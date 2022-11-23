LIVE BLOG: MOTW Aalborg vs Nantes gets round 7 underway
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League returns after a two-week break for round 7. As the competition hots up, eyes this week turn to the MOTW between Aalborg and Nantes, as well as the classic clash between Kiel and Barça on Thursday.
- round 7 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase
- on Wednesday, Aalborg host Nantes in the MOTW at 18:45 CET
- also on Wednesday, Szeged vs Celje at 18:45 and PSG vs GOG at 20:45 CET
- on Thursday at 18:45 CET, Kiel vs Barça, Veszprém vs Zagreb and Dinamo vs Plock
- at 20:45 CET on Thursday, Magdeburg vs Porto and Kielce vs Elverum
all matches streamed live on EHFTV
Wednesday 23 November
19:04
An update from Szeged: Celje had a strong start, but three quick goals from Bence Bánhidi and Richard Bodó gave the hosts a 10:8 lead shortly after the 15-minute mark. It's a fast-paced match from both sides.
18:58
It's not going Aalborg's way just yet, but this first goal from Felix Claar was really excellent. The hosts are slowly clawing their way back, and with 10 minutes gone the score is 3:5.
18:52
Nantes have had a solid first few minutes, helped by some excellent saves from their goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrímsson. The young Icelander knows Danish handball well, having moved from Nantes in the summer. Nantes have a nice 4:1 lead after six minutes played.
18:45
And here we go, as both matches throw off in front of packed arenas - it's a sea of red for Aalborg and it's great to see.
18:20
Wondering just how to watch tonight's matches? Well, it depends as usual on where you are in the world. Check each game's match page for the TV schedule - here's Aalborg vs Nantes, and Szeged vs Celje - for a list of broadcasters. If your country's not shown, then head over to EHFTV for our streaming service.
There's exciting news for UK-based handball fans as new streaming service Viaplay UK will now show every MOTW. See below for more on that development.
18:06
So as well as the MOTW tonight, we have two other games. In group B Szeged host Celje. Both sides have, it's fair to say, struggled somewhat this season and have only one win apiece - Szeged beat Elverum at home in round 5, while Celje pulled off a remarkable 38:36 victory in Slovenia against Kiel way back in September. They've both had more success domestically this season and both sit second in their respective league standings.
The odds are overwhelmingly in Szeged's favour - they have won the last seven games against Celje, and Celje have not beaten their hosts since 2008.
Here's Szeged's roster for the match.
17:50
The teams in the Champions League spend quite a lot of time travelling the Continent to get to each other's home arenas. Although it doesn't look like such a hard thing when you're able to sleep like the Celje players could en route to Szeged yesterday, a journey of about 550km. Hopefully that means they're ready to play a good match in just under an hour's time!
16:59
Aalborg star Mikkel Hansen spent the last 10 seasons in France, with PSG. Must feel a bit like déjà vu when playing Nantes in the MOTW tonight:
16:36
So, it is MOTW time at 18:45 CET. Going into this group B match, Aalborg and Nantes are separated by just one point, in fourth and third position, respectively.
Aalborg have not won a home match so far this season – but, in fairness, one has to mention that they have played against Barça and Kielce – and have won just one of the last four games.
Nantes had their four-match winning streak ended just before the competition break three weeks ago, by Barça.
In this feature by EHF journalist Ida Hummeluhr, Aalborg's Henrik Møllgaard expresses his confidence ahead of tonight's MOTW:
16:18
Only three of the eight matches in round 7 will be played tonight, but that doesn't mean we are in for a slow start. On the contrary, as we start with the MOTW between Aalborg and Nantes right away at 18:45 CET!
Here is tonight's schedule:
16:11
Before we dive into today's programme, let's look back at the six rounds played before the three-week break. EHF journalist Kevin Domas has compiled a series of top threes to summarise the standout performers so far. Worth a read:
16:00
Welcome back to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League! The men have had a break while the women have been playing the EHF EURO, but now it's time for the premium European club competition to get underway once more.
Two clashes between French and Danish clubs highlight the night - for more on what's to come, read the round preview: