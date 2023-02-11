17:30

So here's how Match of the Week is looking.

A win or draw for Györ would mean they finish second in the group and go directly to the quarter-finals, while Esbjerg would finish third. A win for Esbjerg would give them the quarter-final place.

Györ finish second if they lose today and if Rapid Bucuresti fail to beat Lokomotiva tomorrow. If Rapid beat Lokomotiva and Györ lose today, Györ finish fourth.

It's fair to say it's been a while since Györ were in such a position - they have lost three matches this season, the same number as in the past four seasons combined, and have reached the quarter-finals every year since 2006/07.

Esbjerg come to Hungary also with three losses, among them the 29:31 defeat to Györ way back in round 1.

The two sides know each other well both on club and international level and their squads include 11 players from the EHF EURO 2022 final. Norway's Stine Oftedal plays for Györ; Henny Reistad, Nora Mørk, Kristine Breistøl and Vilde Ingstad for Esbjerg. Danish silver medallists Kathrine Heindahl, Kaja Kamp, Mette Tranborg and Michaela Møller play for Esbjerg; Sandra Toft and Anne Mette Hansen for Györ.

However, one Norwegian is missing today - Györ goalkeeper Silje Solberg is pregnant and will not play for the rest of the season; Amandine Leynaud is coming out of retirement to replace her. It will be fascinating to see Leynaud back on court.

Before the match, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu caught up with Anne Mette Hansen to find out what her thoughts were about the challenge ahead.