LIVE BLOG: Szeged challenging Kielce in MOTW to open round 9
Round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase, which features four matches on Wednesday and four on Thursday, throws off with the Match of the Week between OTP Bank - Pick Szeged and Lomza Industria Kielce at 18:45 CET.
- round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase
- on Wednesday, at 18:45 CET: MOTW Szeged vs Kielce, Celje vs Elverum; at 20:45 CET: Magdeburg vs GOG, Porto vs PSG
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: Veszprém vs Plock, Kiel vs Nantes, Dinamo vs Zagreb; at 20:45 CET: Barça vs Aalborg
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
- check the group standings and read the round preview
Wednesday 7 December 2022
16:58
Round 9 will be off to a flying start with the Match of the Week between Szeged and Kielce opening the schedule at 18:45 CET.
Szeged are recovering from a rough start to the season and have won three of their last four matches, with the first meeting with Kielce in Poland the only exception: 37:30. Kielce, however, are on a six-match winning streak as the 2022 finalists look set to go deep in the EHF Champions League again this season.
“We have a positive streak and much greater confidence,” says Szeged's Imanol Garciandia in our MOTW feature. “I am sure that we will play this game in a different way and we hope to make our fans happy.”
16:47
So, group A will be in the focus at the 20:45-CET matches, but it is all about group B when round 9 starts in about two hours from now.
In Slovenia, Celje and Elverum will battle for crucial points, as they are both on two coming into this match. Elverum won the first match between the teams in Norway (31:29), while Celje upset Kiel in round 2. Celje (238 goals) and Elverum (224) have the less productive attacks of group B, but Celje’s Aleks Vlah is currently the second-best scorer of the competition with 54 goals.
16:38
Also starting at 20:45 CET, third-place Magdeburg host GOG as the German side hope to get back to winning ways after dropping a point at Porto last week.
GOG, however, will be hopeful to get a point or two tonight since they defeated Magdeburg in the reverse fixture in Denmark in round 6, when a last-second goal from Mads Madsen made it 33:32.
16:32
Teams like Veszprém, Kiel, and Barça will only take the courts on Thursday, but we have already a lot to look forward to tonight.
In group A, leaders PSG travel to last-place Porto. The contrast could hardly be any bigger: PSG have won seven of their eight matches so far, Porto have lost seven. PSG also won their first duel in Paris: 32:30.
But Porto did well last week to snatch their first point, holding Magdeburg to a draw. Can they surprise again against PSG, or will the French team lock up the top spot for at least another week?
16:19
What do you need to know prior to the eight matches of round 9 this week? Find out in our round preview:
16:00
Welcome to the live blog for round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League! It is Wednesday afternoon so we are not far away from throw-off now.
The schedule includes eight matches again: four on Wednesday, four on Thursday: