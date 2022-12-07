16:47

So, group A will be in the focus at the 20:45-CET matches, but it is all about group B when round 9 starts in about two hours from now.

In Slovenia, Celje and Elverum will battle for crucial points, as they are both on two coming into this match. Elverum won the first match between the teams in Norway (31:29), while Celje upset Kiel in round 2. Celje (238 goals) and Elverum (224) have the less productive attacks of group B, but Celje’s Aleks Vlah is currently the second-best scorer of the competition with 54 goals.

Dan za tekmo! 💥

🆚 @ElverumHandball

⌚️ 18:45 - Dvorana Zlatorog

Gremo Cele! 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/KuKszBoUL9 — RK Celje Piv. Laško (@RKCPL) December 7, 2022

Also starting at 20:45 CET, third-place Magdeburg host GOG as the German side hope to get back to winning ways after dropping a point at Porto last week.

GOG, however, will be hopeful to get a point or two tonight since they defeated Magdeburg in the reverse fixture in Denmark in round 6, when a last-second goal from Mads Madsen made it 33:32.

Teams like Veszprém, Kiel, and Barça will only take the courts on Thursday, but we have already a lot to look forward to tonight.

In group A, leaders PSG travel to last-place Porto. The contrast could hardly be any bigger: PSG have won seven of their eight matches so far, Porto have lost seven. PSG also won their first duel in Paris: 32:30.

But Porto did well last week to snatch their first point, holding Magdeburg to a draw. Can they surprise again against PSG, or will the French team lock up the top spot for at least another week?

