LIVE BLOG: Two national derbies ahead on finals day
It's finals day at the EHF Finals Women 2023 in Graz, and either Nykøbing or Ikast will become champions later on today. Meanwhile German rivals Dortmund and Thüringer are set to battle for third place.
- finals day at the EHF Finals Women
- Nykøbing Falster Håndbold play Ikast Handbold for the trophy at 18:00 CEST
- at 15:30 CEST, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Thüringer HC fight for third
Sunday 14 May
10:40
Meet finalists Marie Hélène Sajka and Elma Halilcevic - who's the best cook? Who's the craziest? And are they here because of talent or luck?
10:23
Who do you think will win the final? Will it be Nykøbing, still riding high on last night's triumph? Or will Ikast make good on the promise they've shown not just this year but in the past two years, and take the title at last? Vote now!
10:00
Welcome to the finals day live blog for the EHF European League Women 2022/23. At the EHF Finals in Graz, the winners will lift the trophy later on today at the end of a fantastic season in the second-tier club competition.
We know those winners will be a Danish club, with competition newcomers Nykøbing Falster Håndbold up against Ikast Handbold at 18:00 CEST after earning their place in dramatic fashion with yesterday's penalty shootout win over BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.
That result also means the placement match at 15:30 CEST will be another national derby, pitting Dortmund against Thüringer HC. Lots to look forward to - stay with us throughout the day for news, clips, photos and more!
Start with the final preview for the key facts about the day's games.