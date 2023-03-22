16:44

Let's first have a look at the last match tonight, Plock vs Nantes.

Plock only just made it out of the group phase three weeks ago with that late victory in their must-win game at Porto in round 14. That result sent Zagreb out of the competition. What can Plock achieve after that Houdini's act? They have nothing to lose from here, and getting to the quarter-finals would be a first for the Polish side.

Nantes finished third in group B and will feel that anything is possible again for them this season. They beat Plock twice in their only previous meetings – in 2017/18, the season where Nantes made it all the way to the final.

16:32

Those are four promising clashes to get the play-offs underway. Interestingly, we have two national derbies: Danish duo Aalborg and GOG are set to meet in the Match of the Week tomorrow, while Szeged and Veszprém take their domestic rivalry from Hungary to a European level tonight.

We will leave our extensive coverage of the MOTW with previews, stats, features, etc. for tomorrow, but we are surely going to talk a lot about Szeged vs Veszprém, which throws off the play-offs at 18:45 CET, alongside Dinamo vs Kiel in Bucharest.

This opening night closes in Poland, where Plock host Nantes:

16:15

Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League!

It has already been three weeks since the group phase ended and the line-up for the play-offs was confirmed. So, here we are: this season's knockout phase starts in 150 minutes!

Here is our full schedule for tonight and tomorrow: