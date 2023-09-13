LIVE BLOG: Machineseeker EHF Champions League starts new season
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League throws off for the 2023/24 season, with four matches on both Wednesday and Thursday - including the Match of the Week between HC PPD Zagreb and THW Kiel at 18:45 CEST on Thursday.
- round 1 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 starts on Wednesday 13 September
- at 18:45 CEST: Eurofarm Pelister vs Kolstad, and Kielce vs Aalborg; at 20:45 CEST: GOG vs Celje and Montpellier vs Barça
- on Thursday at 18:45 CEST: MOTW between Zagreb and Kiel, plus Szeged vs PSG; at 20:45 CEST: Porto vs Plock, and Magdeburg vs Veszprém
- all matches live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
Wednesday 13 September
16:18
You certainly heard the news a few weeks ago that Nikola Karabatic has announced his retirement for next year. So, 2023/24 will be the French legend's last season on court... It will also be his 22nd season in the EHF Champions League, which makes the PSG star the No. 1 on the list of players with most seasons played in Europe's topflight. Not far behind is Mirko Alilovic: the Orlen Wisla Plock goalkeeper enters his 21st season.
16:09
16:00
Welcome to the new Machineseeker EHF Champions League season! We cannot wait to get started - the early-season domestic league matches and friendlies already suggest this is going to be a superb year in Europe's top competition.
To get the live blog rolling, here's the round preview!