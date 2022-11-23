19:04

An update from Szeged: Celje had a strong start, but three quick goals from Bence Bánhidi and Richard Bodó gave the hosts a 10:8 lead shortly after the 15-minute mark. It's a fast-paced match from both sides.

18:58

It's not going Aalborg's way just yet, but this first goal from Felix Claar was really excellent. The hosts are slowly clawing their way back, and with 10 minutes gone the score is 3:5.

Felix Claar goes forward like a bull 🐂 Promise of a huge game tonight between Aalborg Handbold and @HBCNantes 💪



🎥 Watch live on https://t.co/8ZT11tTihE | #MOTW #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/zZ8kvAPoON — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 23, 2022

18:52

Nantes have had a solid first few minutes, helped by some excellent saves from their goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrímsson. The young Icelander knows Danish handball well, having moved from Nantes in the summer. Nantes have a nice 4:1 lead after six minutes played.

18:45

And here we go, as both matches throw off in front of packed arenas - it's a sea of red for Aalborg and it's great to see.

18:20

Wondering just how to watch tonight's matches? Well, it depends as usual on where you are in the world. Check each game's match page for the TV schedule - here's Aalborg vs Nantes, and Szeged vs Celje - for a list of broadcasters. If your country's not shown, then head over to EHFTV for our streaming service.

There's exciting news for UK-based handball fans as new streaming service Viaplay UK will now show every MOTW. See below for more on that development.