19:44

Lokomotiva Zagreb came agonisingly close to picking up their first points of the season, but Buducnost have claimed a one-goal win in Croatia.

Defending champions Vipers Kristiansand have once again displayed their skill in attack, defeating Odense 34:27 in Norway.

RESULT: @ZrkBuducnost just edge a 25:24 win against @RK_LokomotivaZG - their second away victory of the #ehfcl season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2we0jUqESd — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 24, 2022

RESULT: The defending #ehfcl champions @VipersKrSand look strong with their third straight win, this time beating @hcodense 34:27 💪 pic.twitter.com/pEomYtuZuD — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 24, 2022

19:39

Metz only scored one goal in the final 10 minutes against Györ, but it doesn't matter. The French side have sealed a four-goal win in arguably the toughest away arena in the EHF Champions League Women.

For Györ, their errors in attack proved costly this evening, but credit must go to Metz for carrying out the game plan to earn two points in Hungary. Although Metz's scoring and save percentages were similar to Györ's, Metz's volume of shots was significantly higher (46 to 38).

19:28

Györ reduced the deficit to four goals (23:27) – but a combination of Anne Mette Hansen losing the ball over the sideline and Louise Burgaard scoring her third goal has given Metz a five-goal lead, 28:23.

19:18

The harder Györ push, the worse their evening gets. On this occasion, Ana Gros goes for a gap but barges into a stationary defender. The referees call an attacking foul, and Metz score on the resulting attack to take their advantage to eight goals, 27:19.

19:11

In an otherwise calm timeout, Ambros Martin concludes with "15 minutes, six goals" as he urges on his players to close the deficit. The deficit, however, remains seven goals.

19:08

With 13 minutes of the second half gone, Metz's confidence does not appear to be diminishing. Indeed, they appear to have firm control against Györ, who are making more mistakes as they chase the game. Metz lead 24:17.

Meanwhile, check out this goal from Louise Burgaard in the first half.

18:54

At the start of the second half in Hungary, as Györ look to turn things around, Silje Solberg has replaced Sandra Toft in goal.

18:48

In our two other matches that started at 18:00 CEST, Vipers Kristiansand have a six-goal lead against Odense. Perhaps more interestingly, Lokomotiva Zagreb, who suffered a huge defeat last weekend, lead by one against Buducnost.

18:46

Here are the EHFTV statistics from the first half between Györ and Metz.

18:44

For the second time this Saturday, a French side has the advantage after 30 minutes of handball in Hungary.

While Metz's scoring efficiency is lower than Györ's, the French side have utilised fast breaks, particularly with Chloé Valentini on the left wing, to gain the upper hand. Anne Mette Hansen's strike shortly before half-time might have Györ a morale boost, but the hosts have work to do in the second half if they are to remain top of group B.

18:34

Metz remain four goals ahead, 14:10, after 26 minutes. Given how they first half has gone, their only real disappointment might be the two penalty misses.

18:27

Here is some reaction from Djurdjina Jaukovic after Brest's Match of the Week win.

She said: "It is always a joy to play in front of these fans. I think this is the main reason that players start to play handball. Ferencvaros have a lot of great players and a great coach, and their goal is to reach the EHF FINAL4 this year. We expected this kind of physical game, and it was not easy, but I am really happy that we were able to win this match."

18:23

There was a look of concern on Sandra Toft's face after Debbie Bont beat her at the near post to extend Metz's lead to 12:7. But the Danish goalkeeper responds after a slow start with a penalty save from Julie Le Blevec.

18:16

Chloé Valentini confidently puts away a straightforward fast break chance to give Metz a 9:6 lead against Györ, prompting Ambros Martin to call an immediate timeout for the Hungarian side.

18:09

If you want to join the action live on EHFTV at any point, here are the individual links.

