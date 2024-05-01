18:08
What a first leg we saw last week, with two teams (Montpellier and Barça) taking a big, big lead, as the other two matches ended in a narrow one-goal win for the home team.
And both those close ties will be played to a finish tonight: later at 20:45 CEST, defending champions Magdeburg, who had their 12-match winning run ended by Kielce last week (28:27), try to make up the deficit of one goal; starting soon at 18:45 CEST is the MOTW between Aalborg and Veszprém, where again the home team must compensate for a one-goal loss last week.
This really sounds like game on!
18:00
It is Wednesday evening six o'clock, and we are about to start the last two days of midweek action in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 season... as the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 will be played in the weekend of 8/9 June.
Welcome to the live blog covering the second leg of the quarter-finals!
So, it is all about who qualifies for Cologne and who doesn't. Let's quickly get up to date on all four matches tonight and tomorrow thanks to the second-leg preview written by EHF journalist Björn Pazen: