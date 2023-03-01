16:21

In seven of the eight games in round 14, at least one team has still something at stake, whether qualification for the quarter-final (Magdeburg and Veszprém) or for the play-offs (Zagreb or Plock), or their final position in the group.

The only exception is still a match you don't want to miss: Kielce vs Barça, the duel between the top-two teams from group B which have their final ranking already confirmed: Barça first, Kielce second.

For all the rest, read the round preview and the detailed who-needs-what calculations: