17:58

Aalborg vs Kielce, that is a duel between the losing finalists from 2021 and 2022, respectively.

With the annual arrival of a top star (last season Aron Palmarsson, this season Mikkel Hansen, next season Niklas Landin), Aalborg are certainly a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Obviously, the same goes for Kielce, the 2016 champions.

Aalborg are leading group B with four points; Kielce have only dropped points against titleholders Barça so far – and have won all four previous duels with Aalborg, though the last one happened already five years ago.

Should be a good match this, at 20:45 CEST!

17:34

Veszprém have never made a secret of their ambition to finally win the trophy. There have been several seasons in the recent past where we thought that Veszprém's time had come... only for them to stumble at one of the last hurdles, if not the the very last...

Is this season going to be different? At least their start has been convincing, with victories over fellow we-want-our-first-title team PSG as well as Porto.

And you know what? Tonight might be just as big a test as those previous two matches. You would expect Veszprém to get a clear win at home against Dinamo, but just those games turn out to be the tricky ones so easily.

So, lots to look forward to, from 18:45 CEST in Veszprém.

"We have to control the game if we want to win," says Veszprém head coach Momir Ilic:

17:21

Zagreb and Porto are the only two teams in group A with zero points so far – but that will change tonight, at least for one of them.

When they meet in the Croatian capital at 18:45 CEST, it will be their first ever meeting. So far this season, their attacking prowess might have been the issue, as Zagreb (52 goals) and Porto (51) are the teams with the fewest goals scored so far in group A.

Who will kick-start their 2022/23 campaign tonight?!

17:06

While we have four promising duels coming up on Thursday, including current titleholders Barça taking on Celje and former champions Kiel hosting Szeged, we will now focus on the four games of tonight...

... and what a night it promises to be, with both group leaders in action: Magdeburg in the MOTW against PSG, and Aalborg against 2022 finalists Kielce, both starting at 20:45 CEST, after we have been to Croatia and Hungary first:

16:50

After two rounds, we have got a first impression of the teams that might do well this season, and of those who are rather struggling. But it is still very early days, of course.

To find out which teams want to continue their strong start into the season and which ones want to improve, read our round preview with detailed info on all eight matches scheduled for tonight and tomorrow evening: