LIVE BLOG: Wins for Dinamo and Nantes; GOG vs Veszprém live now
Before heading into a three-week break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 continues with round 4 this week, highlighted by Thursday's Match of the Week between Elverum Handball and Barça in the iconic Håkons Hall in Lillehammer.
- round 4 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase
- LIVE NOW: GOG vs Veszprém
- so far on Tuesday: Celje vs Nantes 24:35; Dinamo vs Porto 32:27
- on Wednesday: MOTW Elverum vs Barça, Magdeburg vs Plock, Szeged vs Aalborg at 18:45 CEST; PSG vs Zagreb, Kielce vs Kiel at 20:45 CEST
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply). Read the round preview with detailed info on all eight matches
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Wednesday evening
Wednesday 5 October 2022
20:48
A rapid start from GOG sees them net a couple of fast breaks to take an early lead against Veszprém, 4:2 after three minutes.
Veszprém are aiming to extend their perfect winning streak in the season, while GOG hope to add a second victory after collecting three points so far.
GOG's win came in their season opener, away against Zagreb, before a draw against Dinamo and a defeat to Plock. Veszprém have taken wins against PSG, Porto and Dinamo.
20:35
One more match left in the opening night of Machineseeker EHF Champions League round 4 action: GOG vs Veszprém!
Tune in now on EHFTV to watch the match live from Denmark and follow all the statistics on the live ticker.
20:20 RESULT: DINAMO VS PORTO 32:27
A superb effort from Porto that ultimately falls short as Dinamo pull away in the final eight minutes. Porto remain one of only three teams in the competition with no points gained yet, alongside group B teams Szeged and Elverum, while Dinamo now count three points in their account.
20:18
Less than two minutes on the clock in Bucharest and the home side look to be on track for victory, as they lead by three at 30:27.
What a match it's been, with Porto putting up a great fight in a very atmospheric arena completely behind Dinamo.
20:14 RESULT: CELJE VS NANTES 24:35
Nantes were on their way to these two points from the start of the match and clinch them in style, with a decisive win of 11 goals.
The victory takes Nantes to six points on the table, while Celje stay on two in sixth position.
19:58
It's getting very fiery in Bucharest, with less than 15 minutes to go and still a one-goal game. Dinamo are in front 22:21 as they hunt their first victory of the season.
The Romanian team entered the match with one point taken from a draw against GOG in round 2. Both of their defeats were very close — by two goals to Magdeburg (28:30) and by three to Veszprém (33:30). Porto are not only hoping to take their first win but also their first point(s), having lost all their games so far, and more clearly than Dinamo.
Over in Slovenia, Nantes are cruising towards their third straight win and their first away in 2022/23, leading Celje 28:21 in the 50th minute.
19:43
The second halves are underway with around five minutes played on both courts. In Bucharest, Ali Zein has just opened up a two-goal gap for Dinamo, 15:13, with his seventh goal of the match.
Neither side managed to create an edge of more than one goal in the first half, but Dinamo are certainly flirting with doing so now.
In Celje, the home side are still chasing the early deficit created against them, now trailing 17:23 against Nantes.
19:31
What a game we are witnessing in Bucharest — and someone pretty special is among those enjoying the match with us tonight: 100m freestyle world record holder David Popovici! Let's see if Dinamo can keep the two points at home and make his night.
19:26 HALF-TIME UPDATE: DINAMO VS PORTO 13:12
A close first 30 minutes in Bucharest end with Dinamo with the narrowest of edges over Porto. The stage is clearly set for a tough second half to decide these two points — and what would be the first win of the season for whoever clinches the victory.
19:23 HALF-TIME UPDATE: CELJE VS NANTES 14:20
The situation at half-time does not look great for home side Celje, who find themselves very much on the back foot versus Nantes. Almost all of Nantes' players made their way onto the score board in the first half, while Celje relied on three standouts: Tilen Strmljan (five goals at 100 per cent), Ziga Mlakar and Aleks Vlah (three goals each).
