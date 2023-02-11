Live blog: Crunch games ahead in conclusion to group phase
The last round of the group phase will decide the last sides making the play-offs as well as the crunch Match of the Week in Györ which will confirm the last direct quarter-final ticket.
- on Saturday at 18:00 CET, Györ host Esbjerg in Match of the Week to decide second place in group B
- also on Saturday at 18:00 CET, Brest Bretagne welcome Vipers, with both teams wanting to finish with a win
- on Sunday at 14:00 CET: Bietigheim need a big win against Most to keep their play-off hopes intact; CSM go against Krim for top spot in group A while the visitors are fighting to stay alive
- on Sunday at 16:00 CET: Odense vs FTC; Storhamar vs Metz; Rapid vs Lokomotiva
- read the round preview and what teams need to progress
- group standings here
- all matches live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
Saturday 11 February
17:30
So here's how Match of the Week is looking.
A win or draw for Györ would mean they finish second in the group and go directly to the quarter-finals, while Esbjerg would finish third. A win for Esbjerg would give them the quarter-final place.
Györ finish second if they lose today and if Rapid Bucuresti fail to beat Lokomotiva tomorrow. If Rapid beat Lokomotiva and Györ lose today, Györ finish fourth.
It's fair to say it's been a while since Györ were in such a position - they have lost three matches this season, the same number as in the past four seasons combined, and have reached the quarter-finals every year since 2006/07.
Esbjerg come to Hungary also with three losses, among them the 29:31 defeat to Györ way back in round 1.
The two sides know each other well both on club and international level and their squads include 11 players from the EHF EURO 2022 final. Norway's Stine Oftedal plays for Györ; Henny Reistad, Nora Mørk, Kristine Breistøl and Vilde Ingstad for Esbjerg. Danish silver medallists Kathrine Heindahl, Kaja Kamp, Mette Tranborg and Michaela Møller play for Esbjerg; Sandra Toft and Anne Mette Hansen for Györ.
However, one Norwegian is missing today - Györ goalkeeper Silje Solberg is pregnant and will not play for the rest of the season; Amandine Leynaud is coming out of retirement to replace her. It will be fascinating to see Leynaud back on court.
Before the match, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu caught up with Anne Mette Hansen to find out what her thoughts were about the challenge ahead.
17:20
Welcome to the live blog for the very last round of the EHF Champions League Women group phase 2022/23 - it's come along so quickly!
Today is starting slightly later than originally planned due to the cancellation of the scheduled match between WHC Buducnost BEMAX and Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK. That was because of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria earlier this week. Buducnost were awarded a 10:0 win, but the cancellation does not change the teams' finishing positions in the group.
However, we have two matches to look forward to today and five tomorrow. Today's highlight is the epic Match of the Week between Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg, which will decide the last remaining direct quarter-final place; at the same time, Brest and Vipers both know a win would help them finish as high up the table as they possibly can. They throw off in 40 minutes at 18:00 CET.
Read the round preview and the key calculations for the weekend.