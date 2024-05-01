20240501

LIVE BLOG: Aalborg lead Veszprém in exciting MOTW

01 May 2024, 18:45

The second leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday and Thursday will confirm the line-up for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 in June. The four matches start with the MOTW in Denmark, where Aalborg Håndbold try to make up a one-goal deficit from last week's first leg against Telekom Veszprém HC on Wednesday at 18:45 CEST.

 

Wednesday 1 May

19:14

It is 14:11 to Aalborg, who lead Veszprém now by two on aggregate. Remember, just over 10 minutes ago, they were four down overall. This MOTW is truly living up to its billing!

19:04

Wow, that is how quickly things can change in a quarter-final! Ludovic Fabregas gets a two-minute suspension and that is where Aalborg start their 4:0 run for 8:7, going level on aggregate. Great stuff!

18:58

Worrying early signs for coach Stefan Madsen as he sees his Aalborg trail by three goals (7:4) after 10 minutes tonight, and by four overall.

18:54

Thomas Arnoldsen was one of the leading players for Aalborg last week, will he be important again tonight?

18:50

Interesting opening minutes in Aalborg, as Veszprém take an early 2:1 lead but then see Mikita Vailupau having his penalty saved by Niklas Landin. The arena in Aalborg surely likes that one!

20240501 CLM QF2 Blog Text 1

18:40

Get ready, we are almost ready for throw-off in Aalborg!

One thing to remember: if the aggregate score in a tie is level after the second leg, then the teams will play a penalty shoutout right away. In other words: the away-goal rule does not apply anymore and there will be no overtime played.

18:28

Aalborg and Veszprém played a quite extraordinary first leg in Hungary last week. The Danish side was ahead for most the game, even by up to six goals in the second half, but the hosts came away with the win, as Yahia Omar put them ahead for the very first time in the match, in the very last second.

Our data analyst Julian Rux dived into the numbers and stats after that first leg and came up with this interesting analysis in his latest Stats Counter piece:

20240425 Veszprem Aalborg Momir Ilic
EHF Champions League

Lessons learned from an unusual first leg

STATS COUNTER: A decisive MOTW awaits, as both Veszprém and Aalborg will give their all in the second quarter-finals leg. But who has the st…

yesterday

18:17

Let's check out some interesting facts on Aalborg vs Veszprém. You find much more info in the MOTW info pack which is available for download in the media section:

  • The first leg of their quarter-final last week in Hungary ended in a 32:31 win for Veszprém.
  • Right back Yahia Omar scored a buzzer-beater to give Veszprém their only lead in the entire match, after Aalborg had still led 21:15 with 25 minutes left to play.
  • Aalborg have made it to the EHF FINAL4 once – in 2021, when they reached the final against Barça.
  • If Aalborg do not get past Veszprém, then this MOTW will have been the last CL match in the career of Danish star Mikkel Hansen, who has announced his retirement after the Paris 2024 Olympics.
  • It would also be the last CL match for Stefan Madsen in charge of Aalborg, who have appointed Maik Machulla as their new head coach for 2024/25.
  • Veszprém have played at seven EHF FINAL4 events and reached the final in Cologne three times, but lost them all; they had also lost a CL final before the EHF FINAL4 era started in 2010.
  • Aalborg have won two of their previous three home matches against Veszprém, including the most recent one in May 2022, when they triumphed 37:35.
  • That match two years ago was also the second leg of the quarter-finals; Veszprém had won the first leg at home 36:29 and advanced to the EHF FINAL4.

18:08

What a first leg we saw last week, with two teams (Montpellier and Barça) taking a big, big lead, as the other two matches ended in a narrow one-goal win for the home team.

And both those close ties will be played to a finish tonight: later at 20:45 CEST, defending champions Magdeburg, who had their 12-match winning run ended by Kielce last week (28:27), try to make up the deficit of one goal; starting soon at 18:45 CEST is the MOTW between Aalborg and Veszprém, where again the home team must compensate for a one-goal loss last week. 

This really sounds like game on!

18:00

It is Wednesday evening six o'clock, and we are about to start the last two days of midweek action in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 season... as the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 will be played in the weekend of 8/9 June.

Welcome to the live blog covering the second leg of the quarter-finals!

So, it is all about who qualifies for Cologne and who doesn't. Let's quickly get up to date on all four matches tonight and tomorrow thanks to the second-leg preview written by EHF journalist Björn Pazen:

IMG 9908
EHF Champions League

Kiel and PSG need miracles to proceed

QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Everything is open in the duel between Magdeburg and Kielce and the MOTW between Aalborg and Veszprém

2 days ago
