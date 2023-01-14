19:32 | FULL-TIME

With a minute to go Vipers have their last timeout with a 33:32 lead, and it pays off as Ragnhild Dahl scores again to give them a crucial two-goal cushion which they ride into the buzzer. The home team avenge their 30:32 defeat to Bietigheim in Germany and extend the gap to Odense in third place in group A, making yet another quarter-final even more likely.

Anna Vyakhireva is named Player of the Match after a nine-goal outing; she was particularly key to Vipers' fightback in the second half, and added five assists. Ragnhild Dahl also scored nine goals, including all four of Vipers' penalties.

Another solid showing from CSM keeps them top of group A, now with nine wins and 18 points. They remain unbeaten at home this season.

Cristina Neagu scored 10 goals and has netted 85 in 11 games - she's on track to become the third player in history to score 1,000 EHF Champions League Women goals in the next round.

Until Metz play tomorrow, Györ are back on top of the group B standings. Zagreb couldn't do much more than start strongly against the record champions, who now have 18 points. Ana Gros and Tena Petika both scored eight goals, while Silje Solberg was a rock in goal - making 15 saves (50 per cent).

That was Györ's 200th win in the EHF Champions League Women. They're the first side to hit that milestone!

19:20

Veronika Mala fouls Anna Vyakhireva as she shoots and they both go down. It's a penalty for Vipers, which Ragnhild Dahl scores - her seventh goal of the match. With every minute Vipers look a little more likely to hang on to their lead; Jana Knedlikova makes it 31:28 with just over five minutes to play.

19:15

CSM's Cristina Neagu is just five goals away from an all-time tally of 1,000 goals in the Champions League, and she's back on top of the top scorer standings for this season. Her efforts tonight have been decisive in giving CSM what is currently a 33:26 lead over Odense - although Odense have fought back from a bigger gap and there's still 10 minutes to play.

19:10

It's taking Bietigheim longer to find the goal on their attacks, and Vipers' defence has strengthened.

Ole Gustav Gjekstad calls a timeout to talk tactics and ask for more space in the centre; he's calm and knows exactly what he wants his team to do. Victory is not assured, but Vipers look better than in the first half and when play resumes Jamina Roberts instantly scores to put them 27:25 up.

19:00

Vipers have regained the lead, and it's another timeout called by Markus Gaugisch. The home team look a bit more settled now, with some effective play from the likes of Anna Vyakhireva and Ragnhild Dahl.

18:50

Before the MOTW we noted how important Katrine Lunde can be for Vipers; well, today's not really her day so far. Gabriela Moreschi, on the other hand, came in after Melinda Szikora started poorly for Bietigheim, and made some good saves. She's starting between the posts for the visitors as the second half gets underway.

18:42 | HALF-TIME

Last time these two met, Bietigheim won by two goals - and so far, that's the way things are going again. A particularly strong defence is proving effective for the visitors, and most of their squad have played a role so far in helping them to the lead at the break.

Vipers do have good experience, however, and this match is likely to go to the wire.

It's all smiles from CSM as they head to the dressing room with a very healthy lead. Odense can't compete with the combined force of the tournament's top scorer Cristina Neagu (seven goals so far) and top goalkeeper Marie Davidsen (seven saves, 38.9 per cent).

Zagreb had a great start but the Györ machine then rumbled into gear and they gradually extended their lead. Silje Solberg is having the better day of the goalkeepers, which is definitely helping.

18:33

In Zagreb, Györ now have control and will take a comfortable lead into the break - it's 13:8 right now. Ana Gros is top scorer, but this from Estelle Nze Minko is superb.

18:28

A timeout from Markus Gaugisch, just to tell his team to keep up what they're doing. They're playing fast and accurate handball and defending well against Vipers, and they currently have a handy 13:11 lead.

18:22

Some booing from the Vipers fans as Bietigheim are awarded a penalty, which Kim Naidzinavicius goes on to score.

While Julia Maidhof has contributed more than half of Bietigheim's goals so far, it's a remarkably even team performance by Vipers with no single player standing out. This Anna Vyakhireva assist is pretty nice though!

18:16

"You have to wake up here," says Vipers coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad as he takes his first timeout. Vipers lead 7:6 but clearly Gjekstad is not happy with the current level of performance from his women.

An update from elsewhere: Zagreb are putting up a great fight against Györ and the score is 5:7 right now to the visitors. CSM are leading Odense 9:6 and Cristina Neagu is already level again with Katrin Klujber in the top scorer standings, having netted four goals in less than 13 minutes.

18:08

It's a pretty even start in MOTW and a physical game is developing, with both sides defending hard. After seven and a half minutes, the score is 3:3.

17:55

Also about to throw off, we have CSM Bucuresti vs Odense, and Zagreb vs Györ. CSM have been superb so far this season and topped the power rankings in the Christmas break. They would create a five-point gap ahead of third-placed Odense if they win, putting them closer to the quarter-finals. Cristina Neagu needs to score four goals to go back in front of FTC's Katrin Klujber in the top scorer rankings, which, let's face it, is highly likely.

Györ currently sit second in group B, one point behind Metz. They beat Zagreb 32:16 in round 4 and must feel confident in their visit to Croatia, although the hosts drew with Kastamonu last week and will have taken a lot from that result.

17:45

Not long now until the Match of the Week!

Vipers and Bietigheim know each other pretty well. Bietigheim have the better record against the defending champions, with seven wins to five in their 12 previous matches including the encounter in Germany in October last year. Bietigheim won that one 32:30, but have struggled since then in the competition while Vipers have flourished. Vipers gained nine points from their last six matches and rank second in group A with 15 points; Bietigheim were in fourth place with 10 points before this round started.

Several players on both teams have played five or six matches against the other side, including Vipers' goalkeeper Katrine Lunde. If she is on form, that will definitely boost the home team.