Live blog: Györ in early lead vs Odense; Vipers beat Rapid
The four EHF FINAL4 participants will be confirmed this weekend in the second leg of the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals. Vipers Kristiansand, Györi Audi ETO KC, Metz Handball and Team Esbjerg all hold first-leg advantages, but can they convert those into tickets to Budapest?
- Vipers become the first team to progress to the EHF FINAL4 with a 40:31 win over Rapid
- also on Saturday: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Odense Håndbold (18:00 CEST)
- Sunday's matches: Metz Handball vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (14:00 CEST); MOTW between CSM Bucuresti and Team Esbjerg (16:00 CEST)
SATURDAY 6 MAY
18:17
Just incredible pace from Györ out of the blocks. They now lead 11:7, which gives them a six-goal aggregate lead. Ana Gros is on absolute fire.
18:13
Now 10 minutes in, the match is a bit less one-sided. Odense are finding ways past Györ and it's 7:5. Sandra Toft looks a bit frustrated with just two saves so far.
18:05
Wow, what a statement of intent from Györ! Less than three minutes played and they already lead 4:1, with Odense's defence unable to do anything in response.
17:53
One team is on their way to Budapest. Who will join them?
Györ are defending a two-goal lead from the first leg on their way to what would be their eighth EHF FINAL4, and they've only lost at home once this season (to Metz). But Odense are good away, having won five of their eight games as visitors. This will hopefully be exciting!
We're live on EHFTV with the build-up.
17:43
Straight from the court, some thoughts from the players, before we turn our attention to the second match of the day.
It was a bit of a rough start, they came with a lot of speed so we were struggling in the first half. But in the second half we really stepped up in defence, and it was really good.
We did what we could, we tried to do our best. It wasn’t enough, of course Vipers were the better team in both games. We had a good season, it was the first time for our team in the Champions League and I am really proud of everything that we did this year.
17:35 | FULL-TIME
VIPERS KRISTIANSAND 40:31 CS RAPID BUCURESTI
Vipers are through to another EHF FINAL4 - after a close 45 minutes, they simply took control. They win by an aggregate total of 15 goals (71:56).
It's the end of a remarkable debut season for Rapid, who almost managed to escape the play-offs and go straight to the quarter-finals. We will definitely be seeing more of them.
17:26
How much fun are Vipers having now?
17:22
Great goalkeepers can win crunch matches, and today Katrine Lunde stepped up. After a solid first half she's kept up the form, and is now at a 39.5 per cent save rate (15 out of 38 shots), helping Vipers to a huge 36:26 lead. The party has begun in Norway.
17:15
Just when it matters, Vipers have turned the screw, scoring four times in five minutes while Rapid have scored nothing. The visitors' defence has crumbled and the defending champions now have a 12-goal aggregate lead.
"We need to show the right attitude," says Kim Rasmussen in another timeout, reminding his team 14 minutes of handball remain. Rapid are going seven-on-six in an attempt to leave the tournament with their heads as high as possible.
17:10
Why is Kim Rasmussen so focused on Anna Vyakhireva, you ask? Well, in addition to her five goals, she's the queen of assists for Vipers, with seven so far in the game.
17:08
Another timeout for Rapid. Kim Rasmussen tells his team to let the ball work for them, to play 5-1 defence when Anna Vyakhireva is off and 6-0 when she's on. "It's only minus two," he adds.
17:05
Ten minutes into the second half and there's no real change, although Vipers have just gone 25:24 up and Katrine Lunde stopped Rapid's return attack, giving the hosts a chance to take a two-goal lead - a rare thing in the game so far.
16:55
Back underway for the second half. What can Rapid do?
16:42 | HALF-TIME
VIPERS KRISTIANSAND 18:18 CS RAPID BUCURESTI
So it's all square at the break in a pretty high-scoring game with lots of quick attacks and some spectacular shots. But Rapid still have a six-goal mountain to climb if they do not want their debut Champions League season to end here, and so far Vipers have had an answer to most of the questions.
Anna Vyakhireva, Markéta Jerábková, Eliza Buceschi and Lorena Ostase have all scored four times. Katrine Lunde made eight saves and Diana Ciuca seven, underlining how equal things are.
16:34
We now have a clip of Jamina Roberts' steal from a bit earlier. Great reactions from the Swedish star!
16:30
This is really a close match, with Rapid giving everything they can, although Vipers still hold a comfortable aggregate lead.
16:23
Rapid can't afford mistakes like these; as Azenaide Carlos is trying to pass the ball back to Diana Ciuca after defending a Vipers attack, Jamina Roberts intercepts and scores.
A couple of plays later, Ole Gjekstad takes his first timeout to tell Vipers to attack more.
16:20
Timeout time for Rapid with the score at 12:10 to Vipers. Kim Rasmussen has clear instructions for his team - Eliza Buceschi needs to switch things up more, and they have to pay more attention to Anna Vyakhireva who has netted four times already.
16:14
There's no consistent pace yet to the game, but both teams are finding more effectiveness in fast play, as shown here by Estavana Polman.
16:10
Rapid soon have Vipers on the defensive, taking a 4:2 lead with two goals in less than 40 seconds. It's time for the champions to make a come back, and come back they do. Katarina Jezic shows why she's been brought in, scoring twice as the home team bring it back to 5:5.
16:04
A good start for Vipers sees them strong in attack and defence. Their top scorer of the season, Markéta Jerábková, misses her first shot, but second top scorer Anna Vyakhireva makes good on her attempt.
Rapid equalise after three minutes courtesy of their second top scorer Eliza Buceschi, in a neat bit of symmetry.
15:57
The teams are being introduced and we're moments away from the second leg of the quarter-finals getting underway.
A reminder: Vipers beat Rapid 31:25 last week and have won the last seven home games they've played. Will the sea of pink-clad fans in Kristiansand be able to celebrate a third consecutive trip to Budapest? We'll find out soon!
15:45
The second match up today pitches record champions Györi Audi ETO KC against Odense Håndbold. Györ hold a two-goal advantage after the first leg.
Keen to play her part is line player Kari Brattset Dale, who is back - and back in form - after missing much of the past 12 months through maternity leave. EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu found out what that return has been like in an interview with Brattset Dale this week.
15:30
A new face in the Vipers team last weekend was Croatia's Katarina Jezic, who arrived to bolster the defending champions' team after starting the season at now-eliminated Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK.
Vipers delivered the first home defeat for CS Rapid Bucuresti last week and are now just 60 minutes away from reaching their third consecutive EHF FINAL4 and a chance to try and defend their title in Budapest. Jezic told EHF journalist Danijela Vekić this week how much she is enjoying her experience in Norway, and why she thinks Vipers will be even better today. Read more here.
15:20
And here's the full schedule for the weekend. With just one match at a time, you can focus on every minute of every game using our match tickers and watching live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply if a local broadcaster is showing the game).
15:15
Welcome to coverage of the second leg of the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals! Over four hours of handball in the next two days, the four teams heading to the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest will be determined.
