Live blog: Thrilling draw in Kiel; Montpellier vs Meshkov live now
It is only round 5 and the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 is already proving a thrill ride, with plenty of teams in top form but every side having lost at least one game already. On Wednesday and Thursday, the battle for points in this highly competitive season continues, with five matches on Wednesday and three, including Match of the Week, on Thursday.
- LIVE NOW: Montpellier vs Meshkov Brest
- round 5 of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 with five games on Wednesday and three on Thursday. Read the round preview and watch all games live on EHFTV
- so far on Wednesday: Kielce vs Porto 39:33 (21:17); Aalborg vs Vardar 33:29 (16:13); Elverum vs Zagreb 30:25 (15:10); THW Kiel vs Szeged 32:32 (17:14)
- on Thursday: Motor vs Dinamo Bucuresti and Veszprém vs Flensburg-Handewitt at 18:45 CEST; MOTW Barça vs PSG at 20:45 CEST
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Wednesday
20:42
We are all set for throw-off in the last match of the day, Montpellier vs Meshkov Brest!
Brest are on the hunt for their first points of the season, as they are currently the only team in the competition yet to have gained any. It will be a tough task agaisnt Montpellier, whom Brest have only beaten once in four encounters.
Montpellier come into the game on the back of some impressive results, including a big round 3 win against Kiel in the MOTW.
20:24
RESULT: THW KIEL VS PICK SZEGED 32:32
What a result in Kiel! After trailing from the 26th minute on, Szeged stage a big comeback, overcoming a deficit as clear as seven goals (25:18 in the 41st) to secure a draw with the last goal of the game courtesy of Mario Sostaric.
20:19
RESULT: ELVERUM VS ZAGREB 30:25
Elverum back up their impressive overthrow of Szeged last week in Hungary with an exciting win at home which earns the Norwegian side an important set of two points. Elverum pass Vardar and — at least temporarily — Montpellier with the result.
20:15
RESULT: AALBORG VS VARDAR 33:29
Aalborg hold off Vardar's comeback and clinch their fourth victory of the season, moving up to eight points on the group A table.
RESULT: KIELCE VS PORTO 39:33
Kielce keep the two points at home as they earn a clear win over Porto — the Polish team's fourth of the 2021/22 season. For Porto, it is the third loss in five games.
20:08
Kielce look set to move to the top of group B at the final whistle in Poland, as they retain a confident lead against Porto, 35:31, with six minutes on the clock.
The win would be Kielce's sixth against Porto, who have only beaten the Polish side once before. Kielce have a game in hand compared to fellow group leaders Barça and Veszprém, who will both look to follow the Polish side up the ladder — so long as Kielce do finish up securing the win.
In Aalborg, the 2020/21 finalists are fending off a strong late challenge from Vardar, who have netted three goals in a row to close the gap to 29:26 in the 54th minute. Kiel are also having to fight to hold on to their lead, with a narrow edge at 30:28 over Szeged in the 53rd.
In Norway, Elverum look set to clinch the points, as they have the lead at 28:22 with five minutes to go.
19:47
As the second half progresses in Poland, Germany, Norway and Denmark, all four home sides are looking on target for victories as they open clearer leads over their visitors.
Kiel have the upper hand against Szeged at 23:17 in the 37th minute, while Aalborg have the same advantage over Vardar in the 38th. In the 41st minute in Kielce, the Polish team lead Porto 28:24. In the 37th minute in Norway, Zagreb have been left scoreless for several minutes while their hosts Elverum have pulled away to a commanding 20:13 advantage.
19:31
HALF-TIME UPDATE: ELVERUM VS ZAGREB 15:10
Zagreb's hopes of a first Champions League win in over 600 days seem to be crumbling, as Elverum turn a one-goal game in the 21st minute into a five-goal distance at the break in Norway. Should Elverum finish with the victory, it will be their first ever against Zagreb, following a win for the Croatian team in the 2019/20 season and draws in both 2019/20 and in round 3 this season.
19:28
HALF-TIME UPDATE: THW KIEL VS PICK SZEGED 17:14
After such a promising start on the away court, Szeged find themselves trailing at the break. Kiel grabbed the upper hand for the first time at 14:13 in the 26th minute then allowed their visitors only one more goal up to half-time. Were these the decisive minutes or can Szeged turn this around?