Watch: HC Lokomotiva Zagreb vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX

Watch: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Metz Handball

Watch: Vipers Kristiansand vs Odense Håndbold

18:05

In case you missed it for any reason, here is Djurdjina Jaukovic's match-winning goal for Brest.

18:03

There will be reaction to follow from Brest's win against FTC in the Match of the Week, but the second set of matches are now under way on EHFTV.

Our main focus will be on Györ vs Metz, as the top two teams in group B go head-to-head in Hungary.

17:36

Krim open their account in this season's EHF Champions League with a commanding 13-goal victory over Banik Most.

17:30

Djurdjina Jaukovic beats Kinga Janurik from nine metres with approximately 20 seconds left to give Brest Bretagne a dramatic one-goal win against FTC. Jaukovic, who finished with 12 goals for Brest, is named the Player of the Match.

17:28

Right back Katrin Klujber has scored eight goals for FTC in the Match of the Week. However, with the score at 20:20 and less than two minutes remaining, Darleux has saved Klujber's attempt from the seven-metre line.

17:18

Janurik and Darleux have undoubtedly been the stars of this Match of the Week!

17:16

With just under 10 minutes to go, Brest have a 19:17 lead as Gabor Elek calls a timeout for FTC. It is hard to say that anyone could be confident about where the points are going here. If Brest's attack splutters in the closing stages, FTC might yet sneak a remarkable win.

17:07

The home crowd are frustrated that some 50/50 refereeing calls are not going their way. However, the jeers and whistles did not put off Brest's Constance Mauny, who stepped up to the seven-metre line to restore the French side's lead, 15:14.

16:57

We haven't mentioned it until now, and we should have done so, but Kinga Janurik was an important part of FTC's fightback at the end of the first half.

The goalkeepers are on 🔥 in Erd - here's a save to savour from Kinga Janurik @Fradi_HU #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/4ht6f19d1y — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 24, 2022

16:55

Rebound luck goes Beatrice Edwidge's way at the start of the second half as the ball falls to her after Emily Bölk's shot hits the bar. Edwidge converts for FTC to score her first of the game.

16:50

The goal timeline illustrates how the first half was one of two halves. Brest dominated the opening quarter of the match, but FTC responded to cut the deficit in the last 15 minutes before half-time.

16:46

After scoring five goals for Krim in the first half, Jovanka Radicevic is only five goals away from reaching 1,000 in the EHF Champions League. Krim look firmly on course to record their first win of the season.

16:44

The EHFTV graphics show what an unusual first half we have just witnessed between FTC and Brest Bretagne. Although Brest powered to an 8:2 lead, they only lead by three goals at half-time.

Interestingly, only three players have scored for the French side, and their scoring percentage is almost the same as their save percentage. The latter fact is also true for FTC, but Gabor Elek may just be relieved that they started to find the back of the net in the last 15 minutes of the half.

16:34

Well, this match is beginning to turn around... and in quite dramatic fashion.

Djurdjina Jaukovic has scored six goals from nine shots for Brest. Jaukovic's firepower from nine metres has largely succeeded for the French side, but her teammates have only scored four goals from 11 attempts.

Meanwhile, FTC have closed the deficit to one goal, 9:10, as half-time approaches.

16:25

Darleux's save percentage stands at 67 per cent after 20 minutes, but FTC have just scored goals from consecutive official shots for the first time this afternoon.

16:16

While Djurdjina Jaukovic and Itana Grbic continue to do the damage for Brest in attack from the back court, the Darleux-to-Lassource connection worked beautifully here.

16:08

So far, FTC have not had any more joy than they had at the end of their game against Bietigheim. Brest have largely restricted the Hungarian side to shots from nine metres, and Cléopatre Darleux has saved all three that she has faced. Brest lead 4:0 after six minutes.

15:55

Throw-off in Match of the Week is approximately five minutes away. Coverage of both of our 16:00 CEST games has begun on EHFTV - and you can find individual links below.

Watch: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Brest Bretagne

Watch: DHK Banik Most vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana