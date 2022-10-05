18:18

After Dinamo vs Porto and Celje vs Nantes get us started with round 4 at 18:45 CEST, the opening night of the round will end with GOG hosting Veszprém.

The match will feature a stand-off between two Danish backs that rank inside the top 10 of the competition's top scorers: Veszprém's Rasmus Lauge and GOG's Simon Pytlick. Lauge has netted 20 goals at an impressive 80 per cent success rate, while Pytlick has scored 18.

Denmark is the most represented nationality among the top scorers of the season so far, with three of them in the top eight.

17:57

Throw-off in round 4 is less than one hour away, with Dinamo vs Porto and Celje vs Nantes both starting at 18:45 CEST.

While we have three exciting matches to look forward to tonight, the Match of the Week, Elverum vs Barça, will take place on Thursday night. On Monday, we learned the next two sides to host MOTW when the competition resumes in late October after a short break:

Round 5:

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Lomza Industria Kielce (POL)

Thursday 27 October 2022 at 18:45 CEST

Thursday 27 October 2022 at 18:45 CEST Round 6:

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 3 November 2022 at 18:45 CET

17:00

Group B action gets underway in Slovenia, where Celje host Nantes in a duel between two teams that played in the EHF European League last season. But both, of course, are no newbies in the top flight: Celje won the title almost two decades ago, and Nantes made it all the way to the final in 2017/18.

Fast forward to 2022, and both teams can look back at a decent start to their campaign: Celje handed Kiel their only defeat so far, and Nantes have won two of their three games, including a 41:30 drubbing of Elverum last week.

Hard to predict this one!

16:47

Round 4 starts in just under two hours' time with one match in group A (Dinamo vs Porto) and one in B (Celje vs Nantes).

Dinamo and Porto are both looking for the way up as they are currently ranked seventh and eight, with one and zero points, respectively. While Porto's defence has held up well so far, with 91 goals conceded compared to Dinamo's 101, they have just been scoring not enough: just 74 times in three matches.

However, when Porto score, it is a beauty - like this one from Miguel Alves:

Some of you asked for Miguel Alves 🇵🇹' goal. And your wishes are always welcome. 🔝🔥



Enjoy the goal! 🤯🤯🤯 @FCPorto pic.twitter.com/Na1YhHavTX — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 1, 2022

16:38

All 16 teams have played three matches now. Only two teams have won them all: Veszprém in group A, and Barça in group B. While we see Barça in action in tomorrow's Match of the Week against Elverum in Norway, Veszprém will try to stretch their undefeated status tonight.

Like Barça, the Hungarian side have a trip up North as they take on GOG in Denmark in the only match at 20:45 CEST.

GOG have made a, well, balanced return to the EHF Champions League: three matches, three points, 96 goals scored, 96 conceded... Can they end Veszprém's winning run?

3️⃣ matches. 3️⃣ wins. 6️⃣ points. Almost 35 goals per game on average. Rasmus Lauge 🌟 as top scorer with 20 goals. In goal Cupara 🧱 and Corrales 🛑 among the best in the 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗿 #ehfcl



Can anyone stop @telekomveszprem 🔴🇭🇺? What a start of the season! pic.twitter.com/9HV6oKVP3J — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 5, 2022

16:26

Round 4, eight matches. Get yourself prepared for another round of EHF Champions League fun by goign through our extensive round preview: