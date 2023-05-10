LIVE BLOG: Plock fight back after slow start vs Magdeburg
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 quarter-finals throw off on Wednesday 10 May, with two games on Wednesday and two on Thursday - including the Match of the Week between 2022 EHF FINAL4 participants Telekom Veszprém and Barlinek Industria Kielce.
- on Wednesday: at 18:45 CEST, Orlen Wisla Plock vs SC Magdeburg; at 20:45 CEST, THW Kiel vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball
- on Thursday: at 18:45 CEST, MOTW between Telekom Veszprém HC and Barlinek Industria Kielce; at 20:45 CEST, GOG vs Barça
Wednesday 10 May
20:02
A couple of turnovers and more success in defence, and suddenly it's a two-goal game - Magdeburg lead 18:16.
19:57
Owch ... Lucas Meister shoots rather blindly and the ball ricochets off Ignacio Biosca's head. He heads off court for a sit-down and Marcel Jastrzebski comes on, but only briefly as Biosca is soon back on court. It's 13:17.
19:51
Xavi Sabate gestures fiercely; Plock are now trailing 12:16, but at least are scoring, and have stepped up their defence.
19:45
The first five minutes back are all going Magdeburg's way - they've scored twice, and Plock have had no success.
19:38
19:35
Before the second half gets going, check out this excellent Ignacio Biosca save. He needs a few more along the same lines if Plock want to stay close to Magdeburg ahead of the second leg.
19:27 | HALF-TIME
ORLEN WISLA PLOCK 9:12 SC MAGDEBURG
This is a nervy, slow-paced game. Magdeburg are moving better than Plock, who seem content to largely pass the ball when in possession. The home side have bounced back a bit from their poor start, but Magdeburg are still more effective in attack and defence. Michael Damgaard is making his presence felt with a couple of good goals, as is Piotr Chrapkowski who gets a few slaps on the back from his teammates for his defensive work in the first half.
The goal timeline tells a tale of the way the game has unfolded so far.
19:16
We now have a clip of Philipp Weber's insane goal earlier on.
Plock are really back in this, closing up to 8:9 and with Ignacio Biosca getting into his stride.
19:10
Niko Mindegia's goal has given Plock a new drive and suddenly they're back to 5:7, playing seven-on-six - which backfires when the ball is turned over and passed to Kay Smits to score into the empty net.
Here's some early Mike Jensen saves too to enjoy.
19:05
Magdeburg are not giving Plock many chances and move out to a 7:2 lead before Niko Mindegia scores their first goal in 10 minutes.
18:57
Philipp Weber scores a bonkers goal, shooting and rolling at the same time, and Magdeburg go 5:2 up. Their defence is keeping Plock out and Xavi Sabate calls a timeout.
"The difference is shooting, but don't shoot fast," says Sabate, reminding his team it's still early days and they can find a solution.
18:50
Just under three minutes in and Magdeburg have a 2:1 lead. The fans are on their feet - what an atmosphere!
18:39
18:35
This is your 10-minute warning before throw off! Pick your channel to follow and settle down.
18:25
Back in Plock, coaches Xavi Sabate and Bennet Wiegert have named strong squads for this important clash. Here's Plock's, and you can find Magdeburg's line-up on our match details page (which is an essential follow in any case for everything which happens on court). Look out for the two sides' top scorers Tin Lucin and Gisli Kristjansson.
The game is sold out so the atmosphere should be electric.
18:15
Speaking of Kiel vs PSG, Paris have made a great hype video - give it a watch.
18:05
The second match on today at 20:45 CEST is a classic - Kiel vs Paris Saint-Germain. They're familiar foes, meeting in the quarter-finals for the third year running.
To make the game more important, it's Kiel's 100th anniversary this year. And in their 25th appearance in the EHF Champions League, and with key players including Sander Sagosen leaving at the end of the season, they will not want to go out with a quarter-final loss. EHF journalist Björn Pazen has looked at Kiel's history ahead of today's game.
17:55
We've got under an hour before throw-off in Plock where the hosts, debutants at this stage of the competition, will host SC Magdeburg. The two have in fact faced each other before in a high-stakes match - Magdeburg beat Plock in 2021 in the semi-finals of the EHF European League men. But this is a very different game today, with the Plock fans behind their team. If the Polish side can take a first-leg victory they will be in a much stronger position next week.
Key to their chances is goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca, who swapped with Kristian Pilipovic earlier this season. Biosca moved from Kadetten Schaffhausen and Pilipovic went the other way - and it's been a good move for the Spaniard, who played a big part in getting Plock to this point. Read more in our feature!
16:00
It's the moment you've all been waiting for: the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 quarter-finals!
This week and next will see eight thrilling matches as the last eight teams in the competition battle it out for a place in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in June. And we have everything - a rematch of the last two quarter-finals between Kiel and Paris Saint-Germain; a rematch of last year's semi-final between Veszprém and Kielce; and two games pitching debutant sides against former champions.
What better way to begin the coverage than a teaser of the action ahead? Watch this video, and read the round preview for everything you need to know.