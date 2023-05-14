10:00

Welcome to the finals day live blog for the EHF European League Women 2022/23. At the EHF Finals in Graz, the winners will lift the trophy later on today at the end of a fantastic season in the second-tier club competition.

We know those winners will be a Danish club, with competition newcomers Nykøbing Falster Håndbold up against Ikast Handbold at 18:00 CEST after earning their place in dramatic fashion with yesterday's penalty shootout win over BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.

That result also means the placement match at 15:30 CEST will be another national derby, pitting Dortmund against Thüringer HC. Lots to look forward to - stay with us throughout the day for news, clips, photos and more!

