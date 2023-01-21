LIVE BLOG: Valentini beats the buzzer for Metz, Vipers cruise through Odense
Round 12 has begun on Saturday, 21 Jan with Buducnost celebrating over Lokomotiva, Vipers defeating Odense and Metz celebrating a last-second win over Györ. There are five matches scheduled for Sunday and one of them will be round 12 MOTW between Bietigheim and CSM Bucuresti in which CSM has a chance to secure the quarter-finals spot in case they do not lose in Germany.
- in the first encounter of the EHF Champions League Women round 12, WHC Buducnost BEMAX has managed to reach a comfortable 25:18 win over HC Lokomotiva Zagreb as Armelle Attingre grabbed incredible 15 saves
- on Saturday evening we have seen a real derby clash between Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC in which Metz eventually celebrated a 29:28 home win as Chloe Valentini managed to beat the buzzer
- in Odense , reigning EHF CLW champions Vipers Kristianstad managed to become the first team to book a ticket for the quarter-finals flying on the wings of Katrine Lunde and her 15 saves
- as Odense failed to take points at home versus Vipers, CSM Bucuresti has also secured a direct ticket for the EHF CLW quarter-finals
- on Sunday, SG BBM Bietigheim will welcome CSM Bucuresti in our MOTW - eventual win would help Romanian team secure the ticket to the quarter-finals
- apart from the MOTW, Sunday is also reserved for four other quality clashes with Brest Bretagne Handball welcoming Ferencvaros , Krim Mercator Ljubljana facing off against DHB Banik Most , Rapid Bucuresti hosting Kastamonu and Storhamar welcoming Team Esbjerg
- watch live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
SATURDAY, 21 JANUARY
20:34
We are ending the first day of our EHF Champions League Women round 12 coverage with the three match articles containing all the facts, stats and figures you need to know going forward.
Once again, don't forget we have five more matches scheduled for Sunday with one of them being our MOTW. Live blog will be up and running from 13.00 CET to get you ready for another day of EHF Champions League Women handball.
20:13
We have talked about it already, but what a moment for Chloe Valentini and her Metz Handball as they secure a last-second win over EHF CLW vice-champions Györ in front of a packed hall full of their supporters. That's worth watching at least a couple more times!
🤯 Chloé Valentini seizes the moment, the ball, and the WIN for @MetzHandball #ehfcl | #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/oC7Qo6UNR5— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 21, 2023
20:03
As the day is slowly coming to an end, we are bringing you a glance at some of the best photos from our last two games of the day - Odense vs. Vipers and Metz vs. Györ.
19:48
What a night it was! We've seen two goalkeepers reach 15 saves - Katrine Lunde and Armelle Attingre, reigning champions Vipers Kristianstad have managed to become the first team to book a ticket for the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals in an incredible fashion and Chloe Valentini decided the top -of-the-group clash between Metz and Györ in the final second helping the French team open the gap to three points on top of the group B.
And tomorrow the schedule is even busier with five games, one of which is the MOTW in which Bietigheim will host CSM Bucuresti. A lot of excitement coming up as we are slowly but steadily approaching the end of the EHF Champions League Women group stage.
19:40 | FULLTIME
METZ HANDBALL - GYORI AUDI ETO KC 29:28
In an incredibly narrow and tough match we've seen a real battle for the top spot in the group. Despite leading 27:28 going into the final minute of the game, Györ ended up losing the game with Jörgensen first scoring from the seven-meter line and then stealing the ball from Oftedal on the other side of the court only to provide Valentini with a chance to win the game with the last-second counter-attack. With this win, Metz remain first in group B with 21 points - three more than Györ and five more than third-placed Esbjerg.
ODENSE HANDBOLD - VIPERS KRISTIANSTAD 24:34
Vipers Kristianstad in the end managed to secure a comfortable 24:34 win away from home in Denmark overtaking the top spot in group A at least until tomorrow as they are now leveled with CSM Bucuresti which is a game behind.
Katrine Lunde finished the match with 15 saves while Marketa Jarebkova netted eight goals. Jamina Roberts added seven from just as much attempts. Rikke Iversen and Mie Enggrob Hojlund, on the other hand, netted six each for Odense.
And now, final look at the full-time stats from Denmark.
19:22
With a little less than four minutes left until the final buzzer, Ana Gros of Györ scores her tenth goal of the night bringing the Hungarian team their first lead since 14:15. The score is 26:27 in favor of Györ.
19:14
In Denmark, players of Vipers Kristianstad are cruising towards a new win which would help them book a direct ticket for EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals. With about 12 minutes left in the encounter, the result is 21:28 in favor of Vipers.
In France, hosts are doing their best to stay in front with Hungarian team pushing all the time. The result is currently 24:21 in favor of the home team.
19:08
This makes us think, can you even have a 'clear scoring opportunity' when facing Katrine Lunde of Vipers Kristianstad?