19:16
Just a few minutes to go until the break in Bucharest, and Dinamo and Porto are still locked in a one-for-one battle, with the visitors currenly leading by one, 12:11.
Ali Zein continues to be a force for Dinamo. Check out some of his best so far below.
19:08
20 minutes played and Celje have not managed to decrease the gap against Nantes, with the French team still holding a five-goal lead at 14:9.
No question who would be receiving the Player of the Match award if there were one for this game: Aymeric Minne has already reached six goals as he leads unstoppable Nantes towards the break.
19:00
Roughly minutes into the two opening round 4 clashes, HBC Nantes have taken a commanding lead against Celje in Slovenia, leading 10:5, while Dinamo and Porto are in a tight battle with the Romanian team in front 7:6.
Egyptian back Ali Zein has had a scorching opening for Dinamo, with four goals scored from four shots. In the match in Bucharest, Zein is followed closely by Porto's Jack Thurin with three goals. But both are eclipsed by Aymeric Minne, who has netted five for Nantes as they power through the first half against Celje.
18:37
The starting whistles in Bucharest and Celje are just minutes away and it's time to tune in on EHFTV.com. You can also follow the live statistics for each match on eurohandball.com.
- Celje vs Nantes: Watch and follow the live stats
- Dinamo vs Porto: Watch and follow the live stats
18:18
After Dinamo vs Porto and Celje vs Nantes get us started with round 4 at 18:45 CEST, the opening night of the round will end with GOG hosting Veszprém.
The match will feature a stand-off between two Danish backs that rank inside the top 10 of the competition's top scorers: Veszprém's Rasmus Lauge and GOG's Simon Pytlick. Lauge has netted 20 goals at an impressive 80 per cent success rate, while Pytlick has scored 18.
Denmark is the most represented nationality among the top scorers of the season so far, with three of them in the top eight.
17:57
Throw-off in round 4 is less than one hour away, with Dinamo vs Porto and Celje vs Nantes both starting at 18:45 CEST.
While we have three exciting matches to look forward to tonight, the Match of the Week, Elverum vs Barça, will take place on Thursday night. On Monday, we learned the next two sides to host MOTW when the competition resumes in late October after a short break:
- Round 5:
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Lomza Industria Kielce (POL)
Thursday 27 October 2022 at 18:45 CEST
- Round 6:
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Thursday 3 November 2022 at 18:45 CET
17:00
Group B action gets underway in Slovenia, where Celje host Nantes in a duel between two teams that played in the EHF European League last season. But both, of course, are no newbies in the top flight: Celje won the title almost two decades ago, and Nantes made it all the way to the final in 2017/18.
Fast forward to 2022, and both teams can look back at a decent start to their campaign: Celje handed Kiel their only defeat so far, and Nantes have won two of their three games, including a 41:30 drubbing of Elverum last week.
Hard to predict this one!
16:47
Round 4 starts in just under two hours' time with one match in group A (Dinamo vs Porto) and one in B (Celje vs Nantes).
Dinamo and Porto are both looking for the way up as they are currently ranked seventh and eight, with one and zero points, respectively. While Porto's defence has held up well so far, with 91 goals conceded compared to Dinamo's 101, they have just been scoring not enough: just 74 times in three matches.
However, when Porto score, it is a beauty - like this one from Miguel Alves:
16:38
All 16 teams have played three matches now. Only two teams have won them all: Veszprém in group A, and Barça in group B. While we see Barça in action in tomorrow's Match of the Week against Elverum in Norway, Veszprém will try to stretch their undefeated status tonight.
Like Barça, the Hungarian side have a trip up North as they take on GOG in Denmark in the only match at 20:45 CEST.
GOG have made a, well, balanced return to the EHF Champions League: three matches, three points, 96 goals scored, 96 conceded... Can they end Veszprém's winning run?
16:26
Round 4, eight matches. Get yourself prepared for another round of EHF Champions League fun by goign through our extensive round preview:
16:15
Only 150 minutes to go until throw-off: round 4 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is coming your way soon! So, welcome to the live blog, your guide for the eight matches to be played tonight and tomorrow.
Here is the schedule: