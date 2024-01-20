17:45

We still have three more games left tonight, so don't go anywhere. Starting at 18:00 CET Brest - Bietigheim and FTC - Krim, and then at 20:00 CET it's Buducnost - Györ.

17:40

Mie Højlund was named Match of the Week's Player of the Match by scoring seven goals out of eight attempts. Her teammates Aardahl, van Wetering and Hansen provided five each.

This is what the Danish international had to say about Odense's performance today:

"We played very well as a unit. Our defence was brilliant, we were helping each other out. Quick fast breaks were crucial, which is why we scored a lot of easy goals. At the end of the first half DVSC got a lot of space through the middle, so we had to be compact. Also, we had to try some long shots, which was effective in the second half."

17:34

Odense are inching closer to another quarter-final berth, having reached the final eight twice before. This was a nice, controlled match from their side and the coach Ole Gjekstad can be very happy. By beating DVSC, they remain firmly in second place of group A with 16 points, which is four more than Bietigheim who play at Brest at 18:00 CET tonight.

DVSC are still sixth with nine points, but they should be OK for a play-off spot, especially because Buducnost, who are seventh with six points less, play leaders Györ in this round.

17:28 | FULL-TIME

This round's Match of the Week was a one-way street and the points travelled to Denmark. Odense thoroughly outplayed their Hungarian opponents, opening up an early 12:3 lead. The final 10 minutes of the first half was the best passage of play from the hosts who have recovered well and were down by only three goals at the break.

However, in the final 30 minutes Odense turned it up again and this time there was no way back for DVSC. Quite the contrary, by this scoreline, it is DVSC's worst defeat this season in Europe's top-flight.

17:17

Yup, it's all over. Another two goals in succession for Odense, 31:19 now. The Danes can start celebrating their eighth win of the campaign.

17:14

Fifth goal by Andrea Hansen and a third by Bo van Wetering and that should put this match to bed. Odense's lead is now huge, 29:19. I would be surprised if DVSC replicated their comeback from the first half. Now, it simply doesn't look likely.

17:08

It seemed as if DVSC might start staging another comeback, like in the first half, but Odense are totally unfazed. Hansen now scored a delicious little lob over Bartulovic from the penalty line. The score says 25:18 to Odense with 15 minutes to go.

17:04

Kácsor is doing all she can to keep DVSC in this match. She's already on eight goals, but her team is still in a significant deficit (22:17), although they have scored two goals in a row now.

16:58

Fast break goal by Hansen puts Odense in a commanding position once more. The guests have scored in virtually every attack in the second half so far, they lead 20:14. Third timeout by DVSC.

16:52

Second half of our Match of the Week in Debrecen has just started.

16:50

DVSC can secure their spot in the play-offs this weekend if they earn more points against Odense than Buducnost do against Györi Audi ETO KC. Right now, they are lagging behind, but there's still time to recover against the third-placed team in the Danish championship.

16:44

Impressive comeback for the Hungarians before the break 💪



🔴 DVSC Schaeffler 12:15 Odense Håndbold 🔵



Can they keep up the pace in the second half? 👀#ehfcl #clw #DareToRise #MOTW — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 20, 2024

16:41

Gréta Kácsor scored almost half of DVSC's goals, five. Catherine Gabriel saved just as many shots for the hosts. Mie Højlund scored four for the guests, Maren Aardahl and Helena Elver Hagesø three each. Reinhardt saved three shots, but was eventually substitued by Ten Holte who made one save out of six shots.

16:38 | HALF-TIME

It seems like a similar pattern to the one in their first meeting. Odense having a much better start, developing a large lead before settling for a three goal advantage at the break.

This time the Danes had an even bigger lead than at home. After only 18 minutes they were 12:3 in front and it looked as though the match was already over. But, DVSC managed to claw their way back. Their players were suddenly flying all over the court, which lead Odense's players into some errors. The guests still lead, but it's game on for the second half.

16:31

Best patch of play from DVSC so far and now Ole Gjekstad has to react with his own timeout. Again Kácsor, DVSC's top scorer this season, lead the way, Füzi-Tóvizi joined with two goals of her own and Odense's lead was cut to 13:8.

16:26

Fine few saves from Reinhardt and Odense are already 12:3 in front! DVSC haven't scored in almost 11 minutes when finally Kácsor converted a penalty shot for their fourth goal. However, body language of the home players isn't promising at the moment, they look dejected.

16:22

A rare sight today - one of DVSC's goals.

16:20

Less than 14 minutes gone in this match and Szilágyi calls his second timeout! Odense are really enjoying their time in Debrecen right now, they lead 10:3 with four goals by Mie Højlund. DVSC's goalkeeper Catherine Gabriel made a couple of saves, but to no avail for the hosts so far.

16:13

DVSC have managed to get themselves on the scoreboard finally (Kácsor scoring two goals), but they are still struggling defensively. Odense lead 8:3, just like they did in their first head-to-head last September! Amazing.

16:08

Disastrous start from DVSC, just like in Denmark the first time they met Odense. This time the Danes lead 4:0 and the home team coach was forced to call a timeout after less than five minutes of play!

In the very first minute Housheer received a two-minute suspension for the foul on Kácsor. Little bit later on, DVSC had a penalty shot as well, but Reinhardt saved Töpfner's attempt. Halilcevic, Højlund twice and then Elver put Odense 4:0 in front.

16:00

Our Match of the Week between DVSC and Odense is under way! Tune in to EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)to follow all the action from Debrecen.

15:55

Five minutes until Match of the Week starts!

15:45

In this season's first meeting between DVSC and Odense Gréta Kácsor's 10 goals weren't enough for the Hungarians, while Maren Aardahl lead the winners with seven goals.

Up until only few years ago, Aardahl was still playing both indoor and beach handball! Now she's Odense's top scorer in the competition with 55 goals this season.

Check out her story and what she has to say about the upcoming match versus DVSC in our feature by Adrian Costeiu.