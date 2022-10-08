19:53

As for Storhamar, this win throws them into the mid-table mix on four points and the way they dealt with the final stages will give them confidence before welcoming the powerhouse of Györ to town next weekend.

19:45

Kastamonu's painful losing streak extends to 18 matches and this has to be among the most painful of them all. An astonishing 14-goal performance from Azenaide Carlos really deserved more but it wasn't to be.

On the bright side, they have a home match against Zagreb next week, where another glorious chance to claim points presents itself.

19:29 - RESULT: Storhamar 31:28 Kastamonu

Drama right until the end. Guro Nestaker with a stroke of luck as her heavily deflected shot sneaks past the keeper to give Storhamar the lead with a minute left. Kastamonu turn the ball over and Maja Jakobsen seals the victory with a penalty. Joyous scenes for the vast majority of the Boligpartner Arena but dismay for Kastamonu, who looked set for their very first win in the EHF Champions League.

19:21

Susanne Amundsen draws Storhamar level with a no-angle shot into an empty net - the kind of thing you only do for fun in training. After a few moments of hectic play, the Norwegian side win possession back and snatch the lead, 29:28 with 3 minutes left to play.

19:15

Storhamar were never going to give this up easily. Anniken Obaidli hits a purple patch and drags her side back into the game and level for a moment. Kastamonu up 27:26 with 8 minutes remaining in this captivating clash.

19:04

If Kastamonu do finally score a victory in this competition today, Azenaide Carlos will go down in club folklore. Her 10th goal of the evening gives the visiting side a 21:17 lead and things are getting worrying for the home fans and players alike.

Azenaide Carlos is unstoppable tonight! She leads the way for @GskKastamonu with ten goals after 43 minutes 💪🚀#ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/CD0sThLytI — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 8, 2022

18:54

An evenly-matched start to the second half but Storhamar do appear to be playing with a lot more freedom and confidence in the back court. We'll see if they can keep it going but for now, it's 15:14 to Kastamonu.

18:36 - HALF-TIME: Storhamar 12:13 Kastamonu

Well, this was billed as a key match for both teams and it's living up to the billing so far. Azenaide Carlos is in inspired form at right back, firing in seven goals so far for the Turkish side. Tina Abdula leads the home team's scoring with four. It feels like there is a lot more to come from both sides here, but who will deliver?

Instincts 🔛🔥 That's a steal and an easy goal by Mouna Chebbah 🤩💪#ehfcl @GskKastamonu pic.twitter.com/4HREniNVQI — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 8, 2022

18:32

Yaren Göker has come in and turned this match on its head. 6 saves from 8 shots has allowed the away side to come back and take a 12:10 lead as we edge toward half-time.

18:25

We've been stuck on 9:9 for a while as tensions rise in this first half. Kastamonu have done well to bring themselves back into contention and the next few minutes are crucial.

18:13

As predicted, Carlos is having a flyer for Kastamonu, scoring four goals already but she cannot do it all alone. Storhamar doing much the opposite, spreading the love in attack and opening up a 6:4 lead.

18:05

Dynamic Angolan right back Azenaide Carlos opens the scoring for Kastamonu and she looks in the mood for a big game today. Plenty of nervous energy in the venue as the two teams get a feel for each other - everyone understands this is a key match in the race for a play-off place. 1:1 after 5 minutes.

17:51

Storhamar right back Maja Jakobsen is the competition's fourth top scorer with 21 goals; Croatian international Katarina Jezic leads the way for Kastamonu with the same number of goals at an 80.8 per cent efficiency.

On Wednesday evening, Storhamar lost 30:35 to Vipers Kristiansand in the Norwegian league headline clash.

The Turkish side have displayed problems in defence so far. Only DHK Banik Most (129) have conceded more goals than Kastamonu (117), whose goalkeepers have made the fewest saves in the competition. Is today the day it all changes?

17:34

Next up on this Saturday in Europe's elite club competition is a battle at the bottom end of group B between Storhamar Handball Elite and Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, meeting for the very first time.

Debutants Storhamar have celebrated victory only once this season when they beat Lokomotiva Zagreb in round 2, and they are hoping to record their second win and strengthen their claim for a top six place in the group.

Kastamonu have set the record for the longest losing run in the competition, 17 games, and must be feeling quite desperate for a positive result this evening.

17:25 - RESULT: Buducnost 28:36 Metz

Victory for Metz and it never really looked in doubt. Led by Bruna de Paula (9 goals), Chloé Valentini (7 goals) and Hatadou Sako (15 saves), the French side remain unbeaten and go clear at the top of Group B as they wait to see their main rivals in action tomorrow.

17:21

Metz have teased us long enough, they move through the gears and open up an eight-goal lead as we enter the final minutes.

17:13

It has been a heroic effort this afternoon from Milena Raicevic (10 goals) and Ivana Godec (7) but all in all, Buducnost cannot make a real dent in the Metz advantage.

The French side has not been at their best in the second half but still look fairly comfortable.

Buducnost coach Bojana Popovic has lost her cool, leading to a two-minute suspension and the end of any hope of a comeback.

17:05

Armelle Attingré is beginning to make some big stops in the Buducnost goal but her attack is not getting the job done at the other end and Metz still look comfortable. 29:23 to the away side as we pass the 45-minute mark.

16:52

Buducnost coming out strong at the start of the second half but Sako denies them an opportunity to cut the deficit. Metz have picked up where they left off in the first half, moving well in attack and taking their chances well to lead 24:17.