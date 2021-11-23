Live Blog: Tollbring powers GOG to impressive win
The EHF European League Men 2021/22 group phase has reached round 4. While Chekhovskie medvedi, Cocks and PAUC Handball are looking to get off the mark on Tuesday evening, Füchse Berlin and SL Benfica are bidding to make it four wins from four matches in their respective groups.
- 10 matches are scheduled for round 4 of the EHF European League Men group phase. Read the round preview here
- GOG record an impressive 33:25 win against Benfica in the feature match in group B
- HBC Nantes beat Chekhovskie medvedi 35:31 and Eurofarm Pelister defeat Grundfos Tatabanya KC 33:20 in the other matches at 18:45 CET
- seven more matches follow at 20:45 CET – including Fenix Toulouse vs Orlen Wisla Plock in group A – and all of Tuesday evening's matches are live on EHFTV
20:34
There are less than 13 minutes until the bulk of this evening's action commences. Coverage from Fenix Toulouse vs Orlen Wisla Plock is now underway on EHFTV!
20:22
There has not been a shortage of goals so far this evening. All three winning teams scored at least 30 goals, and Chekhovskie medvedi also passed the 30-goal mark in defeat against Nantes.
Other results
HC Eurofarm Pelister 33:20 Tatabanya KC
Chekhovskie medvedi 31:35 HBC Nantes
20:15 - RESULT - SL Benfica 25:33 GOG
GOG have recorded a comprehensive 33:25 in Portugal against SL Benfica. The result means that GOG are now level with Benfica on six points at the top of group B.
20:10
With just three minutes left to play and a seven-goal lead (31:24), GOG will be taking the two points home to Denmark at the end of this match. Big performances from Torbjoern Bergerud, Jerry Tollbring and Simon Pytlick have made the difference.
20:00
Gustavo Capdeville has tried his best to keep Benfica in contention – and this stop from Simon Pytlick in the first half was certainly eye-catching.
19:56
When in doubt... just send the ball out to Jerry Tollbring or set him away on the fast break. The Swedish left wing has now scored 10 times! With just over 15 minutes played in the second half, GOG look in no danger as they lead 25:17.
19:47
Benfica left back Petar Djordjic has scored twice in the opening seven minutes of the second half, taking his tally for the match to five, but the Portuguese side have not many any inroads on GOG's seven-goal advantage from half-time.
19:39
The second half in Russia between Chekhovskie medvedi and HBC Nantes is already underway on EHFTV. The goals have been flowing for the French side at one end and Emil Nielsen has been doing the business in goal at the other end!
19:35
In our two other matches that began at 18:45 CET, HBC Nantes lead 20:15 at the break against Chekhovskie medvedi and Eurofarm Pelister are in control against Tatabanya, 17:9.
19:30 - HALF-TIME: SL Benfica 10:17 GOG
Could anyone have predicted such a one-sided first half? Probably not. But with Tollbring scoring six goals and Bergerud making eight saves, GOG are seven goals clear at the break, 17:10, and deservedly so.
19:16
There was some brief joy for Benfica when goalkeeper Gustavo Capdeville stopped Tollbring's effort from the seven-metre line, but GOG have subsequently extended their advantage to eight goals, 14:6. We are fairly sure that Capdeville has been responsible for all three saves made in the Benfica goal – although the official statistics have credited Sergey Hernandez with two saves.
19:04
Look away now if you are a Benfica fan... Mathias Gidsel has just scored on the fast break to make it 9:4 in GOG's favour, and Benfica have responded by calling the first timeout of the match.
19:01
Jerry Tollbring converts from a fairly tight angle from the left wing, his fourth goal of the game, and GOG are ahead by four goals, 7:3, for the first time in the match.
18:58
After nine minutes played in Lisbon, GOG are ahead 5:3. GOG's attack started quickly with three goals in under three minutes, but as things have settled down, Torbjoern Bergerud has made four saves from six shots.
18:41
Ahead of this evening's match, SL Benfica head coach Chema Rodriguez complimented GOG and said that he expects a difficult game against the Danish side.
"GOG is a great team. A team that plays very well, that has spectacular players, who are all internationals and play as starters in the best national teams of the world. It's going to be a difficult game, but it's always the same," he said.
18:30
Although GOG lost 27:24 against HBC Nantes in round 3, Torbjoern Bergerud finished the match with a 30 per cent save efficiency. Will the former SG Flensburg-Handewitt goalkeeper make the difference for GOG against Benfica? We are 15 minutes away from the throw-off!
18:20
If you have not already done so this week, check out the round preview and our interview with Eurofarm Pelister's Josip Peric. Pelister beat AEK Athens in round 3 and they could earn their first home win in group D this evening against Tatabanya.
18:00
Good evening and welcome to our coverage from round 4 of the EHF European League Men.
As you are probably aware, two matches that were originally scheduled for this evening have been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course: Pfadi Winterthur vs Bidasoa Irun and IK Sävehof vs SC Magdeburg.
However, we still have 10 matches set to take place this evening and there is plenty of action ahead of us. Our focus in the matches that throw-off at 18:45 CET will primarily be on SL Benfica vs GOG. It is first versus second in group B, and a positive result for Benfica will ensure that they remain top of the group standings.
18:45 CET
SL Benfica vs GOG
Chekhovskie medvedi vs HBC Nantes
RK Eurofarm Pelister vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC
20:45 CET
Fenix Toulouse Handball vs Orlen Wisla Plock
Tatran Presov vs Füchse Berlin
TBV Lemgo Lippe vs Cocks
RK Nexe vs BM Logroño La Rioja
PAUC Handball vs RK Gorenje Velenje
Sporting CP vs AEK Athens
Kadetten Schaffhausen vs USAM Nimes