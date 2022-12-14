18:11

Arguably the most appealing match tonight starts at 18:45 CET in Paris: Group A leaders PSG take on third-place Magdeburg.

PSG lost their season opener in Veszprém last September (34:32) but have since been on an eight-match winning streak, which includes their 29:22 victory in Magdeburg in round 3. If PSG win again, they are guaranteed to go into the winter break as group A leaders; in case of a draw or defeat, Veszprém could overtake them tomorrow with a win at Dinamo in Bucharest.

Magdeburg are having a strong return to Europe's top flight this season, ranked third and still in with a chance to finish in the top two and skip the play-offs for a direct entry into the quarter-finals.

We might see a lot of goals tonight, as PSG have the most productive attack of all 16 group phase teams. Also, five of the 10 best scorers in the EHF Champions League so far are involved in this match: Kamil Syprzak, Dainis Kristopans and Elohim Prandi for PSG; Gisli Kristjansson and Ómar Ingi Magnusson for Magdeburg.

Golden opportunity for @SCMagdeburg to fight 💥 for the top two places. Or a match to reassert themselves as Group 🅰️ leaders for @psghand.



We leave you with this beautiful 1v1 action from the speedy Luc Steins 🌟🇳🇱! #ehfcl



⏰ 18:45 CET | 📺 EHFTV pic.twitter.com/Ie96goNKYd — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 14, 2022

17:56

In one of the two matches starting at 18:45 CET, Elverum host Szeged in group B, with the Norwegian hosts in a somewhat similar position to Porto over in group A.

Elverum are bottom of the table with two points but would definitely boost their play-off chances with a win tonight, which would see them go level with Celje on four points, just two behind Szeged in sixth place.

But Szeged have lost only once in six matches in the past against Elverum, and also clearly won the reverse fixture earlier this season in Hungary: 30:23.

17:32

So, we have three matches coming up tonight. Let's have a look at them in backwards order, so starting with the last match, at 20:45 CET: GOG against Porto in group A.

GOG won the reverse fixture in Portugal 33:26 in October and seem favourites to add another win tonight. Their leading scorers Simon Pytlick (53 goals) and Emil Madsen (48) are hard to stop for any defence, and Porto have conceded the most goals in group A so far: 295, except for one other team... GOG have conceded 302!

While GOG are ranked fifth with seven points, Porto are bottom of the table with just one point and they need a quick turnaround in fortunes to maintain any realistic hope of reaching the coveted sixth position and a place in the play-offs. Can they do it tonight?

17:11

The group phase is certainly not fading out near the end of the calendar year, as five of the eight matches in round 10 are scheduled for Thursday, including the MOTW Nantes vs Barça in the last time slot at 20:45 CET! What a way to wave goodbye to the competition for two months...

Anyway, we start the round with three games tonight, and there is enough action to keep you on the edge of your seats.

But first you want some highlights from last week? We hear you! Here is the Best 7 from round 9:

A lot of talent and a lot of magic among the best of the week! Could this team win the Machineseeker EHF Champions League? 👀😉



This time the 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟳 has been selected by Hungarian legend 𝑳𝒂𝒔𝒛𝒍𝒐 𝑵𝒂𝒈𝒚 🇭🇺, winner of two #ehfcl trophies! 🏆🏆! pic.twitter.com/nKNxmAHt8h — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 11, 2022

16:58

For an in-depth look at all eight matches tonight and tomorrow, read the round preview written by our EHF journalists Björn Pazen and Kevin Domas: