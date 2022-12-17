Live Blog: Esbjerg, Rapid and Krim lead in the second half
- round 9 of the EHF Champions League Women group phase
- Match of the Week will feature Buducnost and Györ, now starting at 20:00 due to Gyor's late arrival today
- other Saturday matches: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria defeat DHK Banik Most 43:19, Brest vs. Krim, Esbjerg vs. Kastamonu and Storhamar vs. CS Rapid Bucuresti
- on Sunday: Bietigheim vs. Odense, Lokomotiva Zagreb vs. Metz Handball and CSM Bucuresti vs. Vipers Kristiansand
follow the action on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
19:10
Brest are currently down by two, 16:18, but Itana Grbic has had some impressive goals in this match.
18:55
It would be a shame for an EHFCL weekend to pass by without the mention of Nora Mork. Thankfully, that's not the case today.
18:40
HALF_TIME:
Brest Bretagne 12:10 Krim Mercator
Team Esbjerg 23:17 Kastamonu Belediyesi
Storhamar Handball Elite 15:17 CS Rapid Bucuresti
Both Brest and Rapid take a two-goal lead into halftime. Djurdjina Jaukovic is the leading scorer for Brest with four goals, while Daria Dmitrieva leads the Slovenia club with three. Storhamar player Maja Jacobsen leads all scorers in the match in Norway with six goals. Esbjerg, rounded out with evenly balanced scoring, had a double-digit lead at one point, but Kastamonu closed the gap to six by half-time.
18:35
You simply cannot miss this cunning play from Djurdjina Jaukovic. Simply outstanding.
18:26
As Brest demonstrate, teamwork makes the dream work.
18:22
Ivana Kapitanovic makes goalkeeping look easy and cool.
18:17
Two of the three matches have a tight battle; Brest and Krim are tied at six goals each while CS Rapid Bucuresti lead Storhamar by one.
Kastamonu can't say the same, unfortunately, about their match. Currently down by nine, the Turkish team is losing 4:13.
18:07
We're over five minutes in and here are the scores so far:
Brest 2:3 Krim
Esbjerg 4:0 Kastamonu
Storhamar 3:5 Rapid Bucuresti
17:50
Don't forget, you can watch matches on EHFTV if you are not blocked due to restrictions.
Brest Bretagne vs. Krim Mercator
17:40
While we wait for the next slate of matches to begin, watch the best of Katrin Klujber below:
17:35
Brest did not have the best start to the season, but after drawing and beating Bietigheim in the last two rounds they look to be in great shape. In contrast Krim have lost four of their last five matches in the competition, their latest success a 24:22 victory against Brest back in October.
Team Esbjerg are on a tear with a four-game winning streak and are just one point from leader Metz, while Kastamonu are on a three-game skid after gaining their first-ever points in the competition against Lokomotiva Zagreb in October. Esbjerg won the first meeting decisively, 43:27
Both Storhamar and CS Rapid Bucuresti are newcomers, but they have had different outcomes. Rapid are currently in fourth place with twelve points, while Storhamar hold the final playoff spot with four points, all of them coming against last-place Lokomotiva Zagreb. Rapid won the first-ever match between the two clubs, 27:25.
17:25
FULL-TIME: FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria 43:19 DHK Banik Most
Once FTC took control in the first half, they never looked back. Most could not continue their positive momentum from the first six minutes of the match, and FTC could not be stopped. Katrin Klujber is the game's leading scorer with 10 goals from 11 shots. Charlotte Cholevova paced the Czech offence with six goals, but with 14 shots.
17:15
It has gone from bad to worse for Banik Most as they now trail by 20 goals, 35:15, plus one of their players has to serve a two-minute suspension.
17:03
FTC have not let up since the start of the second half. Outscoring Most seven to three after the break, they now lead 27:14.
16:45
While we wait for the second half to begin, check out these saves from Dominika Müllnerová:
16:35
HALF-TIME: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 20:11 DHK Banik Most
Most had the better start, but as FTC warmed up the Czech club was left in the dust. The gap at half-time suggest that a FTC victory is a mere formality at this point. Szandra Szollosi-Zacsik for FTC and Veronika Andryskova from Most both have four goals each to lead their respective clubs.
16:30
Watch Emily Bölk do her thing.
16:20
The timeout call by the Most coach has done nothing to alleviate the Czech team's trouble. FTC have gone on a seven-goal run, while Most went scoreless for almost seven minutes before scoring. However, FTC have a one-player advantage and a six-goal lead.
16:15
Dominika Müllnerová has been a thorn so far in FTC's side, so far with five saves on fourteen shots. She is keeping Most, who now trail 7:9, in the game. Nevertheless, her team regret not making better use of their player advantage in the last few minutes.
16:06
Most have taken advantage of their chances, leading 5:3 with seven minutes played so far. Well now 5:4 with a goal from Cvijic.
16:00
While the match is underway, here are a few impressions from the match at FTC.
15:45
The start of the weekend's first match is minutes away. Banik Most have certainly had their struggles this season, still without a single point in their name. They will a tough task against FTC, currently in fifth place with three wins, a draw and four losses. Another loss for Most will pretty much end their season as they would be nine points behind a playoff spot with five games left to play.
Nevertheless, there were some smiles on the Czech team's players as warmups went on.
15:35
If you have not checked out our round preview below, you can do so right now. Just click on the link below.
15:25
And while we're talking about the schedule, here is the full slate of matches for the weekend:
15:15
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! We are about to commence with round 9 of the EHF Champions League shortly. We have five games on our schedule today, including the Match of the Week between Buducnost and Györ.
We have a schedule update: due to the delayed arrival of Györ's squad because of inclement weather, the start of the match will be postponed two hours. The official statement is available below.