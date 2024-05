18:30

Györ have arrived at the hotel to be greeted by their fans, after their short trip to Budapest. Metz and Esbjerg will be here a little later. We'll share some arrival pictures tomorrow! Also tomorrow: the media calls in the early afternoon, and in the evening, the meet-and-greet with fans at the MVM Dome. So join us again on Friday morning for more build-up before the big weekend.

18:10

Can Metz win their first-ever EHF Champions League title on Sunday? Two of our expert EHF journalists (Adrian Costeiu and Courtney Gahan) think so, and Adrian put the French side at the top of his power rankings earlier this week. Metz have a good semi-final draw against underdogs Bietigheim, and seem to be firing on all cylinders, giving them a strong chance of a place in the final. Read the power ranking here.