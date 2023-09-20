22:28

There is the confirmation: a record-breaking night in Aalborg:

🚨 𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅 𝑩𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒓🚨 Aalborg earn their biggest #ehfcl win ever by beating HC Eurofarm Pelister 38:23🌟



📊Previous club record was +14 (37:23 against Halmstad in November 2013).#clm | #Daretorise pic.twitter.com/hGbUCd3jIH — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 20, 2023

22:19

Fair to say the return of Mikkel Hansen after his half-year off works wonders for Aalborg. The win in Kielce last week was excellent, the drive against Pelister tonight to keep going in a match that was already decided at half-time shows the hunger of this team.

There you go: Aalborg claim their biggest ever win in the club's EHF Champions League history: the 15-goal margin against Pelister beats the previous, 10-year-old best mark by one goal. New arrival Aleks Vlah and Mikkel Hansen with seven and five goals respectively the leading scorers; Pavle Petrovic nets seven for Pelister.

What a start to the season for Aalborg, the 2020/21 runners-up!

22:04

Aalborg might well be in for a club record here: their biggest ever win the EHF Champions League was 14 goals, from a 37:23 drubbing of Swedish side Halmstad almost 10 years ago, in November 2013.

22:01

The lead is 15 for Aalborg against Pelister (32:17) with 10 minutes left. The Danish crowd is satisfied:

21:46

Aalborg just keep going and stretch their lead to 10 goals: 24:14. Aleks Vlah with five their best scorer now; goalkeeper Niklas Landin is also on the score sheet:

21:35

Earlier tonight, Porto came back from a seven-goal deficit at half-time to beat Celje 30:29. Porto head coach Carlos Resende said after the match that

"I saw four different teams: two teams in the first half and the other two teams in the second half. We made a lot of mistakes in the first part of the game ... but we played aggressive in defence in the second half. In the end, it happened that Celje started making mistakes like we did at the beginning."