LIVE BLOG: Knockout phase opens in Hungary and Romania
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 returns to action this week with the first leg of the play-offs, highlighted by the Match of the Week – the Danish derby between Aalborg Håndbold and GOG on Thursday at 18:45 CET.
- Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 play-offs, leg 1
- on Wednesday, at 18:45 CET: Szeged vs Veszprém, Dinamo vs Kiel; at 20:45 CET: Plock vs Nantes
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: MOTW Aalborg vs GOG
- already through to the quarter-finals are PSG (who will play the winners of Dinamo vs Kiel), Magdeburg (Plock/Nantes), Barça (Aalborg/GOG), and Kielce (Szeged/Veszprém)
- read the round preview and watch all matches live on EHFTV (geo-restriction may apply)
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday; all photos courtesy of the respective home team
Wednesday 22 March 2023
18:13
No matter the result in Bucharest tonight, Kiel will have a reason to celebrate tonight: team captain Patrick Piet Wiencek has turned 34 today. Congrats!
18:00
Tonight we enter the business end of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23. After 122 matches in the group phase, it is time for the knockout phase, starting with the four play-off parings.
If you are into stats and numbers, then this article from EHF journalist Björn Pazen on all the facts and figures of the competition after the group phase is just right for you:
17:05
The heat is on in Hungary! Domestic rivals Szeged and Veszprém will battle it out for one place in the quarter-finals – and a match against 2016 champions Kielce. The first of the two national derbies throws off in Szeged tonight at 18:45 CET.
Szeged beat Veszprém to the Hungarian title in the past two seasons, but Veszprém have the stronger record in Europe: they reached the EHF FINAL4 again a year ago while Szeged, still aiming for their first trip to Cologne, had their campaign ended in the play-offs by Flensburg.
Who prevails this time? Our poll on Twitter gave Veszprém the benefit of the doubt...
16:53
Starting at 18:45 CET is Dinamo vs Kiel. The hosts got 10 from their 13 points in the group phase in home games, but have only once beaten a German team – Nordhorn in the EHF Cup back in 2003/04.
Kiel, the four-time champions, hope to continue their path to a possible fifth title, but if they do get past Dinamo, they will next meet PSG in the quarter-finals again.
Bucharest is obviously the only city with three teams in the EHF Champions League this season, as CSM and Rapid are playing in the knockout phase of the women's competition. EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu took a closer look at Bucharest as handball city:
16:44
Let's first have a look at the last match tonight, Plock vs Nantes.
Plock only just made it out of the group phase three weeks ago with that late victory in their must-win game at Porto in round 14. That result sent Zagreb out of the competition. What can Plock achieve after that Houdini's act? They have nothing to lose from here, and getting to the quarter-finals would be a first for the Polish side.
Nantes finished third in group B and will feel that anything is possible again for them this season. They beat Plock twice in their only previous meetings – in 2017/18, the season where Nantes made it all the way to the final.
16:32
Those are four promising clashes to get the play-offs underway. Interestingly, we have two national derbies: Danish duo Aalborg and GOG are set to meet in the Match of the Week tomorrow, while Szeged and Veszprém take their domestic rivalry from Hungary to a European level tonight.
We will leave our extensive coverage of the MOTW with previews, stats, features, etc. for tomorrow, but we are surely going to talk a lot about Szeged vs Veszprém, which throws off the play-offs at 18:45 CET, alongside Dinamo vs Kiel in Bucharest.
This opening night closes in Poland, where Plock host Nantes:
16:15
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League!
It has already been three weeks since the group phase ended and the line-up for the play-offs was confirmed. So, here we are: this season's knockout phase starts in 150 minutes!
Here is our full schedule for tonight and tomorrow: