20221102

Live blog: Round 6 throws off in Elverum and Zagreb

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation02 November 2022, 16:45

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 heads into round 6 Wednesday and Thursday before a three-week break. One of the highlights is the Match of the Week between Orlen Wisla Plock and Telekom Veszprém HC on Thursday at 18:45 CET.

  • round 6 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase
  • three games on Wednesday: Zagreb vs Dinamo, Elverum vs Celje (both at 18:45 CET); Kiel vs Aalborg (at 20:45 CET)
  • five games on Thursday: MOTW Plock vs Veszprém, PSG vs Porto (both at 18:45 CET); Kielce vs Szeged, GOG vs Magdeburg, Barça vs Nantes (all at 20:45 CET)
  • all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
  • read the round preview with info on all eight matches

16:52

The best way to get prepared for all eight matches in round 6 is going through our round preview on eurohandball.com. Lots of info to take in there.

20221006 Szeged Aalborg 8
EHF Champions League

Poland vs Hungary duels highlight round 6

ROUND PREVIEW: Wisla Plock host Veszprém in an intriguing Match of the Week, while Pick Szeged travel to Kielce in the Machineseeker EHF Cha…

yesterday

16:45

Welcome to the live blog! We are only two hours away from the start of round 6 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase.

Three matches coming your way tonight, five more on Thursday night:

AMAL9150
Previous Article Extended use of video replay comes to support referees and delegates

Latest news

More News