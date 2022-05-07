17:55

Györ have booked their place at the EHF FINAL 4 Women after a dominant second-leg display against Brest.

Defending champions Vipers Kristiansand have one foot in the semi-finals after their seven-goal win against Krim in the first leg, but will the Slovenian side produce something special this evening? The teams are currently being introduced to the crowd on EHFTV – and the throw-off is just five minutes away!

17:33

After a tremendous home performance in the second leg, Györ complete a 12-goal aggregate win (56:44) over Brest in their quarter-final.

17:26

It's job done for Ambros Martin as he high fives Györ's players on the bench.

17:21

As Györ head towards the EHF FINAL4 Women, Laura Glauser is enjoying her time on court in the second half. Györ's French goalkeepers have played a huge part in their success over the two legs against Brest.

17:13

Stine Oftedal has been in world-class form for Györ this afternoon. The Norwegian centre back has scored nine goals from 11 shots, controlled the Hungarian side's attack and provided her teammates with plenty of good shooting chances.

Stine Oftedal demonstrates why she is one of the world's premier handball players. #ehfcl #MOTW pic.twitter.com/WwmTf2OIKx — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 7, 2022

17:07

With just over 12 minutes played in the second half, Györ have extended their advantage to 10 goals – 29:19.

When she is on the court, Crina Pintea is seemingly enjoying the service from her teammates and winning the physical tussles on the line.

16:55

Ryu Eun Hee's only goal of the first half came after Brest had reduced the gap from 8:4 to 8:6.

Ryu Eun Hee unleashes a powerful shot down the centre. #ehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/qO9gj47T0d — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 7, 2022

16:49

While Leynaud and Glauser made a combined total of nine saves from 21 shots in the first half, Toft and Darleux stopped just three from 23 shots faced as Györ powered clear of their French opponents.

For Brest to have any chance of a truly miraculous comeback in the second half, it is almost certain that the gap in the total number of saves made will have to narrow.

16:43

HALF-TIME UPDATE: Györi Audi ETO KC 20:12 Brest Bretagne Handball

Well, it's safe to say that Györ have stepped up a gear in the second leg! Amandine Leynaud's performance in goal has essentially been on a par with her second half in the first leg, but the big difference for the Hungarian side has been their speed and fluency in attack.

In her trademark way, Stine Oftedal has used her footwork to find the gaps in Brest's defence, while Estelle Nze Minko has made at least a couple of notable steals that created fast break goals.

16:29

Ambros Martin calls a timeout for Györ with his side leading 15:10. They have 19 seconds left on a double suspension, but the difference in scoring percentages will please the Spanish coach.

16:24

It is worth mentioning that Cléopâtre Darleux has replaced Sandra Toft in goal for Brest. Toft made two saves from 13 shots, but Györ are roaring in attack so far this afternoon.

16:22

With six saves from 13 shots faced, Amandine Leynaud's statistics are almost looking as healthy as at the end of the first leg.

Here is Leynaud's early stop from Kalidiatou Niakate for you to enjoy.

Amandine Leynaud of @audietokc_gyor has kept her form from last week! Outstanding goalkeeping so far! #ehfcl #MOTW pic.twitter.com/v4wYlgXp2O — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 7, 2022

16:17

Stine Oftedal did not score for Györ in the first leg, but she has already scored five goals from five shots in just under 14 minutes. Györ have a four-goal lead (11:7) as we approach the 15-minute mark.

16:09

Amandine Leynaud punches the air after making a double save from Helene Fauske. Leynaud stopped Fauske's penalty and a subsequent rebound from the Norwegian centre back.

16:04

We are underway in Hungary. Coralie Lassource opens the scoring for Brest on the fast break in the second minute, but Stine Oftedal hits back with a breakthrough goal for Györ.

For the record, here are the line-ups for both teams from EHFTV.

16:00

Here is a photo of Györ coach Ambros Martin at work in the dressing room before his team stepped onto the court.

15:50

Coverage of the warm-up is now underway on EHFTV. Will Amandine Leynaud and Sandra Toft repeat their performances from the first leg?

15:43

Earlier on Saturday, the EHF Champions League Twitter account recalled last season's semi-final between Györ and Brest. The French side won the penalty shootout after a 23:23 draw in the regular 60 minutes.

There is only one result that will provide us with another penalty shootout today: a 21:21 draw. If the second leg ends in a draw and Brest score more than 21 goals, Brest will progress to the EHF FINAL4 Women. However, if this afternoon's match is a draw and Brest score fewer than 21 goals, Györ will advance to the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest. Recent matches between these two teams have been so close that nobody can rule out the possibility of another drawn game.

We all remember what happened last time @BBH_Officiel faced @audietokc_gyor in Hungary... 😳 Will your heart beat 🖤🤍 or 💚 today? 👇



𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑸𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒓-𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒔!! 🌟 #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/l9mCX1ZdP3 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 7, 2022

15:36

When Györ coach Ambros Martin spoke on Friday ahead of the second leg, he outlined that he didn't feel that his team played to their full potential in the first leg.

He said "First of all, this is already the quarter-finals of the Champions League – there are no easy opponents here. Last week, we didn’t play well compared to ourselves, but the team’s fighting spirit showed us what we are capable of. We can say that we will have an easier job at home, but we should not rely only on that."

15:27

As the countdown to Match of the Week between Györ and Brest truly begins, Brest have tweeted their line-up for this afternoon's clash on their Twitter account.

15:25

In the second half of the first leg between Györ and Brest, French goalkeeper Amandine Leynaud's superb performance enabled the Hungarian side to snatch a draw.

However, it is not just in goal – either through Leynaud or Laura Glauser – that Györ have a French link.

Centre back Estelle Nze Minko has played for Györ for three seasons and has not lost a game at home in the EHF Champions League during that time. On Friday, her interview with Kevin Domas was published on eurohandball.com.