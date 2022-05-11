Live blog: PSG and Kiel draw in intense duel; Barça beat Flensburg
The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 is entering its quarter-final stage this week, with the first leg scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
- first leg of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 quarter-finals
- on Wednesday: Flensburg vs Barça 29:33 and PSG vs Kiel 30:30
- on Thursday at 18:45 CEST: MOTW Veszprém vs Aalborg; at 20:45 CEST: Montpellier vs Kielce
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
- read the first-leg preview on eurohandball.com
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday night
Wednesday 11 May
22:35 RESULT | PSG vs KIEL 30:30 (14:16)
In the end PSG and Kiel settle for a draw. The visitors have been several goals up many times, up to five goals (19:14) early in the second half, but they just can't shrug off the hosts, who have pushed throughout the match by a loud Parisian crowd.
All to play for in Kiel next week!
22:27
Luc Steins doing Luc Stein things:
22:17
Just when you think PSG have finally found their stride, Kiel edge in front again. Yes, it is a close match, but fact is also PSG have only been in front once: when Kamil Syprzak converted a penalty for 1:0 in the opening minute.
Great goalkeeping from Niklas Landin also helps Kiel, of course..:
22:12
Team timeout Kiel. PSG have come back again and we are back level at 21:21. Can coach Filip Jicha inspire his team to take the lead once more in the last quarter?
22:03
The second half in Paris has started. Can the hosts turn this around in the second half?
Of course they can (which doesn't necessarily mean they will...) but the experience is very different from last year's quarter-final against Kiel.
The first leg was played in Germany, Kiel won it 31:29, but PSG won the decisive home leg by six goals (35:29) to book their ticket to Cologne.
Tonight, PSG are down by four (20:16) on home court just over six minutes into the second half.
21:42 HALF-TIME | PSG vs KIEL 14:16
Interesting first half, it has been worthwhile the wait. An electrifying atmosphere in Paris and even watching the game on EHFTV you can feel the tension in the air. Sander Sagosen leads for Kiel against his former club with four from four; Nedim Remili the best scorer for PSG with four from five.
21:27
Meanwhile, PSG have overcome their shaky start into this quarter-final and are back level with Kiel at 11:11.
21:24
Barça will be traveling home to Spain satisfied, taking that four-goal buffer with them from Flensburg, which should be enough going into the decisive 60 minutes on home court next week Thursday.
Let's hear from the winning coach, Carlos Ortega:
It was a really good match from our side. We got a nice advantage, even if we know that Flensburg are an amazing team with a lot of fighting spirit. Our defence was unbelievable today, on a super level. And we played a really smart attack.
21:13
Time timeout PSG. Raul Gonzalez is far from happy with his team in the opening minutes. Meanwhile it is 7:4 to Kiel after just over 10 minutes.
21:00
After a 15-minute delay, we are underway now in Paris... and Kamil Syprzak has given the hosts an early 1:0 lead.
20:58
While we wait... do you think PSG vs Kiel is going to be the closest tie in the quarter-finals this year? At least this one is hard to predict!
20:52
Throw-off in Paris has been slightly delayed because of a spectator in need of medical attention.
We expect to get going anytime soon, though.
20:40
In the build-up to this match, EHF journalist Kevin Domas had a chat with PSG (and former Kiel!) star Nikola Karabatic for this interview on eurohandball.com.
“Of course, when you are playing at top level handball, you appreciate every trophy, but the Champions League remains the Holy Grail among all of them,” Karabatic said.
We couldn't agree more!
20:36
Don't go anywhere, as we go straight from Flensburg to Paris for PSG against Kiel. We all remember the teams also met last season, when Kiel were the titleholders but lost their chance to defend their title in Cologne as they lost in the quarter-finals to PSG.
Overall, the head-to-head between the teams couldn't be more even: both had six wins from their 13 previous duels.
And tonight..? Find out live on EHFTV now!
20:23 RESULT | FLENSBURG vs BARÇA 29:33 (13:18)
Barça take a big, big step towards the EHF FINAL4 2022 with this four-goal win Flensburg. But still, well done to the hosts who recover from a dramatic start and a 9:2 deficit after nine minutes to make it a real match in the end.
Emil Jakobsen is the leading scorer with nine for Flensburg, but Youssef Bin Ali impresses with a perfect eight from eight for Barça.
