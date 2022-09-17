16:30

From the seven-metre line, Nora Mørk opens her account for the afternoon. Esbjerg have the luxury of using Reistad, who has scored two penalties from two attempts, or Mørk as penalty shooters.

16:26

While Esbjerg were four goals ahead as we approached the 19-minute mark, Buducnost responded with two quick goals to reduce the deficit to 10:8. Esbjerg are on the attack now as they seek to restore their four-goal advantage.

Earlier in the half, Adriana Cardoso de Castro displayed her lob skills for the hosts.

16:13

Tellingly, as Buducnost take their first timeout of the game, Esbjerg's scoring efficiency in the opening 12 minutes has been 100 per cent.

16:10

Henny Reistad breaks through the Buducnost defence after a swift counter attack for Esbjerg to give the Danish side the first two-goal advantage of the game, 4:2.