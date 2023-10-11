20:05

Don't forget we are now only 40 minutes away from the Match of The Week in Kiel.

Kielce are the only team in group A with a positive head-to-head balance against Kiel, winning eight and losing just four of their 14 previous duels. However, Kiel remains the only unbeaten team in group A after three rounds.

We did not name this game Match of The Week for nothing! Nicklas Ekberg also agrees saying that this will be "a top match".