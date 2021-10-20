19:31

HALF-TIME UPDATE: ELVERUM VS ZAGREB 15:10

Zagreb's hopes of a first Champions League win in over 600 days seem to be crumbling, as Elverum turn a one-goal game in the 21st minute into a five-goal distance at the break in Norway. Should Elverum finish with the victory, it will be their first ever against Zagreb, following a win for the Croatian team in the 2019/20 season and draws in both 2019/20 and in round 3 this season.

19:28

HALF-TIME UPDATE: THW KIEL VS PICK SZEGED 17:14

After such a promising start on the away court, Szeged find themselves trailing at the break. Kiel grabbed the upper hand for the first time at 14:13 in the 26th minute then allowed their visitors only one more goal up to half-time. Were these the decisive minutes or can Szeged turn this around?

19:25

HALF-TIME UPDATE: AALBORG VS VARDAR 16:13

From 12:12 with three minutes to go, Aalborg put in a big effort to end the half strong and pull away from Vardar, creating a three-goal gap before the half-time break.

Timur Dibirov is the clear hero for the Macedonian team, with a huge nine goals in the first 30 minutes.

19:19

HALF-TIME UPDATE: KIELCE VS PORTO 21:17

Kielce go to the break with a cushion that could be comfortable enough to set them in good stead for the second period, but is far from a certain advantage.

Porto can thank their goalkeeper Sebastian Frandsen for the fact they are still within reach, after he recorded nine saves — especially given that Kielce took far more shots than Porto during the first half, with the Portuguese side actually recording higher shooting and attacking percentages than their hosts.

19:08

Four very close matches are unfolding, with Elverum just in front of Zagreb at 10:9 after 20 minutes, Aalborg and Vardar still equal at 11:11 after 22 minutes, and Kiel having fought back with a 5:1 run that has turned their clash against Szeged on its head with the German side now only one behind at 10:11 at the 20-minute mark.

In Kielce, the Polish team are the only side to have enjoyed a mostly steady lead against their rivals, Porto, usually with an upper hand of one to three goals. After 22 minutes, it's 15:13 for Kielce.

Aalborg's Jonas Samuelsson had said that he thought Vardar are a different team depending whether they play home or away. After the Danish team recorded their only loss in 2021/22 in Skopje in round 3, Samuelsson believed the chance would be there for Aalborg this time around — but Vardar are certainly holding their own in Denmark as well.

18:55

As we hit the 10-minute mark in four arenas, we see a 7:5 lead for Szeged on Kiel's court, the score in Aalborg vs Vardar level at 7:7, a 7:6 advantage for Kielce against Porto, and Elverum also with a one-goal edge over Zagreb, at 5:4.

Szeged are really proving they are here for this season with such a challenge in Germany, after conceding their first loss of the season to Elverum last round. If the Hungarian side can take the points here, it will be their fourth victory against Kiel overall, while the German powerhouse have taken seven wins from their 10 previous encounters.

Szeged are still vying to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time, after looking close to that goal several times in recent years. Kiel of course won the title in 2019/20, after two trophies prior, in 2010 and 2012.

"This will be a key match for the group phase. Against this strong team we will need the support of our fans to win two very important points," said Kiel coach Filip Jicha before the clash.