rostov failed to score on their last attack, an empty-net goal sealed a two-goal win for the Danish side.
With Rostov only scoring 10 goals in the second half, Michala Møller's belief that Esbjerg's defence needed to stand their ground probably paid off.
17:26
A great pass from Kristine Breistøl finds Marit Malm Frafjord, and Frafjord scores for Esbjerg to give the Danish side a 25:24 lead with 10 seconds left. Rostov call a timeout!
17:24
Buducnost scored seven goals in the first 10 minutes against FTC. It is fair to say that Blanka Bíró has had a huge say in the outcome since then...
17:22
Per Johansson is becoming energised on the Rostov bench as the match enters the closing stages. A couple of minutes ago, Esbjerg goalkeeper Rikke Poulsen denied a golden fast break chance for Kristina Kozhokar.
17:16
Who would you expect to score a valuable equaliser for Esbjerg but Henny Ella Reistad?
17:14
With 11 minutes remaining, FTC's lead against Buducnost remains seven goals (25:18). They will have the opportunity from the seven-metre line to extend it to eight goals shortly.
17:11
After a 4:0 run for Esbjerg, the Danish side levelled the match at 20:20. Kaja Kamp Nielsen's goals have been pivotal, but Michala Møller has just broken through Rostov's defence to give Esbjerg a 22:21 lead. The Russian side call a timeout with almost 11 minutes remaining, and a thrilling finish now appears likely.
17:00
Kristine Breistøl's most recent shot snuck past Lagina as she scored Esbjerg's 16th goal of the game. The Norwegian left back scored a more impressive goal in the first half!
16:57
It is early stages in the second half but Rostov and Esbjerg have been matching each other goal for goal. Of course, with the score for just the second half at 3:3, Rostov remain in control after 36 minutes (18:15).
16:47
Indeed, while FTC are firmly in control against Buducnost, Nina Bulatovic's lob skills for the Montenegrin club were on display in the first half in Hungary.
16:44
HALF-TIME UPDATE: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 18:11 Buducnost BEMAX
After making a reasonably good start in the first quarter of the match, Buducnost trail by seven goals against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. FTC's relentless attack in the first half has seen them score 18 goals, two shy of the 20-goal mark that they reached in the first 30 minutes earlier in the season against CSM Bucuresti.
16:40
HALF-TIME UPDATE: Rostov-Don 15:12 Team Esbjerg
Henny Ella Reistad released the last shot of the half just before the buzzer for Esbjerg, but it was comfortably saved by Anastasiia Lagina, who finishes the first half with a total of four saves as Rostov enjoy a three-goal lead at the break.
Rostov's high scoring efficiency in the first half is arguably the main reason why they are in front at the break. For Esbjerg, the challenge in the second half will be to find a way to lift their own scoring percentage.
16:33
As half-time approaches, FTC have raced away from Buducnost to lead 18:11. Katrin Klujber, Zita Szucsánszki and Emily Bölk, three of their most important backs, have scored a combined 11 goals.
16:25
Ahead of the match, Team Esbjerg right back Michala Møller emphasised that defence would be key against Rostov-Don. She said: They have world-class players all around. We need our defence to stand its ground and that is the way to win."
With 11 goals conceded in the opening 23 minutes, Esbjerg's defence has not been disastrous – but stopping Eduarda Amorim, who has scored three goals, has been challenge.
16:16
If matches with a high number of goals excite you, then FTC vs Buducnost is delivering. A 3:0 run has given FTC an 11:7 lead after 15 minutes, and Emily Bölk has already scored five times for the Hungarian side.
16:08
We have our first two-goal lead of the afternoon in the Rostov vs Esbjerg match. After a wonderful long pass from goalkeeper Anastasiia Lagina, Iuliia Managarova duly converted on the fast break to give Rostov a 4:2 advantage.
15:56
Build-up coverage is well and truly underway for both games on EHFTV, but you can enjoy some build-up photos in our gallery below.
15:45
While home advantage is, in theory, an advantage for Rostov-Don this afternoon, their record at home this season is the same as their away record: three wins and one loss.
Meanwhile, Esbjerg's away record in the 2021/22 season is two wins, one draw and one defeat. Their two victories came in their last two away games in the competition – against HC Podravka Vegeta and BV Borussia Dortmund 09 – and they were both by reasonably narrow margins.
15:25
In the first meeting between Esbjerg and Rostov-Don this season, the Danish side won 25:18 at home.
As was highlighted on the EHF Champions League Twitter account on Friday, Dinah Eckerle and Anastasiia Lagina produced big performances in goal for their respective sides. Eckerle made 12 saves and finished with a save percentage of 38.7%, while Lagina stopped 10 shots and ended the match with a 35.7% save efficiency.
15:10
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for round 9 of the DELO EHF Champions League. Although three matches that were originally scheduled have been postponed, we still have five matches set to be played this weekend.
With Rostov-Don hosting Team Esbjerg in a top-of-the-table clash and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria facing Buducnost BEMAX, the spotlight is on group A today.
In case you have not done so already, check out our round preview prior to the action getting underway at 16:00 CET.