19:25
HALF-TIME UPDATE: AALBORG VS VARDAR 16:13
From 12:12 with three minutes to go, Aalborg put in a big effort to end the half strong and pull away from Vardar, creating a three-goal gap before the half-time break.
Timur Dibirov is the clear hero for the Macedonian team, with a huge nine goals in the first 30 minutes.
19:19
HALF-TIME UPDATE: KIELCE VS PORTO 21:17
Kielce go to the break with a cushion that could be comfortable enough to set them in good stead for the second period, but is far from a certain advantage.
Porto can thank their goalkeeper Sebastian Frandsen for the fact they are still within reach, after he recorded nine saves — especially given that Kielce took far more shots than Porto during the first half, with the Portuguese side actually recording higher shooting and attacking percentages than their hosts.
19:08
Four very close matches are unfolding, with Elverum just in front of Zagreb at 10:9 after 20 minutes, Aalborg and Vardar still equal at 11:11 after 22 minutes, and Kiel having fought back with a 5:1 run that has turned their clash against Szeged on its head with the German side now only one behind at 10:11 at the 20-minute mark.
In Kielce, the Polish team are the only side to have enjoyed a mostly steady lead against their rivals, Porto, usually with an upper hand of one to three goals. After 22 minutes, it's 15:13 for Kielce.
Aalborg's Jonas Samuelsson had said that he thought Vardar are a different team depending whether they play home or away. After the Danish team recorded their only loss in 2021/22 in Skopje in round 3, Samuelsson believed the chance would be there for Aalborg this time around — but Vardar are certainly holding their own in Denmark as well.
18:55
As we hit the 10-minute mark in four arenas, we see a 7:5 lead for Szeged on Kiel's court, the score in Aalborg vs Vardar level at 7:7, a 7:6 advantage for Kielce against Porto, and Elverum also with a one-goal edge over Zagreb, at 5:4.
Szeged are really proving they are here for this season with such a challenge in Germany, after conceding their first loss of the season to Elverum last round. If the Hungarian side can take the points here, it will be their fourth victory against Kiel overall, while the German powerhouse have taken seven wins from their 10 previous encounters.
Szeged are still vying to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time, after looking close to that goal several times in recent years. Kiel of course won the title in 2019/20, after two trophies prior, in 2010 and 2012.
"This will be a key match for the group phase. Against this strong team we will need the support of our fans to win two very important points," said Kiel coach Filip Jicha before the clash.
This will be a key match for the group phase. Against this strong team we will need the support of our fans to win two very important points.
18:35
We are just 10 minutes away from throw off in round 5! Let's take a look at the points situations for the teams about to take the court.
Aalborg and Kiel are both looking to remain on top of group A in their home clashes, as the Danish side host fifth-placed Vardar and Kiel welcome third-ranked Szeged. While Aalborg and Kiel both count six points after three wins, Szeged have won two games and drawn once for a points tally of five. Vardar may be ranked lower than Szeged, but they are level on points, with five.
Montpellier, who will take the court later this evening against Meshkov are also on five points and sit in fourth position.
We also see an important battle in Norway, where Zagreb are desperate to collect some points as they have only one so far and sit in seventh. Their hosts, Elverum, are on four points following two draws and a memorable in last week against Szeged.
In group B, Kielce enter as joint group leaders with Barça and Veszprém, on six points. Porto are in fifth place but only two points behind their hosts, on four.
18:05
Welcome to our live blog coverage of round 5 of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22! We dive straight into the action tonight, with four matches getting the round started at 18:45 CEST:
- Aalborg vs Vardar
- Kielce vs Porto
- Elverum vs Zagreb
- THW Kiel vs Szeged
At 20:45 CEST, the first night of round 5 concludes with Montpellier vs Meshkov Brest.
Get ready for the action to begin by reading our round preview below! Also check out our eurohandball.com features concerning some of the team's on court tonight, with the story of Kielce's Faruk Yusuf and the latest in the This is me series from Montpellier's Diego Simonet.