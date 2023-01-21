19:48

What a night it was! We've seen two goalkeepers reach 15 saves - Katrine Lunde and Armelle Attingre, reigning champions Vipers Kristianstad have managed to become the first team to book a ticket for the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals in an incredible fashion and Chloe Valentini decided the top -of-the-group clash between Metz and Györ in the final second helping the French team open the gap to three points on top of the group B.

And tomorrow the schedule is even busier with five games, one of which is the MOTW in which Bietigheim will host CSM Bucuresti. A lot of excitement coming up as we are slowly but steadily approaching the end of the EHF Champions League Women group stage.

19:40 | FULLTIME

In an incredibly narrow and tough match we've seen a real battle for the top spot in the group. Despite leading 27:28 going into the final minute of the game, Györ ended up losing the game with Jörgensen first scoring from the seven-meter line and then stealing the ball from Oftedal on the other side of the court only to provide Valentini with a chance to win the game with the last-second counter-attack. With this win, Metz remain first in group B with 21 points - three more than Györ and five more than third-placed Esbjerg.

Vipers Kristianstad in the end managed to secure a comfortable 24:34 win away from home in Denmark overtaking the top spot in group A at least until tomorrow as they are now leveled with CSM Bucuresti which is a game behind.

Katrine Lunde finished the match with 15 saves while Marketa Jarebkova netted eight goals. Jamina Roberts added seven from just as much attempts. Rikke Iversen and Mie Enggrob Hojlund, on the other hand, netted six each for Odense.

And now, final look at the full-time stats from Denmark.

19:22

With a little less than four minutes left until the final buzzer, Ana Gros of Györ scores her tenth goal of the night bringing the Hungarian team their first lead since 14:15. The score is 26:27 in favor of Györ.

19:14

In Denmark, players of Vipers Kristianstad are cruising towards a new win which would help them book a direct ticket for EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals. With about 12 minutes left in the encounter, the result is 21:28 in favor of Vipers.

In France, hosts are doing their best to stay in front with Hungarian team pushing all the time. The result is currently 24:21 in favor of the home team.

19:08

This makes us think, can you even have a 'clear scoring opportunity' when facing Katrine Lunde of Vipers Kristianstad?

19:00

Metz was once again able to start the half the right way playing smart on the defensive side of the court and focusing on the quick transition which allowed primarily Bruna de Paula and Tamara Horacek to score some easy goals and push the French team towards an 18: 15 lead a little less than ten minutes into the second.

In Denmark, on the other hand, Vipers kept on widening the gap with Anna Vyakhireva and Jamina Roberts dictating the tempo, handing out 11 assists and combining for six goals combined in the first 40 minutes of the game. The score is 15:20 in favor of the team from Norway.

18:52

Mie Enggrob Hojlund proved to be a real problem for Vipers Kristianstad in the first half. Incredible way to open up the defense and pave the way for a few assists for the line player.

💪 A good day at the office for Mie Enggrob Højlund #OdenseHåndbold | #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/3gSFpwM1c6 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 21, 2023

18:37 | HALFTIME

Despite of trailing by as much as five goals (9:4) in the middle of the first, Györ has managed to turn it around completing the full comeback before the half-time buzzer. Ana Gros played a key part in that second part of the first half finishing the first 30 with as much as six goals. Hatadou Sako, on the other side, managed to stop 35% of shots heading her way helping her team open up the gap early on but, unfortunately for their fans, they were not able to hold on to it which means we have an exciting second helped ahead of us.

Katrine Lunde grabbed eight saves in the first half helping reigning champions go to the break with a two-goal advantage. Marketa Jerabkova finished the first half with four goals for Vipers while Rikke Iversen added just as much for Odense. Here are the half-time stats from Denmark.

18:30

Ana Gros appears to be virtually unstoppable scoring six out of Györ's ten goals so far. She is, without doubt one of the key reasons why Hungarian team managed to narrow the gap to only one goal (11:10) with only a few minutes left on the clock in the first half.

18:23

Anna Vyakhireva is working hard to get her teammates involved with one goal and four assists so far as Vipers lead 11:10 in Odense. Mie Enggrob Hojlund is having a good day so far on the other side with two goals and just as much assists.

18:18

Metz defense appears to be working incredibly well early on versus EHF CLW vice-champions as the hosts lead 8:4 a little over 15 minutes into the game forcing Györ coach Ambros Martin to call a time-out and have a quick chat with his players - mainly about their attacking performance so far.

18:10

Hatadou Sako (Metz) and Sandra Toft (Györ) shine in the beginning with a few saves each, however Metz take an early 4:2 lead in an amazing home-court atmosphere. Ana Gros, on the other hand, takes care of business for Györ offensively.

In Odense it is 5:5 after first ten minutes. Tuva Hove and Marketa Jerabkova score two each for Vipers while Rikke Iversen responds with three goals from just as many attempts.

18:00

Stages are all set in Metz and Odense which means everything is ready for the final two EHF Champions League Women clashes of the day!

17:55

What a way to welcome and boost your players' confidence ahead of an important EHF Champions League Women clash!

17:45

Not long until the start of the matches Odense Handbold - Vipers Kristianstad and Metz - Györ.

In the first one, reigning EHF Champions League Women title holders Vipers have a chance to book their quarter-final ticket with a win over Odense. History books work in their favor as well with the team from Kristianstad celebrating in four out of five matches they played against the Danish side so far.

Winners of the second match will, on the other hand, find themselves on the top of group B which says enough of the importance of this game. Metz will, in this one, look for what would be their 90th EHF Champions League Women victory having played 172 EHF CLW matches so far. Reigning EHF CLW vice-champions from Hungary will, however certainly have their say in that.

17:36

With the first match of the day behind us, it is time to take a quick look at the photo gallery from Podgorica. The first picture with Attingré and Skerovic appears to be the photo of the day so far as the two of them really paved the way for WHC Buducnost BEMAX versus Lokomotiva.