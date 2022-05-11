In the end PSG and Kiel settle for a draw. The visitors have been several goals up many times, up to five goals (19:14) early in the second half, but they just can't shrug off the hosts, who have pushed throughout the match by a loud Parisian crowd.

All to play for in Kiel next week!

22:27

Luc Steins doing Luc Stein things:

⚡️Luc Steins ⚡️



The Dutchman is such trouble for any defence 👏@psghand #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/5yZUN73o30 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 11, 2022

22:17

Just when you think PSG have finally found their stride, Kiel edge in front again. Yes, it is a close match, but fact is also PSG have only been in front once: when Kamil Syprzak converted a penalty for 1:0 in the opening minute.

Great goalkeeping from Niklas Landin also helps Kiel, of course..:

22:12

Team timeout Kiel. PSG have come back again and we are back level at 21:21. Can coach Filip Jicha inspire his team to take the lead once more in the last quarter?

22:03

The second half in Paris has started. Can the hosts turn this around in the second half?

Of course they can (which doesn't necessarily mean they will...) but the experience is very different from last year's quarter-final against Kiel.

The first leg was played in Germany, Kiel won it 31:29, but PSG won the decisive home leg by six goals (35:29) to book their ticket to Cologne.

Tonight, PSG are down by four (20:16) on home court just over six minutes into the second half.