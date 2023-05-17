LIVE BLOG: Magdeburg through to Cologne; PSG lead Kiel
Three more participants in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 are to be confirmed in the all-decisive second leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals, with one more match to come on Wednesday and two on Thursday. Magdeburg booked the first place in Cologne with a victory in the Match of the Week versus Plock early on Wednesday evening.
- second leg of Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 quarter-finals. The four aggregate winners qualify for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 on 17–18 June in Cologne
- LIVE NOW: PSG vs THW Kiel (first leg 31:27). WATCH
- RESULT: MOTW SC Magdeburg vs Orlen Wisla Plock 32:28. First leg 22:22 — Magdeburg win 52:50 on aggregate
- on Thursday, 18:45 CEST: Barlinek Industria Kielce vs Telekom Veszprem HC (first leg 29:29); 20:45 CEST: Barça vs GOG (first leg 37:30)
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Wednesday evening. All photos courtesy of the home teams
Wednesday 17 May 2023
21:25 HALF-TIME | PSG VS THW KIEL 17:15
Kiel manage to decrease the gap that has stayed so steadily at three by one goal before half-time, and thereby reduce the task ahead — but as PSG still lead 48:42 on aggregate, it is not as close overall as it might appear.
30 minutes for Kiel to turn the tables here, while PSG are eyeing a return to the EHF FINAL4 after missing out last season.
21:18
Into the final five minutes of the first half now, and PSG are still sitting three goals in front — which means quite a clear aggregate lead, as the French team won the first leg by four goals. That means they currently lead the tie by a total of seven goals, at 46:39, and Kiel really have their work cut out for them now.
If the German side are defeated, this will be the last EHF Champions League match in the 'Zebra' jersey for Miha Zarabec, Sander Sagosen and Niklas Landin. For Sagosen, it would be goodbye after three seasons, while Zarabec has played for Kiel since 2017/18. But neither have served as long as Landin, who will surely go down in history as one of the most iconic players for the German team after his eight seasons in Kiel.
21:06
Timeout for Kiel as PSG hold a comfortable three-goal lead that the German side have not been able to shake. After Luc Steins netted for 5:4 in the sixth minute, PSG scored another two consecutive goals to turn it into a three-goal game — and there it has stayed quite steadily since. As we near the 20-minute mark, it's 11:8 for the French team.
The saves have slowed up a little, but PSG are still eclipsing Kiel between the posts at both ends, with a clearly superior shooting efficiency alongside their better save rate.
Individually, PSG back Dainis Kristopans is leading the scoring with five from five. Check out one of his best below.
20:53
Six minutes gone in the second of tonight's second-leg quarter-finals, and PSG have the edge at 5:4.
Although there is only one goal in it right now, PSG are leading on all fronts — the French side have an 83 per cent shooting accuracy compared to Kiel's 67 per cent, and Jannick Green has made two saves while his compatriot in Kiel's goal, Niklas Landin, has yet to stop a ball.
20:39
As we wait for the opening whistle in Paris, let's enjoy Magdeburg's special moment a little. Below, check out their celebration — and don't worry, Lucas Meister appears to be fine now, after a collision in the heat of the celebration.
And as for the usual MOTW routine, who else would earn the Player of the Match award but the incredible Kay Smits? The Dutch back had a huge outing as he helped his club reach the EHF FINAL4 for the first time.
20:32
One ticket for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 booked, three more to go — and one to be decided in the next couple of hours! PSG and Kiel are set for throw-off at 20:45 CEST, so don't go anywhere — except to stock up on snacks — and join us on EHFTV.com for another thriller.
20:27
What a finish! Enjoy one of Mike Jensen's superb saves from the dying minutes as he helped Magdeburg make history.
Thank you for the incredible atmosphere in the hall. I've never seen so many away fans. It was fantastic. We can be very proud of ourselves, the fans and the city.
20:20 RESULT | MOTW MAGDEBURG VS PLOCK 30:28 — aggregate 52:50
Magdeburg hold on and take the MOTW victory — and much more importantly, the first berth in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4!
It will be the German side's first appearance in the event and their first EHF Champions League semi-final since 2004.
20:13
Are Magdeburg on the way to their first EHF FINAL4? With just over four minutes on the clock, the German team have hit a 28:26 lead — 50:48 on aggregate — and at this point such a gap can be absolutely decisive. In goal, Mike Jensen has made a run of great saves for Magdeburg, showing he is a real crunchtime king as he backs up his performance from the first leg.
