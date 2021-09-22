20:50

It has been a glorious start for Elverum in Kiel, racing into a 4:1 lead. How long can they keep this up?

20:39

2020 champions THW Kiel face Elverum for the first time and I think we all know what their expectant home crowd expects tonight.

Elverum coach Börge Lund played for Kiel in the past and won this competition with them in 2010. Lund is also part of the Norway national team coaching staff and hopes to put that to good use against Kiel's two Norwegian internationals Sander Sagosen and Harald Reinkind.

20:30

We push on with our next two games, set to begin at 20:45 CEST - Kiel vs Elverum and Vardar vs Brest.

Of these four teams, only Kiel have recorded a victory and will be hoping to join Aalborg at the top of the group by the end of the evening. Vardar and Elverum shared the points last week and Brest are in search of their first in Skopje.

20:15 - RESULTS

Two very similar results in the end but the journeys to that point were very different.

Aalborg 36:28 Montpellier

This feels like a harsh final score for the 2018 champions but Aalborg were not messing around in that final quarter, they found another gear and pressed home a big advantage.

Sandell ends the match on 11 goals, supported by six each by Buster Juul and Felix Claar on what was a joyous first home game of the season.

Szeged 30:21 Zagreb

It is clear to see that this new-look Szeged side is still finding its rhythm but when they finally got going, nothing Zagreb had at their disposal could stop them.

Wings Mario Sostaric and Sebastian Frimmel led the way with 13 goals between them, while Miguel Martins was best of the back court scorers, providing four goals and four assists.

20:09

Alilovic hasn't been quite as prolific as he was in the first half but he and his team are getting the job done against a tricky Zagreb outfit - 26:19 with 5 minutes left on the clock.

20:02

Aalborg have just about withstood Montpellier's advances and now seem to have regained a measure of control. The injured Aron Palmarsson watches on as Nikolaj Læsø scores his first goal of the game to make it 27:23 with 11 minutes remaining.

19:58

Much like their game against Aalborg last week, Zagreb have been shut down in the all-important third quarter of the match and look destined for another heavy loss.

Kent Robin Tönnesen makes it 22:14 on the 46-minute mark.

19:51

We have a game on our hands in Aalborg. Kevin Bonnefoi is making saves and the home side's attack ain't looking so formidable anymore...for now. To make matters worse, Jesper Nielsen has left the court with an ankle injury. 23:21 after 42 minutes.

19:44

That is much better by Szeged. Bence Banhidi beginning to throw his weight around and his teammates are finding him or their own routes to goal - 15:9 to the home side.

19:39

Montpellier looking much improved at the beginning of the second half as a quickfire hattrick of goals by Kyllian Villeminot brings his side within three - 19:16.