Live blog: Round 6 throws off in Elverum and Zagreb
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 heads into round 6 Wednesday and Thursday before a three-week break. One of the highlights is the Match of the Week between Orlen Wisla Plock and Telekom Veszprém HC on Thursday at 18:45 CET.
- round 6 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase
- three games on Wednesday: Zagreb vs Dinamo, Elverum vs Celje (both at 18:45 CET); Kiel vs Aalborg (at 20:45 CET)
- five games on Thursday: MOTW Plock vs Veszprém, PSG vs Porto (both at 18:45 CET); Kielce vs Szeged, GOG vs Magdeburg, Barça vs Nantes (all at 20:45 CET)
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
16:52
16:45
Welcome to the live blog! We are only two hours away from the start of round 6 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase.
Three matches coming your way tonight, five more on Thursday night: