Live blog: Esbjerg seek first win of the season vs Buducnost
After round 1 of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 group phase opened the season last weekend, round 2 features eight more matches as the teams aim to consolidate or improve their position in the group standings.
- on Saturday, group B is in the spotlight as Buducnost host Esbjerg (16:00 CEST) and Storhamar face Lokomotiva Zagreb (18:00 CEST)
- on Sunday, all four group A matches will take place, including the Match Of The Week between Bietigheim and FTC (14:00 CEST)
- Sunday will also feature two matches in group B: Rapid Bucuresti vs Metz (14:00 CEST) and Györ vs Kastamonu (16:00 CEST)
- all games are live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)
16:30
From the seven-metre line, Nora Mørk opens her account for the afternoon. Esbjerg have the luxury of using Reistad, who has scored two penalties from two attempts, or Mørk as penalty shooters.
16:26
While Esbjerg were four goals ahead as we approached the 19-minute mark, Buducnost responded with two quick goals to reduce the deficit to 10:8. Esbjerg are on the attack now as they seek to restore their four-goal advantage.
Earlier in the half, Adriana Cardoso de Castro displayed her lob skills for the hosts.
16:13
Tellingly, as Buducnost take their first timeout of the game, Esbjerg's scoring efficiency in the opening 12 minutes has been 100 per cent.
16:10
Henny Reistad breaks through the Buducnost defence after a swift counter attack for Esbjerg to give the Danish side the first two-goal advantage of the game, 4:2.
15:54
Here is a reminder from EHFTV of the group B standings as the throw-off between Buducnost and Esbjerg approaches.
15:41
15:25
Last season, when Buducnost and Esbjerg clashed in the EHF Champions League group phase, the Danish side won on both occasions – 35:20 and 36:25.
However, Esbjerg coach Jesper Jensen believes that Buducnost have improved since last season.
"Buducnost have evolved since we last met them in the previous season. Their win against Kastmonu have given them a lot of confidence and faith that they are on track. Their coach, Bojana Popovic, is excellent at driving the team forward," said Jesper Jensen.
15:15
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog coverage of Saturday's action from round 2 of the EHF Champions League Women group phase.
There are only two matches in group B ahead of us today, but the first match at 16:00 CEST features the group leaders against a club that played at the EHF FINAL Women 2022 back in June. Buducnost are in first place in group B after their emphatic 13-goal win against Kastamonu, while Esbjerg are in fifth position after a narrow loss to Györi Audi ETO KC in a nail-biting game.
When Storhamar face Lokomotiva Zagreb in our second game at 18:00 CEST, both teams will be looking to get off the mark this season. Indeed, both teams are aiming to record their first-ever EHF Champions League victories. Although it is earlier in the season, points in this type of clash may end up deciding who qualifies for the play-offs.