😍 Simply, @katrinelundenor doing what she does best @VipersKrSand | #ehfcl | #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/6NIx4uSQzy— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 21, 2023
19:00
Metz was once again able to start the half the right way playing smart on the defensive side of the court and focusing on the quick transition which allowed primarily Bruna de Paula and Tamara Horacek to score some easy goals and push the French team towards an 18: 15 lead a little less than ten minutes into the second.
In Denmark, on the other hand, Vipers kept on widening the gap with Anna Vyakhireva and Jamina Roberts dictating the tempo, handing out 11 assists and combining for six goals combined in the first 40 minutes of the game. The score is 15:20 in favor of the team from Norway.
18:52
Mie Enggrob Hojlund proved to be a real problem for Vipers Kristianstad in the first half. Incredible way to open up the defense and pave the way for a few assists for the line player.
💪 A good day at the office for Mie Enggrob Højlund #OdenseHåndbold | #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/3gSFpwM1c6— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 21, 2023
18:37 | HALFTIME
METZ HANDBALL - GYORI AUDI ETO KC 13:13
Despite of trailing by as much as five goals (9:4) in the middle of the first, Györ has managed to turn it around completing the full comeback before the half-time buzzer. Ana Gros played a key part in that second part of the first half finishing the first 30 with as much as six goals. Hatadou Sako, on the other side, managed to stop 35% of shots heading her way helping her team open up the gap early on but, unfortunately for their fans, they were not able to hold on to it which means we have an exciting second helped ahead of us.
ODENSE HANDBOLD - VIPERS KRISTIANSTAD 13:15
Katrine Lunde grabbed eight saves in the first half helping reigning champions go to the break with a two-goal advantage. Marketa Jerabkova finished the first half with four goals for Vipers while Rikke Iversen added just as much for Odense. Here are the half-time stats from Denmark.
18:30
Ana Gros appears to be virtually unstoppable scoring six out of Györ's ten goals so far. She is, without doubt one of the key reasons why Hungarian team managed to narrow the gap to only one goal (11:10) with only a few minutes left on the clock in the first half.
🔥 Ana Gros, who else? @audietokc_gyor | #ehfcl | #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/MfEsWDUaiS— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 21, 2023
18:23
Anna Vyakhireva is working hard to get her teammates involved with one goal and four assists so far as Vipers lead 11:10 in Odense. Mie Enggrob Hojlund is having a good day so far on the other side with two goals and just as much assists.
18:18
Metz defense appears to be working incredibly well early on versus EHF CLW vice-champions as the hosts lead 8:4 a little over 15 minutes into the game forcing Györ coach Ambros Martin to call a time-out and have a quick chat with his players - mainly about their attacking performance so far.
18:10
Hatadou Sako (Metz) and Sandra Toft (Györ) shine in the beginning with a few saves each, however Metz take an early 4:2 lead in an amazing home-court atmosphere. Ana Gros, on the other hand, takes care of business for Györ offensively.
In Odense it is 5:5 after first ten minutes. Tuva Hove and Marketa Jerabkova score two each for Vipers while Rikke Iversen responds with three goals from just as many attempts.
18:00
Stages are all set in Metz and Odense which means everything is ready for the final two EHF Champions League Women clashes of the day!
17:55
What a way to welcome and boost your players' confidence ahead of an important EHF Champions League Women clash!
17:45
Not long until the start of the matches Odense Handbold - Vipers Kristianstad and Metz - Györ.
In the first one, reigning EHF Champions League Women title holders Vipers have a chance to book their quarter-final ticket with a win over Odense. History books work in their favor as well with the team from Kristianstad celebrating in four out of five matches they played against the Danish side so far.
Winners of the second match will, on the other hand, find themselves on the top of group B which says enough of the importance of this game. Metz will, in this one, look for what would be their 90th EHF Champions League Women victory having played 172 EHF CLW matches so far. Reigning EHF CLW vice-champions from Hungary will, however certainly have their say in that.
17:36
With the first match of the day behind us, it is time to take a quick look at the photo gallery from Podgorica. The first picture with Attingré and Skerovic appears to be the photo of the day so far as the two of them really paved the way for WHC Buducnost BEMAX versus Lokomotiva.
17:30 | FULLTIME
WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX - LOKOMOTIVA ZAGREB 25:18
Unfortunately for coach Nenad Sostaric and his players, Buducnost proved to be a better opponent out there today in the end celebrating a comfortable 25:18 win. Ivana Godec finished the match with six goals while Jelena Vukcevic added five for Buducnost. Arnelle Attingré, however played a key role for her team in this one grabbing remarkable 15 saves. Klara Birtic, on the other side, netted four for Lokomotiva.
Here are the full-time stats as we are getting ready for Metz vs. Györ and Odense vs. Vipers to take over on this EHF CLW Saturday!
17:23
Lena Ivancok was definitely ready to answer the challenge from Arnelle Attingré and Andrea Skerovic in this one!
