19:10

Brest are currently down by two, 16:18, but Itana Grbic has had some impressive goals in this match.

Putting on a little show for the home crowd tonight: Itana Grbic 💪🔥#ehfcl @BBH_Officiel pic.twitter.com/JYL42qmjZy — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 17, 2022

18:55

It would be a shame for an EHFCL weekend to pass by without the mention of Nora Mork. Thankfully, that's not the case today.

Jesper Jensen seems to be in awe after that Nora Mørk goal 😮 Who could blame him? 🤩#ehfcl @TeamEsbjerg pic.twitter.com/bJ5qeG2Wlt — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 17, 2022

18:40

HALF_TIME:

Brest Bretagne 12:10 Krim Mercator

Team Esbjerg 23:17 Kastamonu Belediyesi

Storhamar Handball Elite 15:17 CS Rapid Bucuresti

Both Brest and Rapid take a two-goal lead into halftime. Djurdjina Jaukovic is the leading scorer for Brest with four goals, while Daria Dmitrieva leads the Slovenia club with three. Storhamar player Maja Jacobsen leads all scorers in the match in Norway with six goals. Esbjerg, rounded out with evenly balanced scoring, had a double-digit lead at one point, but Kastamonu closed the gap to six by half-time.

18:35

You simply cannot miss this cunning play from Djurdjina Jaukovic. Simply outstanding.

18:26

As Brest demonstrate, teamwork makes the dream work.

18:22

Ivana Kapitanovic makes goalkeeping look easy and cool.

Ivana Kapitanovic has had a RAPID start to the match against @StorhamarElite! She has 6 saves after 13 minutes! 🔥😱#ehfcl #CSRapidBucuresti pic.twitter.com/Eh1mkn7EK9 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 17, 2022

18:17

Two of the three matches have a tight battle; Brest and Krim are tied at six goals each while CS Rapid Bucuresti lead Storhamar by one.

Kastamonu can't say the same, unfortunately, about their match. Currently down by nine, the Turkish team is losing 4:13.

18:07

We're over five minutes in and here are the scores so far:

Brest 2:3 Krim

Esbjerg 4:0 Kastamonu

Storhamar 3:5 Rapid Bucuresti

17:50

17:40

While we wait for the next slate of matches to begin, watch the best of Katrin Klujber below:

There is only one word to describe Katrin Klujber's performance today: UNSTOPPABLE! 💪



🔟 goals and 6⃣ assists for the @Fradi_HU right back! 🔥#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/9S0Wv2Rur4 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 17, 2022

17:35

Brest did not have the best start to the season, but after drawing and beating Bietigheim in the last two rounds they look to be in great shape. In contrast Krim have lost four of their last five matches in the competition, their latest success a 24:22 victory against Brest back in October.

Team Esbjerg are on a tear with a four-game winning streak and are just one point from leader Metz, while Kastamonu are on a three-game skid after gaining their first-ever points in the competition against Lokomotiva Zagreb in October. Esbjerg won the first meeting decisively, 43:27

Both Storhamar and CS Rapid Bucuresti are newcomers, but they have had different outcomes. Rapid are currently in fourth place with twelve points, while Storhamar hold the final playoff spot with four points, all of them coming against last-place Lokomotiva Zagreb. Rapid won the first-ever match between the two clubs, 27:25.

17:25

FULL-TIME: FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria 43:19 DHK Banik Most

Once FTC took control in the first half, they never looked back. Most could not continue their positive momentum from the first six minutes of the match, and FTC could not be stopped. Katrin Klujber is the game's leading scorer with 10 goals from 11 shots. Charlotte Cholevova paced the Czech offence with six goals, but with 14 shots.

17:15

It has gone from bad to worse for Banik Most as they now trail by 20 goals, 35:15, plus one of their players has to serve a two-minute suspension.

17:03

FTC have not let up since the start of the second half. Outscoring Most seven to three after the break, they now lead 27:14.

16:45

While we wait for the second half to begin, check out these saves from Dominika Müllnerová:

Even though @Fradi_HU have build a comfortable lead against @DhkMost, Dominika Müllnerová has delivered some great saves, already! #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/7lV2vedE19 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 17, 2022

16:35

HALF-TIME: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 20:11 DHK Banik Most

Most had the better start, but as FTC warmed up the Czech club was left in the dust. The gap at half-time suggest that a FTC victory is a mere formality at this point. Szandra Szollosi-Zacsik for FTC and Veronika Andryskova from Most both have four goals each to lead their respective clubs.

16:30

Watch Emily Bölk do her thing.

16:20

The timeout call by the Most coach has done nothing to alleviate the Czech team's trouble. FTC have gone on a seven-goal run, while Most went scoreless for almost seven minutes before scoring. However, FTC have a one-player advantage and a six-goal lead.

16:15

Dominika Müllnerová has been a thorn so far in FTC's side, so far with five saves on fourteen shots. She is keeping Most, who now trail 7:9, in the game. Nevertheless, her team regret not making better use of their player advantage in the last few minutes.

16:06

Most have taken advantage of their chances, leading 5:3 with seven minutes played so far. Well now 5:4 with a goal from Cvijic.

16:00

While the match is underway, here are a few impressions from the match at FTC.