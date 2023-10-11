LIVE BLOG: Veszprém with easy win, Montpellier snatch points in Celje
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 returns from its one-week break with round 4 of the group phase. The schedule with three matches on Wednesday and four on Thursday includes the Match of the Week between THW Kiel and Industria Kielce on Wednesday at 20:45 CEST.
- round 4 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League
- WEDNESDAY:
- 18:45 CEST: Veszprém vs Porto; Celje vs Montpellier
- 20:45 CEST: MOTW Kiel vs Kielce
- THURSDAY:
- 18:45 CEST: Kolstad vs Szeged; Zagreb vs Aalborg
- 20:45 CEST: PSG vs Pelister; Plock vs Magdeburg; Barça vs GOG
- Jelena Bagaric reporting; all photos courtesy of the home teams
Wednesday 11 October 2023
20:15
If you are not watching, tune in to RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs Montpellier HB.
What a match! A couple of minutes left on the clock and the result is 29:29.
20:10
They might be in a big goal deficit, but FC Porto is nevertheless showing the beauty of handball. Just watch this double in-flight masterpiece!
20:05
Don't forget we are now only 40 minutes away from the Match of The Week in Kiel.
Kielce are the only team in group A with a positive head-to-head balance against Kiel, winning eight and losing just four of their 14 previous duels. However, Kiel remains the only unbeaten team in group A after three rounds.
We did not name this game Match of The Week for nothing! Nicklas Ekberg also agrees saying that this will be "a top match".
Every match in the EHF Champions League is a challenge at the very highest level. Kielce have been in the final the last two years and have kept the team together as far as possible. This will be a real top game.
20:00
Patrice Canayer looks worried as his team cannot find their best game against resilient Celje. It's goal for goal in Zlatorog Arena, 23:23 after 47 minutes.
Canayer can, however, be happy with the performance of Hugo Monte Dos Santos who scored seven goals so far. He seems not to be struggling by the in-form Rok Zaponšek who is now at 14 saves!
19:50
Veszprém is sealing the match against Porto in the early stages of the second half. The scoreboard in Veszprém Arena is already showing +10 for the team in red (30:20).
Carlos Resende had to call a timeout and is trying to minimise the defeat by playing 7 vs 6.
19:40
From the beginning of the match, Veszprém had the lead which they kept increasing as the match went by. Their lead is powered by Nedim Remili who finished the first 30 minutes with seven goals on the scoresheet. He was helped by Ignacio Biosca and Rodrigo Corrales who collected eight saves.
A bit southern in Celje, the match is more equal and tense. Teams were exchanging in the lead throughout the first half. However, in the last 10 minutes home team had the lead but Diego Simonet scored his first goal in the dying seconds of the first half to make it all even.
19:25 HALF-TIME
-
Telekom Veszprém HC - FC Porto 22:16
-
RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko - Montpellier HB 17:17
19:20
Rok Zaponšek is one of the key players tonight for RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko. Incredible 40% save rate so far and he started the game impressively by saving a penalty.
Celje leads 15:13 with three minutes left to be played in the first half.
19:10
Can anyone stop Nedim Remili? He is Veszprém's top scorer after the first three rounds, but he is not stopping in round 4!
He already scored six goals against Porto in 20 minutes. His team leads 15:11.
19:05
Celje will not be easily defeated in front of their home fans. They are back in the game with 7:7 after 13 minutes.
As Tim Cokan, who scored the equaliser, said before the game: "We know that Montpellier is a very good team, but we will try everything to have a shoot to get the points."
18:55
After the first 10 minutes in both matches, Veszprém has a 7:4 lead over Porto while in Celje, Montpellier leads 6:4.
18:45
And off we go! The first two matches are live on EHFTV. And for those who cannot watch and are staying with us at the live blog, don't forget to check the live ticker - Telekom Veszprém vs FC Porto & RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs Montpellier HB.
18:30
Both RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko and Montpellier HB did not have a good start in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.
Celje is still waiting for their first points whereas Montpellier snatched their first two points against Orlen Wisla Plock in round 3.
As the teams are warming up in Zlatorog Arena, you can tune in to the EHFTV or with your local broadcaster to see where the points will go today when these two clubs meet for the fifth time. Montpellier won three times and Celje once, in 2001.
18:20
If you have ever been to Veszprém, you know that their Veszprém Arena is always packed. It will not be different today against Porto as the arena is again sold out!
Players of both teams also arrived at the arena greeted by their fans. There is a group of Porto fans who travelled from the far west of Europe to support their team.
18:10
Before focusing on the first two matches of the day, Kevin Domas spoke to Kiel's new goalkeeper Samir Bellahcene who came to THW Kiel to replace injured Vincent Gérard.
Bellahcene's dream was to play for THW Kiel, a club he visited at the age of 13: “That was a birthday gift from my parents. I spent a week there, went to a game and Thierry Omeyer came with a jersey as a birthday gift for me. When I came back home, I told my parents that I wanted to be a professional player and play in Kiel” he smiled, before adding: “For all of this to actually happen is a little bit mind-blowing, to be honest.”
Read what else Bellahcene said in the MOTW feature before THW Kiel meet Industria Kielce for the 15th time in history.
18:00
Today we get to enjoy MOTW and two matches of group B, but here is the full overview of the round 4 matches:
17:45
Welcome to the live blog for round 4 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League! We are sure you are "hungry" for some action from the men's top flight competition after a short break.
Wednesday's matches bring us three exciting clashes starting with Telekom Veszprem HC vs Porto and RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs Montpellier HB at 18:45. After we have you on the "working temperature", the time will come for the mouthwatering Match of the Week between THW Kiel and Industria Kielce.
Who has a better chance to win points in the upcoming clashes of Round 4? Check our round preview prepared by our experts Björn Pazen and Kevin Domas.