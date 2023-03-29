18:19

The outcome of their play-off against Dinamo might be reason enough for Kiel to have a little party in the Wunderino Arena tonight. Regardless of the match result, however, Kiel have at least three other reasons to celebrate:

this is wing Niclas Ekberg's 555th match for the club,

and goalkeeper Niklas Landin's 400th match,

and it is also the 45th birthday of their goalkeeper coach, Mattias Andersson.

Für zwei Zebras ist die morgige Partie gegen @DinamoOficialCS eine besondere: Für Niclas Ekberg ist es das 555. Spiel im THW-Trikot, für Niklas Landin das 400. 💪 Seid bei diesem Meilenstein dabei 👉 https://t.co/twJkweyMqW #WirSindKiel #NurMitEuch #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/UjTST5lTNg — THW Kiel (@thw_handball) March 28, 2023

18:08

What can Dinamo still do tonight? Coming back from 13 goals down sounds like mission impossible... however, we dived into the EHF archives and found this match from 11 years ago.

Füchse Berlin had lost the first leg of their 2011/12 quarter-final against Ademar León by 11 goals (34:23), but they managed to turn it all around in the return in Berlin and won also by 11 (29:18), with the away goal rule sending them through in the end.

Here is the footage of that legendary Füchse vs León match from back then, with legendary EHFTV commentator Tom Ó Brannagáin:

(Note: the away goal rule does not apply anymore in 2022/23!)

17:56

Just under 50 minutes now and the decisive leg of the play-offs throws off in Germany, where Kiel host Dinamo in a tie that seems decided after the firs leg.

Kiel came away with a stunning 13-goal in Romania last week, so they look heading for their 23rd quarter-final appearance in their 25th EHF Champions League season – what a stat!

17:07

No MOTW without the Timeout with Champions on our offcial ehfcl Instagram! This time, Hannah is speaking with Nantes' Jérémy Toto and Plock's Ignacio Biosca. Listen in to this, if you haven't already done so (click here or on the image):

16:56

With the MOTW representing the closest contest after the first leg – Plock vs Nantes was the only draw last week – the obvious question is: what will make the difference tonight when the teams meet again?

Our data analyst Julian Rux dived into this question and came up with this detailed analysis of the type of playing of Nantes and Plock in the latest episode of our Stats Counter series.

16:47

Nantes have the stats on their side, as they have not lost to Plock in their three previous encounters: last week's draw followed two 32:30 wins from the group phase five years ago.

However, Nantes have won just one of their last seven matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League – and that was in a away game as well, at Elverum Handball in Norway.

16:39

Thursday will be national derby day – in Hungary, with Veszprém hosting Szeged at 18:45 CEST; and in Denmark, with GOG taking on Aalborg at 20:45 CEST. Let's save our extensive previews of those matches for tomorrow...

... and focus on our two games tonight. We close the evening with the Match of the Week between Nantes and Plock. Last week in Poland, the teams settled for a 32:32 draw – despite Valero Rivera's 10-goal outing, leaving it all to play for in the H Arena tonight.

Nantes have an excellent track record when it comes to reaching the quarter-finals: they have done so three times in the four previous seasons they played in Europe's top flight. For Plock, though, it would mark their first ever appearance among the last eight teams of the EHF Champions League season.

16:28

What a lovely schedule we have coming up tonight and tomorrow. Each game has its own time slot, so you don't have to miss a single ball of any of the four decisive play-off matches...

... and with goals like this one from last week, you know why you should follow all the play-action closely:

To score every goal in the #ehfcl play-offs you have to sweat it out. Just tell that to the boys from Aalborg. Fastbreak, 30-metre pass and finishing with an in-flight goal! 💥🔥



How do you see tomorrow's game? 🔝💪

Aalborg 🔴or GOG🟡 ? pic.twitter.com/6H9m0CcaNU — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 28, 2023

16:15

Do you feel the jitters? This is the time of the week where handball fans have their excitement levels go up again. Welcome to another live blog covering the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23!

Today and tomorrow, we are going to find out which four teams continue their road to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 and join already qualified Paris Saint-Germain HB, SC Magdeburg, Barça, and Industria Kielce in this season's quarter-finals.

Here is the schedule and the detailed preview for the decisive leg of the play-offs: