LIVE BLOG: GOG down Plock in MOTW; Aalborg claim record win
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 continues with round 2 this week as Europe's topflight features three matches on Wednesday – including GOG winning the MOTW at Orlen Wisla Plock (30:26) – and five on Thursday.
- round 2 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24
- on Wednesday:
- GOG take a late 30:26 win against Plock in the MOTW
- Porto have a stunning second-half comeback to beat Celje 30:29
- Aalborg rewrite the club's history books with a record 38:23 win over Pelister
- on Thursday:
- at 18:45 CEST: Kiel vs Szeged, PSG vs Zagreb, Kolstad vs Kielce
- at 20:45 CEST: Veszprém vs Montpellier, Barça vs Magdeburg
all matches streamed live on EHFTV
read the round preview with stats and facts on all eight matches
- Eric Willemsen reporting; all photos courtesy of the home teams
Wednesday 20 September 2023
22:53
22:47
Three interesting matches, each with their own story, have opened round 2 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League tonight. Here is the day review written by EHF journalist Kevin Domas:
22:28
There is the confirmation: a record-breaking night in Aalborg:
22:19
Fair to say the return of Mikkel Hansen after his half-year off works wonders for Aalborg. The win in Kielce last week was excellent, the drive against Pelister tonight to keep going in a match that was already decided at half-time shows the hunger of this team.
22:13 RESULT | Aalborg vs Pelister 38:23 (18:10)
There you go: Aalborg claim their biggest ever win in the club's EHF Champions League history: the 15-goal margin against Pelister beats the previous, 10-year-old best mark by one goal. New arrival Aleks Vlah and Mikkel Hansen with seven and five goals respectively the leading scorers; Pavle Petrovic nets seven for Pelister.
What a start to the season for Aalborg, the 2020/21 runners-up!
22:04
Aalborg might well be in for a club record here: their biggest ever win the EHF Champions League was 14 goals, from a 37:23 drubbing of Swedish side Halmstad almost 10 years ago, in November 2013.
22:01
The lead is 15 for Aalborg against Pelister (32:17) with 10 minutes left. The Danish crowd is satisfied:
21:46
Aalborg just keep going and stretch their lead to 10 goals: 24:14. Aleks Vlah with five their best scorer now; goalkeeper Niklas Landin is also on the score sheet:
21:35
Earlier tonight, Porto came back from a seven-goal deficit at half-time to beat Celje 30:29. Porto head coach Carlos Resende said after the match that
"I saw four different teams: two teams in the first half and the other two teams in the second half. We made a lot of mistakes in the first part of the game ... but we played aggressive in defence in the second half. In the end, it happened that Celje started making mistakes like we did at the beginning."
21:21 HALF-TIME | Aalborg vs Pelister 18:10
It has taken Aalborg about 10 minutes, but since that opening phase, the hosts have been all-dominant and open an eight-goal lead over Pelister. After that important win in Kielce last week, this looks like a dream start for Aalborg into the 2023/24 season!
21:14
We have seen some outstanding goalkeeping in the two early matches tonight. So, who really stands out for you?
21:07
Team timeout Pelister. Aalborg have now opened a three-goal gap (11:8), so head coach Aleksandar Jovic must interfere as his team need to stay in touch with the hosts. Aalborg's Mikkel Hansen and Pelister's Pavle Petrovic the best scorers so far, both with three goals.
21:02
Back to the MOTW: this is an interesting stat. Plock had four more shots on goal than GOG, but score four goals less. Fair to say efficiency is a key factor to GOG's triumph tonight:
20:58
Pelister were clearly defeated by Kolstad last week but so far tonigt, they are keeping up well with another opponent from Scandinavia, Aalborg. It is 6:6 after 14 minutes.
20:45
Right on to Denmark now, as Aalborg host Pelister in the last match of today. Tune in to EHFTV to see this match live on the screen of whatever device you use.
20:41
Plock and GOG break with their tradition: never before in their six previous meetings did the home team not win, but tonight that is the case in the MOTW as GOG take both points home to Denmark with a 30:26 victory in Poland.
Here are the first court-side reactions from GOG's Morten Olsen, who scored 10 times, and Plock's Gergö Fazekas, who has been named Player of the Match:
We have been here four times now, this is the first win we have in Plock. So, we are really happy with this win, it is a great start for us in this competition. We are so satisfied. I think in the second half we managed to not make so many mistakes and pass the ball directly to them. They make a very good defence, they steal a lot of balls, so we had to be more careful. That second half was much better.
I am sad, because we play the first match in our arena, we are at home, so we wanted to win today. The problem was we miss a lot of shots.
20:28 RESULT | Celje vs Porto 29:30 (16:9)
The season is still very young, but tonight we might already have seen one of the best comebacks of 2023/24! Porto are down by seven at the break in Celje but completely turn the match upside-down with an unlikely 10:1 run midway through the second half, and ultimately win by one goal. What a start to the season for them, their second very late win after beating Plock in their home game last week.
20:21 RESULT | MOTW Plock vs GOG 26:30 (13:13)
A string finish earn GOG both points in Poland. Disappointment for Plock, who came oh so close to qualiying for the TruckScou24 EHF FINAL4 last season but start the new campaign with two straight defeats, in two matches they feel they could have won as well.
20:15
Experience matters: GOG edge ahead by three (27:24) with three minutes on the clock in the MOTW mainly thanks to 38-year-old Morten Olsen who has contributed 10 goals so far.
20:04
Well, what is happening over in Slovenia?! Porto have closed the gap with Celje to a single goal: from 25:17 to 26:25! Remember, the Portuguese side were seven down at the break. Another match going into a close finish!
20:01
Team timeout Plock. Coach Xavier Sabaté wants his players to be more patient: "One more pass," he tells them. GOG leading by two now: 19:17.
19:54
This MOTW looks like going down to the wire. Still nothing separating Plock and GOG in the opening stages of the second half. What a contrast to last week's MOTW between Zagreb and Kiel, which was more or less decided after the opening 20 minutes, as EHFTV commentator Chris O'Reilly has just pointed out.
19:40
Let's get ready for the second halves in Plock and Celje!
19:29 HALF-TIME | Celje vs Porto 16:9
What a first half from the hosts! Celje outplay Porto for a seven-goal lead at half-time, with Mitja Janc (five goals from five attempts) and goalkeeper Rok Zaponsek (seven saves from 16 shots) the standout performers so far.
19:26 HALF-TIME | MOTW Plock vs GOG 13:13
They have a tradition of close matches and this MOTW is no exception: Plock and GOG are all square at the break. After the fiery opening 10 minutes, play slowed down a bit but still a very entertaining, and unpredictable, encounter in Poland.
19:20
30 per cent is good. 40 per cent is great. 50 per cent is... otherworldly?
Celje goalkeeper Rok Zaponsek has saved seven from 14 Porto attempts. Can he keep it up? Celje lead 14:7, by the way.
19:14
Can you find an angle when there is none? GOG's Alexander Blonz can:
19:05
Meanwhile in Slovenia, Celje have taken a commanding 8:4 lead against Porto. Can they take the win tonight they had already been so close to last week?
19:01
Fascinating start to this MOTW, with initially a slight advantage for Plock who led by two, but meanwhile GOG are back at 9:9. Gergö Fazekas and Morten Olsen both with three goals after 14 minutes, after probably the best one has come from Oskar Vind:
18:51
What a start in Plock! Five minutes into the MOTW and we are at 3:3.
18:46
Yes, we are underway! If you haven't already done so, tune in to EHFTV now for the MOTW Plock against GOG (with English commentary from Chris O'Reilly) as well as Celje versus Porto.
18:40
Five minutes until throw-off of round 2. Who are the players to watch out for tonight?
18:31
You can feel the MOTW tension when the players arrive at the ORLEN Arena...
18:25
The countdown is running for Plock vs GOG: just 20 minutes to go until the Match of the Week throws off the exciting round 2.
This is what Plock centre back Gergö Fazekas said on the eve of the game against GOG:
I am sure there will be a great atmosphere and of course we want to win our first clash at home. I think we have a really difficult task ahead of us, because GOG are also a great team that presents a lot of quality, despite the changes in staff and players. The difference between us and them is really small, so in my opinion the final result will be decided by the details.
18:08
The head-to-head comparison for Plock and GOG is completely in the balance: both teams won three of their six encounters so far; even the number of goals scored is almost identical: 167 vs 166.
Remarkably, all six matches ended with a win for the home team:
17:55
About 50 minutes to go until round 2 throws off with the MOTW in Poland between Plock and GOG, and another group B encounter in Slovenia: Celje against Porto.
Time to briefly look back to last week's round 1. These were the seven best players as selected by legend Vid Kavtičnik, among them three players from debutants Kolstad Handball:
17:05
Plock mean business this year. The Polish side made it all the way to their maiden quarter-final last season and are hungry for even more this campaign. Why not get their first points on the board against GOG tonight?
EHF journalist Danijela Vekić talked to Plock's experienced teammates and friends, Mirsad Terzić and Mirko Alilović, for this MOTW feature:
16:47
No better way to start a new round than watching the Match of the Week! Orlen Wisla Plock and GOG, who both reached their first quarter-final last season, contest this week's highlight game. Here are some interesting facts and figures for you – taken from the official media information for this match.
- GOG won their CL 2023/24 season opener against RK Celje Pivovarna Laško last week, but still parted ways with head coach Ian Marko Fog the following day.
- Fog’s former assistant Mikkel Voigt has taken over as GOG head coach until the end of the season.
- Plock suffered a narrow 24:23 defeat in their season opener against FC Porto in Portugal, after having led by up to four goals several times.
- Plock and GOG have met six times in the past four years, including twice in the EHF European League; each match ended in a victory for the home team.
- Plock play their 16th CL season; GOG their 10th.
- Plock are experts for close results: from their last six CL matches, two ended with a draw, three with a one-goal margin, and one with a two-goal margin.
- GOG lost several key players last summer: CL 2022/23 MVP Simon Pytlick and Lukas Jørgensen both
joined SG Flensburg-Handewitt, and Jerry Tollbring moved to Füchse Berlin.
- Next summer, Emil Madsen, the CL 2022/23 top scorer, will also move to Germany, joining THW Kiel.
- Plock reinforced their squad with experienced goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic (from OTP Bank - Pick
Szeged) and centre back Miha Zarabec (THW Kiel).
- Alilovic has started in his 21st CL season; only Paris Saint-Germain HB star Nikola Karabatic has
played more seasons in Europe's topflight: 22.
- GOG wing Frederik Pedersen is the smallest player in the CL 2023/24 season, at 1.65 metres.
16:36
Alongside the MOTW in Plock, one more game is starting at 18:45 CEST tonight: RK Celje Pivovarna Laško against FC Porto.
Both teams had an intriguing start to the season last week: Celje led several times at GOG in Denmark, but ultimately returned to Slovenia empty-handed. On the contrary, Porto trailed Plock for large parts of their match, but in the end kept the two points in Portugal.
This is a hard-to-predict match, and certainly an exciting one to watch.
16:27
We will close the evening in Denmark, where Aalborg Håndbold are eager to build on their strong season opening. Last week, they downed Industria Kielce in Poland, so the 2021 finalists will be full of confidence going into their first home game of the new season, against HC Eurofarm Pelister. The Macedonian team lost their opener against Kolstad Handball – can they do better against another Scandinavian opponent?
The match at 20:45 CEST is live on EHFTV for you!
16:19
Before we take a closer look at the matches coming up tonight, here is some little fun created by our social media team. Who would win this (fictional) match: North or South Europe?
16:12
Round 2 has everything that it takes to become a memorable round: a great opening tonight at 18:45 CEST (MOTW with Plock taking on GOG) and a great finish tomorrow at 20:45 CEST (record champions Barça hosting defending champions Magdeburg).
Read all you need to know about the eight matches in our round 2 preview written by EHF journalists Kevin Domas and Björn Pazen:
16:00
It is Wednesday, four o'clock. You know what that means...
... so, welcome to the live blog covering round 2 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24!
We have two great nights of topflight handball in prospect again. We start it all off with the Match of the Week in Poland between Orlen Wisla Plock and GOG, but get ready for a lot more excitement coming your way.
Here is the full schedule: