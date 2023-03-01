20230103

Live blog: Group phase ends with exciting round 14

The concluding round 14 on Wednesday and Thursday delivers the final decisions in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase. The eight-game schedule is highlighted by the Match of the Week between Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Telekom Veszprém HC on Wednesday at 20:45 CET. 

 

Wednesday 1 March 2023

16:21

In seven of the eight games in round 14, at least one team has still something at stake, whether qualification for the quarter-final (Magdeburg and Veszprém) or for the play-offs (Zagreb or Plock), or their final position in the group.

The only exception is still a match you don't want to miss: Kielce vs Barça, the duel between the top-two teams from group B which have their final ranking already confirmed: Barça first, Kielce second.

For all the rest, read the round preview and the detailed who-needs-what calculations:

EHF Champions League

One quarter-final and one play-off ticket left to decide

ROUND PREVIEW: While all is decided in group B, a quarter-final spot and a play-off ticket are still to be distributed in group A

yesterday
EHF Champions League

What teams need to do in the last round of the group phase

PREVIEW: How the results on Wednesday and Thursday will affect the final group standings in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League

2 days ago

15:54

Round 14 wraps up the group phase, so let's have a look at the current standings.

From the final standings after Thursday's play, the teams ranked first and second advance directly to the quarter-finals, the teams ranked third through sixth proceed to the play-offs, and the teams ranked seventh and eighth are out:

15:45

Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the last eight matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase!

Just three hours left until round 14 throws off. This last round will bring us the final decisions in both groups. And while 'only' one quarter-final and one play-off ticket might be still open, there is a lot more to play for tonight and tomorrow. The final standings in the group will also determine the pairings for the play-offs.

First, let's have a look at our full playing schedule:

