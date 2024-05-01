19:14

It is 14:11 to Aalborg, who lead Veszprém now by two on aggregate. Remember, just over 10 minutes ago, they were four down overall. This MOTW is truly living up to its billing!

19:04

Wow, that is how quickly things can change in a quarter-final! Ludovic Fabregas gets a two-minute suspension and that is where Aalborg start their 4:0 run for 8:7, going level on aggregate. Great stuff!

18:58

Worrying early signs for coach Stefan Madsen as he sees his Aalborg trail by three goals (7:4) after 10 minutes tonight, and by four overall.

18:54

Thomas Arnoldsen was one of the leading players for Aalborg last week, will he be important again tonight?

4 goals in the first leg, will he be 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗼 at home to 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 to #ehffinal4?



𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗔𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗢𝗟𝗗𝗦𝗘𝗡 🇩🇰🌟 #ehfcl #CLM pic.twitter.com/oxbzAi7w96 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 1, 2024

18:50

Interesting opening minutes in Aalborg, as Veszprém take an early 2:1 lead but then see Mikita Vailupau having his penalty saved by Niklas Landin. The arena in Aalborg surely likes that one!