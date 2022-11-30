16:56

Barça vs Kiel could be the final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League... In fact, it has been an EHF Champions League final four times in the past – most recently in 2020, when Kiel won 33:28. That was also the only time in their last six duels since 2017 that Kiel beat Barça...

Last week, Kiel came close again when they led by two going into the final minute and... ah, better watch for yourself what happened:

16:34

Be prepared for a packed handball night full of excitement!

We have five matches coming up, and those include the current top-two teams from both groups (Veszprém and PSG in group A; Barça and Kielce in B) as well as the Match of the Week between Barça and Kiel at 20:45 CET.

Things can't get much better than this!

And as a special bonus, Barça will tonight retire their famous No. 8 jersey as worn by club legend and long-term team captain Victor Tomás.

Stay tuned...

16:23

Eight matches as we start into the second half of the group phase. Here is the round preview with info on each game: