17:50

Arguably the highlight of Saturday's action is up next as Györ host Rapid Bucuresti.

When Ambros Martin spoke about Györ's clash with Rapid on Friday, he was aware that the Romanian side have ambitions of going all the way in this season's competition.

"It will be an interesting match. It looks like they signed new transfers this week. It means a lot about their intentions in the EHF Champions League this season. We are not in our best shape yet, but we are really motivated. Our fans will be one of the keys of the game – like they always are," said Ambros Martin, Györi Audi ETO KC head coach.

17:45

As Vipers Kristiansand have recorded a huge win against Banik Most, Scandinavian teams have won both of our matches so far this afternoon. 43 goals is a club record for Vipers in the EHF Champions League – and Markéta Jerábková (11 goals) and Jana Knedlikova (four goals) accounted for 15 of them against the team from their homeland.

Swedish goalkeeper Sofie Börjesson racked up an impressive 14 saves in the second half to finish with a save percentage of 70 per cent, while fellow Swede Jamina Roberts scored eight goals from 11 shots for the reigning champions.

17:37

Here is the goal timeline from the second half of Esbjerg's win over Lokomotiva Zagreb, plus the EHFTV graphic showing the top scorers from the match.

17:33

Esbjerg complete a comfortable 12-goal away victory over Lokomotiva Zagreb to move above Metz in group B. Of course, Metz will reclaim third place if they beat Kastamonu at 18:00 CET.

While Esbjerg conceded more goals in the second half than they did in the first half, the Danish side profited more in attack from the fast breaks that resulted from their good defensive work. Additionally, with Henny Ella Reistad adding six goals after the break to her single goal in the first period, it was good afternoon's work for Jesper Jensen's team in Croatia.

17:23

The difference in shooting percentages between Lokomotiva and Esbjerg is stark.

Lokomotiva Zagreb: 15/41 (36.6 per cent)

Esbjerg: 27/39 (69.2 per cent)

17:16

One bright spot for Lokomotiva Zagreb is that Ana Malec has converted all four of her penalty attempts. After a stylish rebound finish from Lokomotiva's Marija Kaludjerovic and another goal for Esbjerg from Reistad, the Danish side lead 23:15 with 10 minutes remaining.

17:09

Vipers' attack has just hit the 30-goal mark against Banik Most – but Dominika Müllnerová has reminded Sunniva Næs Andersen that goals cannot be taken for granted.

There is no fooling Dominika Müllnerová with lobs like that 👀 #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/UV9JybcLs6 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 3, 2022

Sofie Börjesson's save percentage for Vipers is 80 per cent since she replaced Julie Stokkendal Poulsen at the beginning of the second half.

17:02

One notable feature of the first eight minutes of the second half between Lokomotiva Zagreb and Esbjerg is that Henny Ella Reistad is receiving more court time in attack. The Norwegian back has scored both of her shots since the resumption after the break.

Meanwhile, Esbjerg have extended their lead to 10 goals, 19:9.

16:45

Defending champions Vipers Kristiansand have a five-goal lead against Banik Most after 30 minutes of handball in Chomutov. Czech stars Markéta Jerábková and Jana Knedlikova have combined to score nine of the Norwegian side's goals in the first half. Julie Stokkendal Poulsen has made 10 saves from 25 shots in goal for Vipers.

16:41

After an extremely solid defensive performance in the first half, Esbjerg have a six-goal lead at half-time over Lokomotiva Zagreb. With Amalie Milling making seven saves, as per the official statistics, and Esbjerg's defence interrupting Lokomotiva's attack as often as possible, the home side have struggled to make an impact on the scoresheet.

For Esbjerg, Nora Mørk, who has scored three penalties, and Anne Petersen Tolstrup have scored four goals each. Ana Malec has top-scored for Lokomotiva with three goals.

16:31

Vipers Kristiansand have a commanding six-goal lead (18:12) against Banik Most as half-time approaches in the Czech Republic. The Norwegian side are clearly willing to move the ball swiftly when they can this afternoon.

