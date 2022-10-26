18:47

PSG are facing one of their former players this evening: Cedric Sorhaindo. Sorhaindo played in Paris from 2004 until 2009.

Nikola Karabatic shared many incredible moments with Sorhaindo for France's national team and Barça. We will find out over the course of the next 60 minutes which French great is happy at the end of the match.

18:40

As we mentioned earlier, if PSG beat Dinamo Bucuresti this evening, they will go top of group A. However, Telekom Veszprém's match against SC Magdeburg on Thursday will ultimately determine the group leaders at the end of round 5.

Dinamo Bucuresti will move up to fourth place if they beat PSG and Wisla Plock fail to beat PPD Zagreb in Croatia. Dinamo can also move above Plock if they draw against PSG and Plock lose to Zagreb.

18:20

Every point in the EHF Champions League is valuable – but that statement is particularly true for Pick Szeged and Elverum. Both teams are yet to get off the mark in group B, but at least one of them will do so when they meet in the Pick Arena this evening.

Szeged goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic is insistent that the Hungarian side must find a way to beat Elverum.

"There are many injuries in our squad now, so it’ll be a really difficult job to beat Elverum, but we can’t imagine anything else – we should win against them. Last year we won against them in Norway, but Elverum got the victory in Szeged. We can’t let them win here again. From the first moment of the game, we will have to give our best on Wednesday," said Mirko Alilovic, Szeged goalkeeper.

18:09

Speaking on Monday, Dinamo right back Stanislav Kasparek agreed with Xavier Pascual's assessment of PSG's strength in defence.

"I am expecting a very tough game. They are an amazing team. With PSG, they play very good in attack. I would say that we meet the best defenders in Europe right now. So we have to play calm, play good. I hope that the atmosphere will be amazing. Our fans will give us more power and we want to fight for two points," said Stanislav Kasparek.

Kasparek enters this evening's match after scoring only one goal from seven shots in Dinamo's 32:27 win against Porto in round 4. In the first three rounds of this season's competition, Kasparek had scored 17 goals for Dinamo.

17:55

Before Aalborg face Barça at 20:45 CEST, former Barça coach Xavier Pascual will be on the bench for Dinamo Bucuresti's clash with PSG in Romania.

When Dinamo and PSG met in the EHF Champions League season, the two teams scored a total of 141 goals in two matches. However, Pascual has pinpointed PSG's defence as the "best in the world". In group A of this season's competition, PSG have conceded 13 goals more than Magdeburg, though that fact does not account for how many attacks each team has had.

"It is an incredible game for us, to receive PSG, one of the best teams in the world. I think, at this moment, they have the best defence in the world. They can defend in 5-1 or 6-0 – it is an amazing team. We have a lot of respect for them. But we will try to show our best handball. We (will) try to be close in the score and we will see what comes," said Xavier Pascual.

17:00

The Aalborg vs Barça game is also special for another reason: Aalborg star Mikkel Hansen will play against his former club for the first time since returning to Denmark this season. Hansen started his international club career at Barça in 2008 and stayed with the club for two seasons.

Back then, short hair and no headband yet:

And 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗸𝗲𝗹 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 and the blaugranas meet again.



It is hard to recognise the Danish star 🇩🇰🌟 without his headband and short hair. It's been 1️⃣2️⃣ years since he left Barcelona! #ehfcl #AalborgHaandbold 🆚 @FCBhandbol

⏰ 20:45 | 📺 EHFTV pic.twitter.com/zVBxA6hDFC — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 26, 2022

16:47

A special game is coming up at 20:45 CEST, as Aalborg and Barça are set to meet again for the first time since their 2021 final in Cologne. Back then, Barça completed their perfect season with 20 wins from 20 matches by beating Aalborg 36:23.

Even though that defeat hurt, Aalborg have excellent memories of the 2020/21 season, in which they made it to the EHF FINAL4, and ultimately to the final, for the first time in the club's history.

Worrying, however, for the Danish side is their head-to-head comparison with Barça: nine played, nine lost, and Barça's winning margin has been just over nine goals on average! (*)

(*) To be fair, that number is a bit distorted by one stunning result: the 31:11 defeat in 2015, still the match in which Aalborg scored the fewest goals in their EHF Champions League history.

16:32

The Match of the Week travels to Slovenia in round 5 to see two one-time EHF Champions League winners go head-to-head: Celje (2003/04) and Kielce (2015/16). That game is scheduled for Thursday at 18:45 CEST, so for now we will focus on tonight's games...

... and we start with an interesting triple-pack at 18:45 CEST:

Dinamo vs PSG: Can PSG join group leaders Veszprém on eight points – at least for one night?

Can PSG join group leaders Veszprém on eight points – at least for one night? Szeged vs Elverum: Both on zero after four games, so who get their first points of the season?

Both on zero after four games, so who get their first points of the season? Zagreb vs Plock: Can Zagreb get their second win and go level with Plock on four points?

After many years in Magdeburg, there was a lot of expectation about 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧's move to @psghand 🔴🔵



The Dane 🇩🇰 is certainly not disappointing us! What a save! #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/S5QOtHy9PI — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 25, 2022

16:04

The best way to get ready for the eight matches this week is reading our round 5 preview: