17:47

Reistad to Tranborg, Tranborg fires the ball into an empty net and the celebrations can begin for Esbjerg!

Celebrations for Esbjerg as they seal a close victory over Rostov - the perfect way to get the Champions League restarted!

17:37

While the outcome was settled midway through the second half, FTC's margin of victory was only four goals. Buducnost goalkeeper Armelle Attingré deserves a lot of credit for her performance in defeat. She made 11 saves at a 38 per cent efficiency, one more stop than counterpart Blanka Biro made for FTC.

Of course, with this win, FTC will move above Rostov-Don and finish the evening in second place in group A.

17:32

A dramatic conclusion sees group A leaders Team Esbjerg claim a 27:25 away win in Russia against Rostov-Don.

After Rostov failed to score on their last attack, an empty-net goal sealed a two-goal win for the Danish side.

With Rostov only scoring 10 goals in the second half, Michala Møller's belief that Esbjerg's defence needed to stand their ground probably paid off.

17:26

A great pass from Kristine Breistøl finds Marit Malm Frafjord, and Frafjord scores for Esbjerg to give the Danish side a 25:24 lead with 10 seconds left. Rostov call a timeout!

17:24

Buducnost scored seven goals in the first 10 minutes against FTC. It is fair to say that Blanka Bíró has had a huge say in the outcome since then...

It's a good day at the office so far for Blanka Bíró

17:22

Per Johansson is becoming energised on the Rostov bench as the match enters the closing stages. A couple of minutes ago, Esbjerg goalkeeper Rikke Poulsen denied a golden fast break chance for Kristina Kozhokar.

17:16

Who would you expect to score a valuable equaliser for Esbjerg but Henny Ella Reistad?

Henny Reistad gets Esbjerg back on terms and this match is on

17:14

With 11 minutes remaining, FTC's lead against Buducnost remains seven goals (25:18). They will have the opportunity from the seven-metre line to extend it to eight goals shortly.

17:11

After a 4:0 run for Esbjerg, the Danish side levelled the match at 20:20. Kaja Kamp Nielsen's goals have been pivotal, but Michala Møller has just broken through Rostov's defence to give Esbjerg a 22:21 lead. The Russian side call a timeout with almost 11 minutes remaining, and a thrilling finish now appears likely.

17:00

Kristine Breistøl's most recent shot snuck past Lagina as she scored Esbjerg's 16th goal of the game. The Norwegian left back scored a more impressive goal in the first half!

A proper rocket from Kristin Breistøl - one of the highlights of the first half from Esbjerg

16:57

It is early stages in the second half but Rostov and Esbjerg have been matching each other goal for goal. Of course, with the score for just the second half at 3:3, Rostov remain in control after 36 minutes (18:15).

16:47

Indeed, while FTC are firmly in control against Buducnost, Nina Bulatovic's lob skills for the Montenegrin club were on display in the first half in Hungary.

16:44

After making a reasonably good start in the first quarter of the match, Buducnost trail by seven goals against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. FTC's relentless attack in the first half has seen them score 18 goals, two shy of the 20-goal mark that they reached in the first 30 minutes earlier in the season against CSM Bucuresti.

HALF-TIME: @Fradi_HU have made a great start to 2022 with an 18:11 lead vs @ZrkBuducnost at half-time - will they return to winning ways today?



HALF-TIME: FTC have made a great start to 2022 with an 18:11 lead vs Buducnost at half-time - will they return to winning ways today?

Second half will be live soon!

16:40

Henny Ella Reistad released the last shot of the half just before the buzzer for Esbjerg, but it was comfortably saved by Anastasiia Lagina, who finishes the first half with a total of four saves as Rostov enjoy a three-goal lead at the break.

Rostov's high scoring efficiency in the first half is arguably the main reason why they are in front at the break. For Esbjerg, the challenge in the second half will be to find a way to lift their own scoring percentage.

16:33

As half-time approaches, FTC have raced away from Buducnost to lead 18:11. Katrin Klujber, Zita Szucsánszki and Emily Bölk, three of their most important backs, have scored a combined 11 goals.

16:25

Ahead of the match, Team Esbjerg right back Michala Møller emphasised that defence would be key against Rostov-Don. She said: They have world-class players all around. We need our defence to stand its ground and that is the way to win."

With 11 goals conceded in the opening 23 minutes, Esbjerg's defence has not been disastrous – but stopping Eduarda Amorim, who has scored three goals, has been challenge.

16:16

If matches with a high number of goals excite you, then FTC vs Buducnost is delivering. A 3:0 run has given FTC an 11:7 lead after 15 minutes, and Emily Bölk has already scored five times for the Hungarian side.

16:08

We have our first two-goal lead of the afternoon in the Rostov vs Esbjerg match. After a wonderful long pass from goalkeeper Anastasiia Lagina, Iuliia Managarova duly converted on the fast break to give Rostov a 4:2 advantage.

15:56