20:07
Seven minutes on the clock as Plock equalise yet again, with Abel Serdio Guntin netting for 26:26 after almost 10 minutes of Magdeburg holding the lead.
Magdeburg right back Kay Smits has reached an incredible tally of 12 goals and is looking good for the Player of the Match award — although it's hard to believe that individual honour will matter too much in comparison with what's on the line with a win here.
Three other players have netted seven apiece: Smits fellow back Michael Damgaard, and Lovro Mihic and Sergei Kosorotov for Plock.
Smits and Damgaard have been a vital for Magdeburg in this match, well and truly leading the attack as they carve through Plock's defence — particularly in this second half. The two just keep getting more and more dangerous, but Plock have not found an answer for that yet.
19:59
The first two-goal distance of the MOTW! Lucas Meister is the one to do it for Magdeburg, as they hit a 22:20 advantage with 15 minutes on the clock.
A promising edge, more so than anything else seen so far in the match, but still way too much game time left for the difference to be decisive, especially considering Plock came from four goals down in the first leg to finish with a draw.
19:54
Nothing can stop this Magdeburg-Plock rollercoaster! The tension just keeps on building as the score stays level and the clock ticks on towards that critical moment the full-time buzzer sounds. At the 43-minute mark, it's still all square, at 20:20 — which puts the aggregate score at 42:42.
Magdeburg have dramatically improved their shooting accuracy this half, while Plock have dropped theirs, yet somehow they stay equal. In goal, the second half has so far seen an equal share, with three saves apiece from Plock's Marcel Jastrzebski and Magdeburg's Mike Jensen.
19:41
The MOTW resumes with all to play for in this 30 minutes — the half that will decide the first of the 2022/23 season tickets to Cologne!
Magdeburg's Dutch right back Kay Smits led the scoring chart in the opening half, with seven goals, including this beauty below.
19:33
While we wait for the MOTW to resume, let's jump ahead to the tonight's second quarter-final, PSG vs THW Kiel.
It is the third straight season that PSG and Kiel meet in the Champions League quarter-finals. So far, PSG went through to the EHF FINAL4 in 2021 and Kiel were the side to progress in 2022. Both times, it was the home side for the second leg that grabbed the ticket to Cologne, which seems a good omen for PSG.
In fact, Kiel have not won in PSG since November 2014.
19:24 HALF-TIME | MOTW MAGDEBURG VS PLOCK 13:13
Three halves played and the Magdeburg versus Plock tie is still completely level on aggregate, as we go to the half-time break in the MOTW with the score equal. 30 minutes left to decide the winner here — or will we see Plock go to penalties again, after they did so in the play-offs?
19:11
20 minutes in and it remains all level at 8:8. Both coaches — Xavi Sabate for Plock and Bennet Wiegert for Magdeburg — have used one timeout as they look for ways to create a gap in this still completely equal tie. In this match, we have not seen a score line bigger than one goal yet.
Below, check out a superb save from Plock goalkeeper Marcel Jastrzebski. In Magdeburg's goal, Mike Jensen has been replaced with Nikola Portner.
18:59
What an opening! It's 5:5 as we hit the 13-minute mark in the first of tonight's quarter-final clashes, although both teams have had their share of errors so far and have very low attacking percentages. Although Plock have recorded a higher number of turnovers than Magdeburg, their higher shooting rate — 71 per cent to Magdeburg's 40 per cent — has helped them keep level.
On an individual level, Magdeburg back Michael Damgaard had a superb opening, with three early goals. Plock wing Lovro Mihic matches his score tally with three for the Polish team. Mihic and fellow Croatian Tin Lucin are responsible for all Plock's goals so far.
18:46
We are one minute into the second-leg quarter-finals, with no goals yet after Plock started in attack and showed some nerves, losing the ball on an unforced error.
Magdeburg have started with Mike Jensen in goal, following his stellar performance in the reverse fixture — 15 saves at a rate of 40 per cent.
Although Magdeburg are somewhat plagued by injuries, with Omar Ingi Magnusson and Oscar Bergendahl sidelined along with Gisli Kristjansson, their line-up is still plenty mean and the atmosphere in GETEC Arena is certainly a factor on the German team's side. On Plock's side, there are no injuries. Will that become a key decisive factor?
18:37
It's time to switch on EHFTV and join us for the first of tonight's big games — MOTW Magdeburg vs Plock.
The last fact I'll leave you with before the opening whistle is that Magdeburg have a very strong record at home, with only one defeat in the whole Champions League season, versus PSG. Let's see if Plock can change that statistic.
18:18
Let's dive into some key facts about the MOTW! Whoever wins the opening second-leg quarter-final, Magdeburg or Plock, will book their first ever EHF FINAL4 berth. Neither team have made it since the format was introduced in 2010 — and Plock have never even reached the quarter-finals, so it would be a huge fairytale for the Polish team to make it to the season's final weekend.
Magdeburg last played the quarter-finals in 2004, when they also reached the semi-finals for the last time. The German side won the EHF Champions League title in the old format in 2002, beating Veszprém in the two-leg final.
The teams arrived in this stage with completely different seasons behind them: Magdeburg as direct quarter-finalists after finishing second in group A, while Plock ranked sixth in the group and only just scraped into the play-offs in the last round. Then, they treated us to one of the most exciting play-off ties, as penalties were required to separate them from Nantes.
This is not the first big match between the teams — they played each other in the EHF European League semi-final two seasons ago, with Magdeburg winning by one goal and going on to lift the trophy.
If Plock make it to Cologne, they will be only the second Polish team, after Kielce, to reach that milestone.
17:55
Good evening and welcome to the continued live blog coverage of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals. I'm Courtney Gahan, taking over from Eric Willemsen who guided you through the afternoon, and we have a very exciting evening ahead!
The first of the second-leg quarter-finals is less than an hour from throw-off, as we get the last battles for places in Cologne underway with the Match of the Week in Magdeburg.
In the first leg in Plock, Magdeburg suffered a serious blow as their top scorer (76 goals this season) and top assist maker (41 assists) Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson was injured and will now miss the rest of the reason. No doubt his absence may be felt by the German side.
Aside from that, what else will influence this wide-open duel? Data analyst Julian Rux provides insights in the analysis below.
17:12
While Magdeburg struggled to score more than 22 goals last week, their goalkeeper Mike Jensen excelled between the posts to make sure the German side conceded only 22 goals, too. In his last season with Magdeburg, Jensen certainly dreams of making it to Cologne, as he has revealed to EHF journalist Björn Pazen for this feature:
17:03
We start this second leg of the quarter-finals in style: with the Match of the Week.
Magdeburg seemed to be building a healthy buffer when they led Plock 22:18 with five minutes left of their first leg last week. However, the Polish hosts hit back with a 4:0 run and just missed the chance in the closing seconds to even win it.
We we are all square for Magdeburg against Plock, two teams that are set for their fourth duel this season: in the group phase they both won their respective home match, before they settled for that draw last week.
16:52
In the three seasons he has been playing in the EHF Champions League with PSG, he has met Kiel in the quarter-finals each time. Ferran Sole knows that his team's 31:27 win from last week has not decided this tie yet, he tells EHF journalist Kevin Domas in this feature:
16:46
While we see both 2022 finalists in action on Thursday – Kielce taking on Veszprém, Barça hosting GOG – we will now focus on the two matches tonight.
We close the evening with PSG vs Kiel, a tie that is a quarter-final pairing for the third year in succession, with each team advancing to the EHF FINAL4 once: PSG in 2021 (63:59 on aggregate), Kiel last year (63:62 on aggregate).
PSG took home a four-goal advantage from Germany last week (31:27) and seem strong favourites to finish the job in Paris tonight and book another trip to Cologne. Kiel are in the middle of a intense schedule, including an ongoing fight with Magdeburg for the Bundesliga title, so fatigue might play a role. Anyway, four goals sound more that it really is...
16:33
What happened in the first leg last week? What is the latest on the eight quarter-final teams? Get up to date with our preview, with bullet-point style info on all four matches:
16:15
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the all-decisive second leg of the quarter-finals in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League!
Over the next 30 hours or so we are going to find out which four teams are on the starting grid for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 next month. There has been a lot of talk after the first leg last week, with many believing that two quarter-finals are wide open (true!) and two are decided (not so sure!).
Anyway, here are the four matches tonight and tomorrow that present us with the four teams for Cologne: