Live blog - Aalborg score big win over Montpellier
- round 2 of the EHF Champions League Men begins with a feast of group A action on Wednesday
- last season's runners-up Aalborg face 2018 champions Montpellier at 18:45 CEST, at the same time as Pick Szeged vs HC PPD Zagreb
- at 20:45, Elverum face a tough away test at Kiel, while Vardar and Brest square off in search of their first victory of the campaign
- Kielce vs Veszprém is Match of the Week on Thursday at 18:45
- all matches live on EHFTV
20:50
It has been a glorious start for Elverum in Kiel, racing into a 4:1 lead. How long can they keep this up?
20:39
2020 champions THW Kiel face Elverum for the first time and I think we all know what their expectant home crowd expects tonight.
Elverum coach Börge Lund played for Kiel in the past and won this competition with them in 2010. Lund is also part of the Norway national team coaching staff and hopes to put that to good use against Kiel's two Norwegian internationals Sander Sagosen and Harald Reinkind.
20:30
We push on with our next two games, set to begin at 20:45 CEST - Kiel vs Elverum and Vardar vs Brest.
Of these four teams, only Kiel have recorded a victory and will be hoping to join Aalborg at the top of the group by the end of the evening. Vardar and Elverum shared the points last week and Brest are in search of their first in Skopje.
20:15 - RESULTS
Two very similar results in the end but the journeys to that point were very different.
Aalborg 36:28 Montpellier
This feels like a harsh final score for the 2018 champions but Aalborg were not messing around in that final quarter, they found another gear and pressed home a big advantage.
Sandell ends the match on 11 goals, supported by six each by Buster Juul and Felix Claar on what was a joyous first home game of the season.
Szeged 30:21 Zagreb
It is clear to see that this new-look Szeged side is still finding its rhythm but when they finally got going, nothing Zagreb had at their disposal could stop them.
Wings Mario Sostaric and Sebastian Frimmel led the way with 13 goals between them, while Miguel Martins was best of the back court scorers, providing four goals and four assists.
20:09
Alilovic hasn't been quite as prolific as he was in the first half but he and his team are getting the job done against a tricky Zagreb outfit - 26:19 with 5 minutes left on the clock.
20:02
Aalborg have just about withstood Montpellier's advances and now seem to have regained a measure of control. The injured Aron Palmarsson watches on as Nikolaj Læsø scores his first goal of the game to make it 27:23 with 11 minutes remaining.
19:58
Much like their game against Aalborg last week, Zagreb have been shut down in the all-important third quarter of the match and look destined for another heavy loss.
Kent Robin Tönnesen makes it 22:14 on the 46-minute mark.
19:51
We have a game on our hands in Aalborg. Kevin Bonnefoi is making saves and the home side's attack ain't looking so formidable anymore...for now. To make matters worse, Jesper Nielsen has left the court with an ankle injury. 23:21 after 42 minutes.
19:44
That is much better by Szeged. Bence Banhidi beginning to throw his weight around and his teammates are finding him or their own routes to goal - 15:9 to the home side.
19:39
Montpellier looking much improved at the beginning of the second half as a quickfire hattrick of goals by Kyllian Villeminot brings his side within three - 19:16.
If Montpellier are missing some key players tonight, it certainly is not the problem for them, as the defensive intensity is clearly missing for the French side. Lukas Sandell is doing everything he can on the court, and when he is not scoring from open positions, his teammates are finding solutions on fastbreaks. If Montpellier want to be back in the game, they must strengthen their defence. And quickly.
19:21 - HALF-TIME: Szeged 10:7 Zagreb
It hasn't been a classic so far but that will suit Zagreb as they go in hunt of a surprise result. Szeged with the advantage now but they will not be resting on their laurels, especially when you consider their keeper Mirko Alilovic has bailed them out with nine saves so far.
19:19 - HALF-TIME: Aalborg 18:13 Montpellier
It is all about Lukas Sandell so far tonight! 8 goals for the Swedish right back as his side have been simply brilliant in attack. 75% scoring, six fast-break goals and it is difficult to see a way back for Montpellier in this form.
19:16
Szeged slowly building their lead, 9:6 after 26 minutes, but Zagreb are refusing to roll over here and if they can limit the damage until half-time, they will feel they have a chance here.
19:09
Aalborg beginning to put the squeeze on their guests now. Fast breaks and confident back court shooting taking its toll as they open up a 13:9 lead.
19:02
We're being treated to two very different games at the moment. 17 goals in Denmark after 15 minutes, just 7 in Hungary.
After a slow start, Szeged are finding their way in this match against Zagreb, who are still looking solid in defence, trailing just 4:3.
18:56
It is all about the right backs so far in Denmark. Montpellier's Marko Panic has scored a goal with both his left and right hands so far but that pales in comparison to Lukas Sandell, who has scored five from five attempts in the first 11 minutes as Aalborg lead 8:5.
18:50
A high-tempo opening four minutes in Denmark, where three of the first four goals were scored by Swedes, two for the previously mentioned Sandell and one for Montpellier's Pellas.
Buster Juul then gives Aalborg their first lead of the day from the penalty line - 3:2 after 5 minutes.
18:44
The warm-ups are over, let's get this evening of handball started!
18:33
The upcoming match against Montpellier looks set to be Aalborg's first major test of the campaign, a campaign in which they will attempt to emulate last season's brilliant run to the final.
This year, they will have to handle increased pressure from media, supporters and opponents. But that does not seem to worry Lukas Sandell.
“We only enjoy it — and most of all we enjoy having our supporters back in the arena,” says Sandell.
“It is natural since we have added players like Aron Palmarsson, Kristian Björnsen, Jesper Nielsen and Martin Larsen. But we have not noticed the increased pressure — not yet at least.
“The biggest change is having our supporters back in the arena, which we really enjoy,” said Sandell in an interview published yesterday. It will be exciting to see the full arena in Denmark for the game beginning in just over 10 minutes.
18:17
Montpellier and Szeged are back in action in the early throw-offs after their exciting draw last week in France. The 2018 champions have a much-changed squad this season but a solid overall team performance will give them plenty of hope for their clash in Denmark tonight, while Szeged will be expecting to claim their first win at home to Zagreb.
18:08
Before the action begins in just over half an hour, it's the perfect time to download the new Home of Handball app. The app has everything you need as a handball fan on the go, including this live blog - maybe you're already reading this on the app and if so, welcome!
Go download it here.
17:49
Hello one and all and welcome to the start of round 2 in the EHF Champions League Men.
It's all about group A today with all four matches coming from what already appears to be quite an evenly matched octet as two of the last week's encounters were draws, while group favourites Kiel and Aalborg scored away wins.
Here's today's schedule.
18:45
Aalborg Håndbold vs Montpellier HB
Pick Szeged vs HC PPD Zagreb
20:45
THW Kiel vs Elverum Handball
HC Vardar 1961 vs HC Meshkov Brest