❌❌❌ Stop a few 7m penalties? Done, says Lena Ivancok. @RK_LokomotivaZG | #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/dAFZqASLqe— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 21, 2023
17:20
Lokomotiva Zagreb managed to find a way to strengthen their defense, not allowing Buducnost to widen the gap additionally. Lena Ivancok has also managed to grab a few more saves but combined 19 saves from Arnelle Attingré and Andrea Skerovic on the other hand, with five minutes left until the final buzzer, definitely stand out as one of the key reasons for what appears will end up being a dominant win for the Montenegrin side in the end.
17:03
Andrea Skerovic puts an end on Tena Japundža's impeccable seven-meter goal-scoring series but Lena Ivancok replies within a minute stopping Jelena Vukcevic from the line. Only a few seconds later, Nikolina Vukcevic widens the gap to 11 goals (22:11) from the counter-attack.
16:50
Second half commences and Lokomotiva Zagreb uses the first possession well as Tena Japundža scores from the seven-meter line. Her second goal of the night.
16:47
Arnelle Attingré is paving the way for her team in this one with incredible 13 saves in the first half alone!
⛔️ Armelle Attingré ➡️ best goalkeeper in the #ehfcl right now? @ZrkBuducnost | #ehfcl | #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/xEiHNZXGRt— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 21, 2023
16:40 | HALFTIME
WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX - HC LOKOMOTIVA ZAGREB 16:8
Hosts have entered the match in the best possible way playing tough on the defensive side of the court with the additional help of Armelle Attingré who is having a day stopping 62% of shots heading her direction. Ivana Godec finished the first half with five goals while Croatian-born Matea Pletikosic added three with some really nice assists. Klara Birtic and Lara Buric, on the other side, scored three each for Lokomotiva which is struggling to keep up with Buducnost' pace in this one.
As the teams head to their respective locker rooms, it is time we have a quick look at the half-time statistics.
16:27
Milena Raicevic does it all by herself early into the match. Decide for yourself what's better - her speeding past all the defenders or that ice-cold finish.
🔥 Unstoppable: Milena Raicevic @ZrkBuducnost | #ehfcl | #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/dw94ZyktBo— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 21, 2023
16:20
Ivana Godec shines early with five goals from just as much attempts as Buducnost widens the gap to five (10:5) with a little less than 15 minutes left to play until the half-time whistle. Attingré keeps up the good pace as well stopping Ana Malec from the seven-meter line.
16:07
Armelle Attingré starts the match off the right way with four saves for Buducnost as the Montengrin team takes an early 4:1 lead.
15:55
Eventual win or even a draw versus Lokomotiva Zagreb would help WHC Buducnost BEMAX secure a spot in the knock-out stage of the competition as they are already six points ahead of seventh-placed Turkish Kastamonu. On the other hand, loss would put an end to Lokomotiva's hopes of reaching the next stage. Before the game starts, check out the standings in group B. Keep in mind the match between Metz and Györ is scheduled for 18.00 CET today!
15:40
Opening the day today are WHC Buducnost BEMAX and Lokomotiva Zagreb. In round 3 of this season's EHF Champions League Women, Montenegrin team managed to secure a narrow 24:25 win away from home and it is clear they will be looking to add a new win to their overall score for the season today. Lokomotiva Zagreb coach Nenad Sostaric, however believes in his team and wants it to build on that first EHF CLW point they managed to secure two weeks ago in their home clash against Kastamonu.
The match in Podgorica is just another one in which we want to prove both ourselves and others that we are growing as a team and are no longer impressed by rivals and big handball names. Or goal is to prove that we're capable of delivering a good performance away from home - focus will, of course, be on our defensive display in this one but we'll do our best to improve offensively as well, add an additional level to our game. Playing against such a team, you have to find a way to deliver the best, maximize your physical and mental abilities.
15:25
We have three matches scheduled for Saturday - WHC Buducnost BEMAX and Lokomotiva will start us off from 16.00 CET in a match in which Buducnost will be looking to capitalize on their away win against Croatian champions earlier this season. Lokomotiva will, on the other hand, certainly look to repeat the quality performance they were able to deliver in Zagreb against the Montenegrin side and secure their first away-from-home points in this season's EHF Champions League Women. Later on, Odense Handbold will welcome reigning EHF CLW champions Vipers Kristianstad and Metz Handball will, in derby of the top in group B face-off versus Györi Audi ETO KC.
Saturday is reserved for the round 12 MOTW in which German SG BBM Bietigheim will welcome CSM Bucuresti. Other than that we will also see Brest Bretagne host Ferencvaros, Krim Mercator Ljubljana against DHB Banik Most, Rapid Bucuresti versus Kastamonu, as well as the duel between Storhamar and Team Esbjerg.
We have, once again, prepared everything you need to know about all the clashes in our round 12 preview so feel free to check it out!