20:19
Flensburg have not beaten Barça since that flensational semi-final win in 2014 – and it is not going to happen tonight, either. Last minute and 33:29 to Barça...
20:12
Closing stages in Flensburg. The hosts missed a few chances to come within two goals from Barça, who have stretched their lead to four, five goals again since.
Still, this is a beauty from Jim Gottfridsson:
19:59
Slowly but surely are Flensburg clawing their way back into this game. The margin is back to just three now: 26:23 for Barça. This is a match again!
19:49
No real difference early in the second half, as Barça look on their way to a more than substantial buffer ahead of the second leg in Spain in next week.
A penalty from Aleix Goméz has just raised the margin to seven...
19:33
Barça might not have been as dominant this season as they were last season (would that even have been possible..?) but the first half tonight has shown the titleholders back at their best. A dominant performance from the start in an away match, clearly out to make the difference early in this potentially tricky tie with Flensburg.
19:26 HALF-TIME | FLENSBURG vs BARÇA 13:18
The half-time buzzer has sounded a while ago but Flensburg coach Maik Machulla remains seated at the side of the court. The disappointment in his face tells the story of the first half: how to stop this Barça?
Five goals each for Emil Jakobsen and Youssef Ben Ali so far, but the dominant visitors are well ahead at the break.
19:12
Told you something before about the goalkeepers in this match. (Just arrived here? Scroll down to 18:17.) Gonzalo Perez de Vargas fully living up to that billing:
19:04
Barça are cruising in this first quarter, and so is Dika Mem – currently with four from four, which sends him top of the top scorers list for the season with 82 goals.
18:57
Team timeout Flensburg. At 9:2 down after nine minutes, no wonder Flensburg coach Maik Machulla needs to talk to his players so early in the game. "Too naive!" he says about his team's defence.
18:50
Well, make that 5:1 down in four minutes, and with two players off for a two-minute suspension. A nightmare start for Flensburg against Barça...
18:47
We are off and running... but what a horror start for Flensburg, who find themselves 3:0 down within one minute and 40 seconds!
18:33
If you are a handball nerd, you knew the answer to the question I just asked at 18:26 right away, of course.
If you are a bit less of a handball nerd, or you just enjoy numbers and statistics, I can strongly recommend the facts & figures piece compiled by EHF journalist Björn Pazen, with everything you want to know before the quarter-finals throw off in about 10 minutes:
18:26
We start the quarter-finals with two heavyweights, who have been to this stage of the competition numerous times before.
How many times?
Flensburg play their 14th quarter-final in their 17th season in the EHF Champions League, while this is Barça’s 22nd quarter-final in 25 seasons; out of this 25 occasions, they reached the semi-finals a stunning 17 times.
18:17
So the fun is starting in Germany tonight. Of course, Flensburg and Barça met as recent as two months ago, when the Spanish side won their group B match on home court 29:22. Earlier in the season, Barça also won the reverse fixture in Flensburg: 25:21.
What does that tell us about tonight? We will find out in less than half an hour, as the teams are already preparing in the FLENS Arena for the 18:45-CEST throw-off.
And with Benjamin Buric and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, we are about to witness another goalkeeper show:
18:03
While we have plenty in prospect tomorrow, including the Match of the Week in Hungary between Veszprém and Aalborg, tonight's schedule is not too shabby, either.
We are going to see our two most recent champions in action: first the current titleholders Barça, who continue their mission title defence with an away game in Flensburg; followed by the 2020 champions Kiel, who make a trip to Paris for a repeat of last season's quarter-final against PSG:
17:52
As always, the preview here on eurohandball.com from EHF journalists Björn Pazen and Kevin Domas is a good starting point to get informed in detail about the matches coming your way:
17:45
Just one more hour until throw-off... so welcome to the live blog covering the first leg of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 quarter-finals!
For sure, we are going to witness two great nights of handball as this is the menu we will be served over the next 30 hours or so:
- Wednesday, 18:45 CEST: Flensburg vs Barça
- Wednesday, 20:45 CEST: PSG vs Kiel
- Thursday, 18:45 CEST: MOTW Veszprém vs Aalborg
- Thursday, 20:45 CEST: Montpellier vs Kielce