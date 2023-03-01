Live blog: Group phase ends with exciting round 14
The concluding round 14 on Wednesday and Thursday delivers the final decisions in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase. The eight-game schedule is highlighted by the Match of the Week between Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Telekom Veszprém HC on Wednesday at 20:45 CET.
- Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 – round 14
- five matches on Wednesday, at 18:45 CET: Celje vs Aalborg, Elverum vs Kiel, Szeged vs Nantes; at 20:45 CET: MOTW PSG vs Veszprém, GOG vs Zagreb
- three matches on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: Kielce vs Barça; at 20:45 CET: Magdeburg vs Dinamo, Porto vs Plock
- all matches are streamed live on EHFTV but geo-restrictions may apply
- read the round preview, check the group standings, and find out what each team need to do
- Eric Willemsen reporting; all images courtesy of the respective home team
Wednesday 1 March 2023
16:21
In seven of the eight games in round 14, at least one team has still something at stake, whether qualification for the quarter-final (Magdeburg and Veszprém) or for the play-offs (Zagreb or Plock), or their final position in the group.
The only exception is still a match you don't want to miss: Kielce vs Barça, the duel between the top-two teams from group B which have their final ranking already confirmed: Barça first, Kielce second.
For all the rest, read the round preview and the detailed who-needs-what calculations:
15:54
Round 14 wraps up the group phase, so let's have a look at the current standings.
From the final standings after Thursday's play, the teams ranked first and second advance directly to the quarter-finals, the teams ranked third through sixth proceed to the play-offs, and the teams ranked seventh and eighth are out:
15:45
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the last eight matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase!
Just three hours left until round 14 throws off. This last round will bring us the final decisions in both groups. And while 'only' one quarter-final and one play-off ticket might be still open, there is a lot more to play for tonight and tomorrow. The final standings in the group will also determine the pairings for the play-offs.
First, let's have a look at our full playing schedule: