20:02

A couple of turnovers and more success in defence, and suddenly it's a two-goal game - Magdeburg lead 18:16.

🐂 Bull mode for Tomas Piroch as he breaks through and @SPRWisla keep their hopes up 💪#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/h6CgY5Nfff — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 10, 2023

19:57

Owch ... Lucas Meister shoots rather blindly and the ball ricochets off Ignacio Biosca's head. He heads off court for a sit-down and Marcel Jastrzebski comes on, but only briefly as Biosca is soon back on court. It's 13:17.

19:51

Xavi Sabate gestures fiercely; Plock are now trailing 12:16, but at least are scoring, and have stepped up their defence.

19:45

The first five minutes back are all going Magdeburg's way - they've scored twice, and Plock have had no success.

19:38

19:35

Before the second half gets going, check out this excellent Ignacio Biosca save. He needs a few more along the same lines if Plock want to stay close to Magdeburg ahead of the second leg.

HALF-TIME: @SCMagdeburg hold the upper hand at the break as they lead 12:9 ⚡️ — Ignacio Biosca García and @SPRWisla try to stop their ferocius attack but the Polish side's effort are not enough so far 😰#ehfcl #handmadehistory pic.twitter.com/SPvwjVRpHL — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 10, 2023

19:27 | HALF-TIME

This is a nervy, slow-paced game. Magdeburg are moving better than Plock, who seem content to largely pass the ball when in possession. The home side have bounced back a bit from their poor start, but Magdeburg are still more effective in attack and defence. Michael Damgaard is making his presence felt with a couple of good goals, as is Piotr Chrapkowski who gets a few slaps on the back from his teammates for his defensive work in the first half.

The goal timeline tells a tale of the way the game has unfolded so far.



19:16

We now have a clip of Philipp Weber's insane goal earlier on.

Plock are really back in this, closing up to 8:9 and with Ignacio Biosca getting into his stride.

It looked like Philipp Weber was falling...but it nothing but a distracting super hero move! 🦸‍♂️🪃



📺 https://t.co/8ZT11tTihE | #ehfcl @SCMagdeburg pic.twitter.com/JCviIxXmXI — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 10, 2023

19:10

Niko Mindegia's goal has given Plock a new drive and suddenly they're back to 5:7, playing seven-on-six - which backfires when the ball is turned over and passed to Kay Smits to score into the empty net.

Here's some early Mike Jensen saves too to enjoy.

19:05

Magdeburg are not giving Plock many chances and move out to a 7:2 lead before Niko Mindegia scores their first goal in 10 minutes.

18:57

Philipp Weber scores a bonkers goal, shooting and rolling at the same time, and Magdeburg go 5:2 up. Their defence is keeping Plock out and Xavi Sabate calls a timeout.

"The difference is shooting, but don't shoot fast," says Sabate, reminding his team it's still early days and they can find a solution.



18:50

Just under three minutes in and Magdeburg have a 2:1 lead. The fans are on their feet - what an atmosphere!

18:39

18:35

This is your 10-minute warning before throw off! Pick your channel to follow and settle down.

Warm up in Plock 🏆



Wir sind zu Gast bei @SPRWisla im Viertelfinalhinspiel der @ehfcl 💚❤️



Das Spiel gibts live auf @DAZN_DE 📺

_____#scmhuja I 📸 Katja Müller pic.twitter.com/SHHHmNnm81 — SC Magdeburg (@SCMagdeburg) May 10, 2023

18:25

Back in Plock, coaches Xavi Sabate and Bennet Wiegert have named strong squads for this important clash. Here's Plock's, and you can find Magdeburg's line-up on our match details page (which is an essential follow in any case for everything which happens on court). Look out for the two sides' top scorers Tin Lucin and Gisli Kristjansson.

The game is sold out so the atmosphere should be electric.

🔥Oto wybrańcy trenera Sabate na dzisiejszy mecz z 🇩🇪 @SCMagdeburg! 👊



⌛️Początek starcia z Mistrzami Niemiec o godzinie 18:45, transmisja w Eurosporcie 1 i Eurosporcie Extra w @_PlayerPL. 📺 pic.twitter.com/XMxhApU8cx — ORLEN Wisła Płock (@SPRWisla) May 10, 2023

18:15

Speaking of Kiel vs PSG, Paris have made a great hype video - give it a watch.

18:05

The second match on today at 20:45 CEST is a classic - Kiel vs Paris Saint-Germain. They're familiar foes, meeting in the quarter-finals for the third year running.

To make the game more important, it's Kiel's 100th anniversary this year. And in their 25th appearance in the EHF Champions League, and with key players including Sander Sagosen leaving at the end of the season, they will not want to go out with a quarter-final loss. EHF journalist Björn Pazen has looked at Kiel's history ahead of today's game.