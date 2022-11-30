20221130

LIVE BLOG: MOTW Barça vs Kiel highlights round 8 opening night

The second half of the group phase in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 starts this week as round 8 features eight games, including the Match of the Week between Barça and THW Kiel on Wednesday.

 

Wednesday 30 November 2022

16:56

Barça vs Kiel could be the final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League... In fact, it has been an EHF Champions League final four times in the past – most recently in 2020, when Kiel won 33:28. That was also the only time in their last six duels since 2017 that Kiel beat Barça...

Last week, Kiel came close again when they led by two going into the final minute and... ah, better watch for yourself what happened:

16:34

Be prepared for a packed handball night full of excitement!

We have five matches coming up, and those include the current top-two teams from both groups (Veszprém and PSG in group A; Barça and Kielce in B) as well as the Match of the Week between Barça and Kiel at 20:45 CET.

Things can't get much better than this!

And as a special bonus, Barça will tonight retire their famous No. 8 jersey as worn by club legend and long-term team captain Victor Tomás.

Stay tuned...

16:23

Eight matches as we start into the second half of the group phase. Here is the round preview with info on each game:

20221124 CLM Live Blog Main 2
EHF Champions League

Classic rivals clash again in star-studded Match of the Week

ROUND PREVIEW: Barça face Kiel in a repeat of last week’s draw, while the PSG and Kielce hope to claim top spot in their groups

yesterday

16:15

Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for round 8 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League! If you enjoyed round 7 last week, then we have good news for you: the teams who met last week are going to play each other again this week.

Here is the schedule with five games tonight and three tomorrow:

