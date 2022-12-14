LIVE BLOG: GOG lead Porto in day closer; Magdeburg stun PSG in Paris
The group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League features its final round before the winter break, highlighted by the Match of the Week between HBC Nantes and Barça on Thursday at 20:45 CET.
- round 10 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase
- on Wednesday, started at 20:45 CET: GOG vs Porto (15:13 at half-time); earlier: Magdeburg stun PSG in Paris 37:33 after a second-half comeback, and Szeged take the points in Elverum: 34:32
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: Dinamo vs Veszprém, Kielce vs Celje; at 20:45 CET: MOTW Nantes vs Barça, Plock vs Zagreb, Aalborg vs Kiel
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
- check the group standings and read the round preview with details on all eight matches
- Eric Willemsen reporting
Wednesday 14 December 2022
21:24 HALF-TIME | GOG vs PORTO 15:13
A late turnover and a buzzer beater by Lukas Jørgensen give GOG a two-goal lead at the break. Porto still very much in with a chance to take at least one point back with them to Portugal. GOG's Morten Olsen with six goals the leading scorer, Tobias Thulin with nine saves (42%) a big factor to the home team's lead, too.
21:20
Team timeout GOG. The Danish side are having more troubles with Porto than they (and many others) might have expected before the match. On the other hand, we all know Porto are better than their one point from nine matches suggests...
Anyway, GOG 14:13 up with two minutes until the break.
21:16
Both teams have been in the lead, but GOG and Porto are currently level at 12 all. Great save by Porto's Sebastian Frandsen this:
21:12
Let's hear from Magdeburg goalkeeper Mike Jensen, one of the standout players for the German side in their excellent 37:33 away win over PSG:
We are really proud. Everything was fast today. We were really good in offence. During the second half, we scored on each of our occasions. It’s not often that teams win in Paris, so we can be proud of us today. It was a really good performance and we have to go on.
21:02
GOG scoring some nice goals on home court, but Porto are enjoying a surprise early lead in Denmark: 8:7 after the opening quarter. Remember, the Portuguese side have gathered just one point from their previous nine matches...
20:56
While the last match of tonight is running in Denmark, here are both reviews of the earlier games, written by EHF journalists Kevin Domas and Björn Pazen:
20:40
You know these EHF Champions League nights: no time to waste, so on to the next match. We go to Denmark where GOG host Porto in group A.
Just like all other matches, you can watch this game live on EHFTV, but depending on your location, geo-restrictions might apply.
20:25
And look what it means to Magdeburg! A class win in Paris, which ends PSG's eight-match winning streak:
20:15 RESULT | PSG vs MAGDEBURG 33:37 (19:15)
Wunderbar! What a reaction from Magdeburg after the break, when they battle their way back into the game and 'win' the second half 22:14 - and, more importantly, the match 37:33!
Their Icelandic duo absolute key for Magdeburg tonight, with Ómar Ingi Magnussen scoring 12 times and Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson nine. Also, Mike Jensen again a wall between the posts.
What a win for Magdeburg, which could become very important in the battle for the top-two spots in group A.
20:12 RESULT | ELVERUM vs SZEGED 32:34 (14:19)
Well done Elverum in the second half, but the damage has been done before the break. Mario Sostaric and Sebastian Frimmel with six goals each give Szeged a deserved win in Norway.
20:10
PSG won the away match in Magdeburg clearly, 29:22, but are now in serious danger of dropping two points against the same opponents. Remarkably how they turned an early deficit into what looked like a healthy half-time lead, only to let Magdeburg come back into the game in the second half.
Remember, if PSG are to lose, Veszprém could go top of group A tomorrow!
20:06
Magdeburg three ahead in Paris (31:28) with six minutes left on the clock. And Ómar Ingi Magnusson has raised his tally to 11...
19:54
PSG goalkeeper Jannick Green with 12 saves so far against his former team, but Magdeburg are back in the lead in Paris: 24:22. What a rollercoaster match this is!
19:50
Over in Norway, the match between Elverum and Szeged now also very much in the balance, with the hosts quickly recovering from their 19:14 half-time deficit and now trailing by just one: 24:23.
19:46
Magdeburg again with the better start, just like in the first half. They are back within one from PSG (21:20) after seven minutes!
19:27 HALF-TIME | ELVERUM vs SZEGED 14:19
Elverum have lost the plot a bit after their strong start and a 5:3 lead in seven minutes. A 6:0 run for Szeged has turned the match around and the Hungarian visitors have not looked back since.
Uros Borzas for the hosts and Kent Robin Tønnesen for the guests the leading scorers with four goals each.
19:23 HALF-TIME | PSG vs MAGDEBURG 19:15
Shrugging off their loose start, PSG have turned out to be the more effective team and go into the dressing rooms with a healthy four-goal lead.
Nikola Karabatic and Ferran Sole for PSG, and Matthias Musche and Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson for Magdeburg all with four goals; Ómar Ingi Magnussen stuck at his early five.
19:14
Brilliant stuff! Here is the handful of early goals for Magdeburg's Ómar Ingi Magnusson against PSG:
19:07
PSG have overcome their early scare and 3:0 deficit against Magdeburg and now lead by two: 13:11. This was their first goal:
19:03
PSG have restored the pecking order. A 7:2 run has given the group A leaders a 12:10 lead over Magdeburg. Good-old Nikola Karabatic has netted four times so far.
19:01
Meanwhile in the simultaneous group B match, Elverum are trailing Szeged 10:6 but have scored one the best goals of the match so far:
18:54
Our prediction earlier here on the live blog that we might see a lot of goals in Paris is coming true so far: 8:6 for Magdeburg after eight minutes and Ómar Ingi Magnussen is already on a stunning five goals from five efforts!
18:48
Wow, what a start in Paris! Not even two minutes on the clock and Magdeburg are already 3:0 up!
18:35
Teams are getting ready, throw-off in 10 minutes in Paris and Elverum!
18:11
Arguably the most appealing match tonight starts at 18:45 CET in Paris: Group A leaders PSG take on third-place Magdeburg.
PSG lost their season opener in Veszprém last September (34:32) but have since been on an eight-match winning streak, which includes their 29:22 victory in Magdeburg in round 3. If PSG win again, they are guaranteed to go into the winter break as group A leaders; in case of a draw or defeat, Veszprém could overtake them tomorrow with a win at Dinamo in Bucharest.
Magdeburg are having a strong return to Europe's top flight this season, ranked third and still in with a chance to finish in the top two and skip the play-offs for a direct entry into the quarter-finals.
We might see a lot of goals tonight, as PSG have the most productive attack of all 16 group phase teams. Also, five of the 10 best scorers in the EHF Champions League so far are involved in this match: Kamil Syprzak, Dainis Kristopans and Elohim Prandi for PSG; Gisli Kristjansson and Ómar Ingi Magnusson for Magdeburg.
17:56
In one of the two matches starting at 18:45 CET, Elverum host Szeged in group B, with the Norwegian hosts in a somewhat similar position to Porto over in group A.
Elverum are bottom of the table with two points but would definitely boost their play-off chances with a win tonight, which would see them go level with Celje on four points, just two behind Szeged in sixth place.
But Szeged have lost only once in six matches in the past against Elverum, and also clearly won the reverse fixture earlier this season in Hungary: 30:23.
17:32
So, we have three matches coming up tonight. Let's have a look at them in backwards order, so starting with the last match, at 20:45 CET: GOG against Porto in group A.
GOG won the reverse fixture in Portugal 33:26 in October and seem favourites to add another win tonight. Their leading scorers Simon Pytlick (53 goals) and Emil Madsen (48) are hard to stop for any defence, and Porto have conceded the most goals in group A so far: 295, except for one other team... GOG have conceded 302!
While GOG are ranked fifth with seven points, Porto are bottom of the table with just one point and they need a quick turnaround in fortunes to maintain any realistic hope of reaching the coveted sixth position and a place in the play-offs. Can they do it tonight?
17:11
The group phase is certainly not fading out near the end of the calendar year, as five of the eight matches in round 10 are scheduled for Thursday, including the MOTW Nantes vs Barça in the last time slot at 20:45 CET! What a way to wave goodbye to the competition for two months...
Anyway, we start the round with three games tonight, and there is enough action to keep you on the edge of your seats.
But first you want some highlights from last week? We hear you! Here is the Best 7 from round 9:
16:58
For an in-depth look at all eight matches tonight and tomorrow, read the round preview written by our EHF journalists Björn Pazen and Kevin Domas:
16:45
Good afternoon, and welcome to the very last Machineseeker EHF Champions League live blog...
... in 2022! We are entering round 10 tonight, the final round before Europe's top flight heads into an eight-week winter break. Although, it won't be much of a real break for many of the stars, as they will join their national teams for the 2023 IHF World Championship in Poland and Sweden in January.
But first let's look at what is coming our way tonight and tomorrow. We are two hours away from throw-off of the first matches and here is the full playing schedule for round 10: