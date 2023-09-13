20230913

LIVE BLOG: Machineseeker EHF Champions League starts new season

13 September 2023, 16:00

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League throws off for the 2023/24 season, with four matches on both Wednesday and Thursday - including the Match of the Week between HC PPD Zagreb and THW Kiel at 18:45 CEST on Thursday.

 

Wednesday 13 September

16:18

You certainly heard the news a few weeks ago that Nikola Karabatic has announced his retirement for next year. So, 2023/24 will be the French legend's last season on court... It will also be his 22nd season in the EHF Champions League, which makes the PSG star the No. 1 on the list of players with most seasons played in Europe's topflight. Not far behind is Mirko Alilovic: the Orlen Wisla Plock goalkeeper enters his 21st season.

22 seasons and counting for Karabatic

FEATURE: As Paris Saint-Germain Handball's Nikola Karabatic gets set for his 22nd Machineseeker EHF Champions League season, we look at the…

yesterday

16:09

Before we dive deeper into tonight's and tomorrow's matches, let's start the season with some serious fun: This is the moment to check how much of a Machineseeker EHF Champions League expert you really are. Take the quiz below and find out:

16:00

Welcome to the new Machineseeker EHF Champions League season! We cannot wait to get started - the early-season domestic league matches and friendlies already suggest this is going to be a superb year in Europe's top competition.

To get the live blog rolling, here's the round preview!

Promising clashes highlight season opening

ROUND PREVIEW: Title favourites face challenging opponents as Machineseeker EHF Champions League starts this week

2 days ago
