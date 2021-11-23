20:22

There has not been a shortage of goals so far this evening. All three winning teams scored at least 30 goals, and Chekhovskie medvedi also passed the 30-goal mark in defeat against Nantes.

Other results

HC Eurofarm Pelister 33:20 Tatabanya KC

Chekhovskie medvedi 31:35 HBC Nantes

GOG have recorded a comprehensive 33:25 in Portugal against SL Benfica. The result means that GOG are now level with Benfica on six points at the top of group B.

20:10

With just three minutes left to play and a seven-goal lead (31:24), GOG will be taking the two points home to Denmark at the end of this match. Big performances from Torbjoern Bergerud, Jerry Tollbring and Simon Pytlick have made the difference.

20:00

Gustavo Capdeville has tried his best to keep Benfica in contention – and this stop from Simon Pytlick in the first half was certainly eye-catching.

Not the best first half for @SLBenfica but this save is just pure fire! Nice one Capdeville! 🔥 #ehfel pic.twitter.com/Uglo3v6ZVA — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 23, 2021

19:56

When in doubt... just send the ball out to Jerry Tollbring or set him away on the fast break. The Swedish left wing has now scored 10 times! With just over 15 minutes played in the second half, GOG look in no danger as they lead 25:17.

19:47

Benfica left back Petar Djordjic has scored twice in the opening seven minutes of the second half, taking his tally for the match to five, but the Portuguese side have not many any inroads on GOG's seven-goal advantage from half-time.

19:39

The second half in Russia between Chekhovskie medvedi and HBC Nantes is already underway on EHFTV. The goals have been flowing for the French side at one end and Emil Nielsen has been doing the business in goal at the other end!

Who doesn't love a bit of Emil Nielsen? The

🇩🇰 international with a lovely stop on his line! @HBCNantes #ehfel 🚧⭐️ pic.twitter.com/cvNfkIhJUv — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 23, 2021

19:35

In our two other matches that began at 18:45 CET, HBC Nantes lead 20:15 at the break against Chekhovskie medvedi and Eurofarm Pelister are in control against Tatabanya, 17:9.

Some lovely space created here for Mateo Maraš! Up, bang and in! 💥👏 #EurofarmPelister #ehfel pic.twitter.com/d1bTEKDJ9f — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 23, 2021

Could anyone have predicted such a one-sided first half? Probably not. But with Tollbring scoring six goals and Bergerud making eight saves, GOG are seven goals clear at the break, 17:10, and deservedly so.

19:16

There was some brief joy for Benfica when goalkeeper Gustavo Capdeville stopped Tollbring's effort from the seven-metre line, but GOG have subsequently extended their advantage to eight goals, 14:6. We are fairly sure that Capdeville has been responsible for all three saves made in the Benfica goal – although the official statistics have credited Sergey Hernandez with two saves.

19:04

Look away now if you are a Benfica fan... Mathias Gidsel has just scored on the fast break to make it 9:4 in GOG's favour, and Benfica have responded by calling the first timeout of the match.

19:01

Jerry Tollbring converts from a fairly tight angle from the left wing, his fourth goal of the game, and GOG are ahead by four goals, 7:3, for the first time in the match.

18:58

After nine minutes played in Lisbon, GOG are ahead 5:3. GOG's attack started quickly with three goals in under three minutes, but as things have settled down, Torbjoern Bergerud has made four saves from six shots.

18:41

Ahead of this evening's match, SL Benfica head coach Chema Rodriguez complimented GOG and said that he expects a difficult game against the Danish side.

"GOG is a great team. A team that plays very well, that has spectacular players, who are all internationals and play as starters in the best national teams of the world. It's going to be a difficult game, but it's always the same," he said.

18:30

Although GOG lost 27:24 against HBC Nantes in round 3, Torbjoern Bergerud finished the match with a 30 per cent save efficiency. Will the former SG Flensburg-Handewitt goalkeeper make the difference for GOG against Benfica? We are 15 minutes away from the throw-off!

18:20

If you have not already done so this week, check out the round preview and our interview with Eurofarm Pelister's Josip Peric. Pelister beat AEK Athens in round 3 and they could earn their first home win in group D this evening against Tatabanya.