Route 1 approach for @VipersKrSand on the counter-attack as Jerabkova pings a pass straight to Lysa Tchaptchet🎯 #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/leR182izv1 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 3, 2022

16:27

After making six saves from 12 shots faced, Amalie Milling has a save percentage of 50 per cent for Esbjerg. Milling has saved the shots that you would expect and helped her side out here when she was called upon to stop a golden chance.

😅 Amalie Milling puts her team in a spot of bother but rescues the situation with a solid save.



Milling looking strong as @TeamEsbjerg take early control in Zagreb! #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/no430quuIh — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 3, 2022

16:25

A suspension for Mette Tranborg gave Lokomotiva an opportunity to build on their good work after they reduced Esbjerg's lead to two goals, but the Danish side have restored a four-goal advantage, 10:6, through goals from Anne Tolstrup Petersen and Nora Mørk.

16:21

Jesper Jensen calls a timeout for Esbjerg after Lara Buric successfully lobs Amalie Milling to reduce the Danish side's lead to two goals, 8:6.

16:12

Nora Mørk missed a straightforward fast break chance for Esbjerg in the fifth minute, but she has already scored three penalties from three attempts. Esbjerg lead 5:2 after 11 minutes.

16:09

After seven minutes of the game in Croatia, Lara Buric opens Lokomotiva Zagreb's account with a good finish from the right wing. Esbjerg's defence has largely restricted the home side to attempts from the nine-metre range in the early stages.

16:02

As you might have seen already, Rikke Poulsen, who missed Esbjerg's match in midweek against Aarhus United, is not in their line-up for this afternoon's game.

15:48

Ahead of our first two matches of the afternoon, Banik Most (-94) and Lokomotiva Zagreb (-73) have the worst and second worst goal difference in the competition.

Lokomotiva Zagreb have only scored 116 goals this season, while Banik Most have conceded 246 goals. We'll find out shortly if Lokomotiva's attack and Most's defence have improved after the EHF EURO break.

15:41

Vedran Krkac, assistant coach of Lokomotiva Zagreb, is aware of the daunting task that his side faces this afternoon against Esbjerg.

"If you need to prepare for Esbjerg, you should watch the final of the last European Championship. Looking at the Norwegian and Danish outside lines, it is preparation for Esbjerg: Mørk, Reistad, Ingstad, Tranborg. Even the coach of Esbjerg is the coach of the Danish national team. It's shooting, defending, running — that's 60 minutes of running," said Krkac.

Vilde Mortensen Ingstad is not on the team sheet for Esbjerg this afternoon, but Lokomotiva Zagreb will still have to cope with Nora Mørk, Henny Ella Reistad and Mette Tranborg.

15:27

Esbjerg won their last two matches in group B before the break, beating Metz and Kastamonu.

Esbjerg goalkeeper Amalie Milling finished with a save percentage above 40 per cent when they beat Aarhus United in the Danish league earlier in the week. On Wednesday, when Milling spoke about the prospect of facing Lokomotiva Zagreb on Saturday in the EHF Champions League, she emphasised that Esbjerg had to remain focused throughout the match.

"They are going to throw everything they have at us, which makes it our job to keep our focus so we do not underestimate their skills in any way. They are in the EHF Champions League for a reason and do have many good players," said Amalie Milling.

15:15

Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for coverage of round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women group phase 2022/23.

Whilst we have five matches scheduled today, four of them are in group B. With all eight teams in group B in action on the same day, we will know where each side stands at the end of round 7 this evening.

Before then, at 18:00 CET, Györi Audi ETO KC vs CS Rapid Bucuresti will headline the four group B matches. Both teams have 10 points after six matches in the group phase, but the Romanian side are the last unbeaten team in the competition.

Our first two matches of the afternoon are at 16:00 CET.

DHK Banik Most vs Vipers Kristiansand (group A)

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb vs Team Esbjerg (group B)

On paper, these two games may appear similar. Banik Most and Lokomotiva Zagreb are both on zero points after six games, while Vipers Kristiansand and Esbjerg have four wins apiece in this season's competition.

For more on the eight matches ahead of this weekend, check out our round 7 preview below.