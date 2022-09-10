17:18

We probably shouldn't get carried away at this stage, but Milena Raicevic is currently the top scorer in the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.

Milena Raičević: Buducnost's MVP with 11 goals from 16 attempts. #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/LsSf0vkOho — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 10, 2022

17:14

Everything is clicking in attack for FTC now as Emily Bölk sets up Katrin Kljuber to extend their lead to six goals, 26:20, with just under 10 minutes remaining.

17:11

FTC goalkeeper Kinga Janurik kicks away Ayaka Ikehara's effort from the right wing. More significantly, Janurik's save percentage is marginally above 40 per cent.

17:04

Angela Malestein, who has scored seven goals for FTC, misses an empty net chance that would have given the Hungarian side a six-goal lead.

17:00

Andrea Lekic breaks through the Odense defence to score her second goal and give FTC an 18:15 lead after 37 minutes. Ulrik Kirkely promptly calls a timeout for Odense – but the Danish side are chasing the scoreboard once again.

16:51

In case you missed Nóemi Háfra's first goal in the EHF Champions League for Odense, here it is. Háfra is currently on loan at Odense from Győri Audi ETO KC.

Noémi Háfra scores her first CLW goal for Odense Håndbold. #ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/e1blVKbtoF — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 10, 2022

16:47

There is only one name that needs to be mentioned after the first half in Turkey: Milena Raicevic. In her first EHF Champions League game back at Buducnost, Raicevic has scored 10 goals from 13 shots against her former club. Kastamonu's wait for a first win in the competition appears as though it will continue.

16:42

After FTC opened a four-goal lead on four occasions in the first half, Odense responded with a 5:0 run to take an 11:10 lead. Although Odense's scoring efficiency has not been particularly high, Althea Reinhardt's saves have ensured that they remain in the contest and are level at the break.

16:30

Odense's Nóemi Háfra punches the air after scoring her first goal of the afternoon against her former club. The Danish side have reduced FTC's lead to one goal with half-time approaching.

16:20

One Odense player who has made a good start to the game is goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt. Reinhardt has made five saves from 14 shots faced. If her teammates can improve their scoring efficiency at the other end of the court, Reinhardt's early saves that have kept the deficit down may prove valuable.

16:15

FTC lead 8:4 after 13 minutes against Odense. Emily Bölk scored the first goal of the EHF Champions League season, and the German back has added two more goals to lead FTC's scorers so far.

We're celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Champions League today, and the honor of the first goal of the season goes to Emily Bölk! #ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/diiRSCvVRS — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 10, 2022

16:00

In the pre-match ceremony, Angela Malestein received her medal for making the All-star Team as the right wing in last season's EHF Champions League Women.

15:52

The countdown to the throw-off between FTC and Odense is now under way on EHFTV.

15:36

At 18:00 CEST, defending champions Vipers Kristiansand will face Brest Bretagne in this season's first Match of the Week.

The Norwegian side have some high-profile newcomers in their squad, including right back Anna Vyakhireva, who has discussed her return to top-level handball in an interview with EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu.

The 2021 semi-final will be repeated. A great match to start the #ehfcl 🏆 journey on the right foot!



➡️ @VipersKrSand first game for Anna Vyakhireva, Oceane Sercien Ugolin and Jamina Roberts!#MOTW 🌟 @VipersKrSand vs @BBH_Officiel

⏰ 18:00 CEST | 📺 EHFTV pic.twitter.com/kY7g9tkAh1 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 10, 2022

15:25

Before the match between FTC and Odense, both coaches shared their thoughts on Thursday about the round 1 encounter. FTC's Gabor Elek is aware of Odense's good start to the domestic season in Denmark, while Odense's Ulrik Kirkely is focused on the Hungarian side's new signings for this season.

"We had some problems during our preparations, and we are not yet in our best form, but I hope we can start the Champions League well. I am expecting a hard-fought match against Odense. They have a good team with talented players, and they won their first three games in the Danish league, so they seem to be in good form," said FTC head coach Gabor Elek.

"One of the toughest away arenas awaits when we go to Budapest to meet FTC. Like in previous seasons, FTC is a strong team that has signed strong new players. For this season, they have (Dragana) Cvijic and (Andrea) Lekic from Serbia, and they also signed (Zsuzsanna) Tomori, who joins the team from Vipers. Our defence must be at its highest level, and we have to play with smartness and make few mistakes in attack," said Odense head coach Ulrik Kirkely.