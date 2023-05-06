17:35 | FULL-TIME

Vipers are through to another EHF FINAL4 - after a close 45 minutes, they simply took control. They win by an aggregate total of 15 goals (71:56).

It's the end of a remarkable debut season for Rapid, who almost managed to escape the play-offs and go straight to the quarter-finals. We will definitely be seeing more of them.

17:26

How much fun are Vipers having now?

17:22

Great goalkeepers can win crunch matches, and today Katrine Lunde stepped up. After a solid first half she's kept up the form, and is now at a 39.5 per cent save rate (15 out of 38 shots), helping Vipers to a huge 36:26 lead. The party has begun in Norway.

17:15

Just when it matters, Vipers have turned the screw, scoring four times in five minutes while Rapid have scored nothing. The visitors' defence has crumbled and the defending champions now have a 12-goal aggregate lead.

"We need to show the right attitude," says Kim Rasmussen in another timeout, reminding his team 14 minutes of handball remain. Rapid are going seven-on-six in an attempt to leave the tournament with their heads as high as possible.

17:10

Why is Kim Rasmussen so focused on Anna Vyakhireva, you ask? Well, in addition to her five goals, she's the queen of assists for Vipers, with seven so far in the game.

Who wouldn't like a teammate like Anna Vyakhireva? 🤜🏼🤛🏼



Check out these beautiful assists 👀#ehfcl | @VipersKrSand pic.twitter.com/wypoTRaInO — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 6, 2023

17:08

Another timeout for Rapid. Kim Rasmussen tells his team to let the ball work for them, to play 5-1 defence when Anna Vyakhireva is off and 6-0 when she's on. "It's only minus two," he adds.

17:05

Ten minutes into the second half and there's no real change, although Vipers have just gone 25:24 up and Katrine Lunde stopped Rapid's return attack, giving the hosts a chance to take a two-goal lead - a rare thing in the game so far.

16:55

Back underway for the second half. What can Rapid do?

16:42 | HALF-TIME

So it's all square at the break in a pretty high-scoring game with lots of quick attacks and some spectacular shots. But Rapid still have a six-goal mountain to climb if they do not want their debut Champions League season to end here, and so far Vipers have had an answer to most of the questions.

Anna Vyakhireva, Markéta Jerábková, Eliza Buceschi and Lorena Ostase have all scored four times. Katrine Lunde made eight saves and Diana Ciuca seven, underlining how equal things are.

16:34

We now have a clip of Jamina Roberts' steal from a bit earlier. Great reactions from the Swedish star!

A "glitch in the Matrix" kind of moment 🤯



Amazing steal by Jamina Roberts 👇🏼#ehfcl | @VipersKrSand pic.twitter.com/bXf4oobp2X — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 6, 2023

16:30

This is really a close match, with Rapid giving everything they can, although Vipers still hold a comfortable aggregate lead.

Let's dance 💃 Sorina Maria Grozav with some brilliant moves for CS Rapid Bucuresti ✨#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/wVkhHoOSkn — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 6, 2023

16:23

Rapid can't afford mistakes like these; as Azenaide Carlos is trying to pass the ball back to Diana Ciuca after defending a Vipers attack, Jamina Roberts intercepts and scores.

A couple of plays later, Ole Gjekstad takes his first timeout to tell Vipers to attack more.

16:20

Timeout time for Rapid with the score at 12:10 to Vipers. Kim Rasmussen has clear instructions for his team - Eliza Buceschi needs to switch things up more, and they have to pay more attention to Anna Vyakhireva who has netted four times already.

16:14

There's no consistent pace yet to the game, but both teams are finding more effectiveness in fast play, as shown here by Estavana Polman.

A quick shot by Estavana Polman 🚀#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/X234rAlSSW — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 6, 2023

16:10

Rapid soon have Vipers on the defensive, taking a 4:2 lead with two goals in less than 40 seconds. It's time for the champions to make a come back, and come back they do. Katarina Jezic shows why she's been brought in, scoring twice as the home team bring it back to 5:5.

16:04

A good start for Vipers sees them strong in attack and defence. Their top scorer of the season, Markéta Jerábková, misses her first shot, but second top scorer Anna Vyakhireva makes good on her attempt.

Rapid equalise after three minutes courtesy of their second top scorer Eliza Buceschi, in a neat bit of symmetry.

15:57

The teams are being introduced and we're moments away from the second leg of the quarter-finals getting underway.

A reminder: Vipers beat Rapid 31:25 last week and have won the last seven home games they've played. Will the sea of pink-clad fans in Kristiansand be able to celebrate a third consecutive trip to Budapest? We'll find out soon!

15:45

The second match up today pitches record champions Györi Audi ETO KC against Odense Håndbold. Györ hold a two-goal advantage after the first leg.

Keen to play her part is line player Kari Brattset Dale, who is back - and back in form - after missing much of the past 12 months through maternity leave. EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu found out what that return has been like in an interview with Brattset Dale this week.