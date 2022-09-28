LIVE BLOG: Round 3 opens in Veszprém and Zagreb
Round 3 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase includes eight high-profile games on Wednesday and Thursday, including the Match of the Week between SC Magdeburg and Paris-Saint Germain HB on Wednesday at 20:45 CEST.
- round 3 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase
- the Match of the Week is Magdeburg vs PSG on Wednesday at 20:45 CEST
- other matches Wednesday: Zagreb vs Porto and Veszprém vs Dinamo at 18:45 CEST; Aalborg vs Kiel at 20:45 CEST
- matches Thursday: Plock vs GOG and Kiel vs Szeged at 18:45 CEST; Barça vs Celje and Nantes vs Elverum at 20:45 CEST
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (though geo-restrictions might apply), including the MOTW with English commentary
- reporting on Wednesday is Eric Willemsen
Wednesday 28 September
18:40
18:33
The MOTW between Magdeburg and PSG a clash between Germany and France? Not quite!
There are a lot of players from different nationalities involved. Both sides have a Danish line player (Magdeburg’s Magnus Saustrup and PSG’s Toft Hansen), a Dutch back (Magdeburg’s Kay Smits and PSG’s Luc Steins), and a Polish international (Magdeburg’s Piotr Chrapkowski and PSG’s Kamil Syprzak, who were teammates at Wisla Plock).
18:27
Have a look at this comparison: PSG score more goals on average than Magdeburg, but concede more, too. So, what will be key for victory in the MOTW?
18:18
Speaking about that Magdeburg vs PSG clash in 2004, maybe you check out who was playing back then:
This is only one cool piece of information out of our media pack we produce for the MOTW each week. Download the media pack for Magdeburg vs PSG here to find tons of interesting stuff about the game.
18:14
Many eyes tonight will be on our Match of the Week, featuring Magdeburg and PSG. What probably not many handball fans realise, is the fact that those two big teams have never met in the EHF Champions League before!
Even more so, they have only met in one European season so far – in the EHF Cup 2004/05, when Magdeburg won both at home and away. Of course, those results have no significance for the MOTW tonight...
... but interestingly, one Magdeburg player from almost 18 years ago will also be involved in this MOTW: Yves Grafenhorst was left wing in November 2004, and is assistant to head coach Bennet Wiegert anno 2022. EHF journalist Björn Pazen recently spoke with Grafenhorst for this MOTW interview:
17:58
Aalborg vs Kielce, that is a duel between the losing finalists from 2021 and 2022, respectively.
With the annual arrival of a top star (last season Aron Palmarsson, this season Mikkel Hansen, next season Niklas Landin), Aalborg are certainly a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Obviously, the same goes for Kielce, the 2016 champions.
Aalborg are leading group B with four points; Kielce have only dropped points against titleholders Barça so far – and have won all four previous duels with Aalborg, though the last one happened already five years ago.
Should be a good match this, at 20:45 CEST!
17:34
Veszprém have never made a secret of their ambition to finally win the trophy. There have been several seasons in the recent past where we thought that Veszprém's time had come... only for them to stumble at one of the last hurdles, if not the the very last...
Is this season going to be different? At least their start has been convincing, with victories over fellow we-want-our-first-title team PSG as well as Porto.
And you know what? Tonight might be just as big a test as those previous two matches. You would expect Veszprém to get a clear win at home against Dinamo, but just those games turn out to be the tricky ones so easily.
So, lots to look forward to, from 18:45 CEST in Veszprém.
"We have to control the game if we want to win," says Veszprém head coach Momir Ilic:
17:21
Zagreb and Porto are the only two teams in group A with zero points so far – but that will change tonight, at least for one of them.
When they meet in the Croatian capital at 18:45 CEST, it will be their first ever meeting. So far this season, their attacking prowess might have been the issue, as Zagreb (52 goals) and Porto (51) are the teams with the fewest goals scored so far in group A.
Who will kick-start their 2022/23 campaign tonight?!
17:06
While we have four promising duels coming up on Thursday, including current titleholders Barça taking on Celje and former champions Kiel hosting Szeged, we will now focus on the four games of tonight...
... and what a night it promises to be, with both group leaders in action: Magdeburg in the MOTW against PSG, and Aalborg against 2022 finalists Kielce, both starting at 20:45 CEST, after we have been to Croatia and Hungary first:
16:50
After two rounds, we have got a first impression of the teams that might do well this season, and of those who are rather struggling. But it is still very early days, of course.
To find out which teams want to continue their strong start into the season and which ones want to improve, read our round preview with detailed info on all eight matches scheduled for tonight and tomorrow evening:
16:45
It is Wednesday, and you know what that means... the best men's handball competition of the continent is on again! Only two hours until throw-off, so welcome to the live blog covering round 3 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23.
Tonight and tomorrow, we have eight sparkling matches coming your way. This is the full schedule, so quickly check when your favourite team is playing: