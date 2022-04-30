19:49

Sandra Toft's total of 15 saves is hugely impressive. Her save penalty from Veronica Kristiansen's effort with just over a minute remaining is arguably more so, especially as the outcome was still in the balance.

19:40

Veronica Kristiansen scored six goals to finish as the top scorer of the match, while Helene Fauske led the scorers for Brest.

It is reasonable to say that most of the praise will be reserved for all three goalkeepers who stepped on court this evening: Sandra Toft, Laura Glauser and Amandine Leynaud. Remarkably, all three finished with save percentages above 40 per cent, with Leynaud leading the way on just under 53 per cent.

19:36

A truly gripping contest in France ends in the most appropriate result: a draw. Györ will start the second leg as favourites to progress to the EHF FINAL4 Women, but as we saw again this evening, very little will separate these two teams (if anything at all!).

19:26

Anne Mette Hansen seemingly found the right time to make an impact in attack!

Meanwhile, the score is 20:20 as Ambros Martin calls a timeout with two minutes remaining.

19:22

After 52 minutes and 44 seconds, Anne Mette Hansen's second strike gave Györ their first lead of the match. A combination of a suspension for Crina Pintea and goals from Pauletta Foppa and Coralie Lassource, plus a big stop from Sandra Toft, ensure that any joy for the away side is short-lived.

19:16

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Anne Mette Hansen has levelled the score for Györ at 18:18.

19:13

Officially, Leynaud isn't credited with a save for this interception at the beginning of the second half – but the net effect for Györ is the same as a save: she stopped a Brest attack. Both of Györ's French goalkeepers have performed well this evening against the French champions.

19:07

It is noticeable that the Györ are trying to increase the tempo in attack. The Hungarian side have cut the deficit to one goal on three occasions in the second half, but they haven't been able to find an equaliser.

18:54

Interestingly, Amandine Leynaud has started the second half in goal for Györ. Leynaud saved the first shot that she faced from Kalidiatou Niakate, but couldn't stop Monika Kobylinska's breakthrough effort. Kobylinska is currently the top scorer of the match, with four goals.

18:51

As we noted in our half-time update, Brest missed two penalties in the first half – or should that be Laura Glauser stopped two Brest penalties in the first half?

Either way, the performances of Toft and Glauser may well go a long way to deciding the outcome of this first leg. It will be interesting to see if both goalkeepers can maintain their high save percentages throughout the second half.

18:48

Pauletta Foppa is often dynamic at both ends of the court for Brest, but here is an example of her finding a way to fight off the attention of Györ's defence.

18:43

HALF-TIME UPDATE: Brest Bretagne Handball 11:8 Györi Audi ETO KC

The first half wasn't a high-scoring affair, as both defences were largely on top, but it was a gripping 30 minutes of handball. As you would expect given the number of goals scored in the first half, Sandra Toft (50 per cent) and Laura Glauser (45 per cent) have finished the first half with high save percentages.

Györ reduced the gap from five goals to three goals in the last five minutes of the half – and they might be happy that Brest only lead 11:8 at the break. Will Brest rue two missed penalties later on the game? We'll find out in the second half!

18:29

Brest have applied significant pressure to Györ's attack throughout the opening 25 minutes. Reducing the time and space that players such as Stine Oftedal have had the opportunity to use is a key reason why they lead 10:6 as half-time approaches.

18:20

While Sandra Toft has enjoyed a good opening quarter in the Brest goal, her team showed their intent in attack inside the opening minute when Coralie Lassource finished this move from the left wing.

18:17

With just over 15 minutes played, Brest have the first four-goal lead of the game, 8:4, while Györ have not yet led in the match. Sandra Toft has already made four saves from eight shots faced, which might be an ominous sign for Györ.

18:01

We are about to get underway in Brest. Here are the line-ups for both teams from EHFTV.

17:55

A few minutes ago, the EHFTV coverage put the spotlight on Helene Fauske and Anne Mette Hansen as key players for their respective sides. Fauske is Brest's top scorer this season, while Anne Mette Hansen is on course to finish this season with her highest total in the EHF Champions League.

17:36

Earlier in the week, Kevin Domas' feature interview with Kalidiatou Niakaté was published on eurohandball.com.

It is not too late to read the interview before the match begins at 18:00 CEST, but this will be Niakaté's last home match for Brest in the EHF Champions League before she moves to CSM Bucuresti in the summer.