19:25

Blaz Janc and Hampus Wanne score five each in the first, while Emil Nielsen grabs amazing 11 saves as Barca goes to the break with a comfortable five-goal lead in our this round's MOTW! Tim Cokan, Mitja Janc, and Ziga Mlakar have netted three each for Celje, but hosts will have to find a way to improve in the second, especially defensively, if they want to get a shot at surprising Barca and securing first points!

In Denmark, Hugo Monte dos Santos is leading Montpellier with four, while Emil Madsen netted five so far for GOG.

19:20 HALF TIME

19:08

Wanne is leading Barca with four goals so far, as the guests enter the final ten minutes of the first with a two-goal lead (10:12). Emil Nielsen is once again looking really good with seven saves so far!

18:58

A few amazing saves from Rok Zaponsek in a row, as Celje overtakes the lead in the MOTW! Just under 15 minutes in, Slovenian are 7:6 up!

18:50

Five minutes in, the result is levelled at 3:3! Ziga Mlakar, and Hampus Wanne scored two each for their respective teams so far!

In Denmark, GOG is trailing Montpellier 4:5.

18:45

The game is on! The hosts will have the first possession!

18:40

With only five minutes left until the opening whistle in Slovenia, let's remember how it all ended last season. Will Celje find a way to make it a step further this season? We'll find out sooner rather than later!

That's how the match ended last year...



Nielsen saved the victory at the last second! pic.twitter.com/wUtgBJPWqo — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 18, 2023

18:30

One of the players a lot of Slovenian fans will surely be focusing on tonight, despite the fact he's not playing for Celje Pivovarna Lasko, is surely Blaz Janc who has managed to leave a big mark on the Slovenian team, and is now playing an important role for the Spanish giant.

''Celje is my home and it is always very nice to return here. I will also be playing against my brother again which surely makes it a very special match for me. On the other hand, we know that we've traveled here with an intention to win the game. We are aware of how good their team is now, and that they surely have the quality needed to compete with all the teams. Our goal is to be focused and given everything we've got. They've got nothing to lose, and a lot to gain in this one!'', Janc concluded before the game.

18:20

There is no better way really to describe how much this game means to Celje, than to check out what their coach Alem Toskic had to say prior to the game:

''This is a match of the year for us and our fans. Barca is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We all know they have the best players in the world on their team. Last year we played really well against them and lost in the last seconds of the match. We will prepare best we can, and try to deliver our best possible performance!'

18:10

There is no better way to prepare for what's coming up in Celje, Slovenia than to go through the Media Guide for the MOTW - courtesy of the EHF Media Team!





• Two former titleholders with contrasting starts to the 2023/24 season meet in the Match of the Week in round 5 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: RK Celje Pivovarna Laško and Barça.



• Celje have lost all their four matches in group B so far, but three defeats were by just one or two goals.



• Barça are one of the two still unbeaten teams in the competition – alongside THW Kiel in group A.



• Two former Celje players are part of Barça's squad: right wing Blaz Janc and playmaker Domen Makuc ; However, Makuc is out for months with a knee injury.



• Blaz Janc will face his younger brother Mitja Janc , who is Celje's best scorer with 23 goals – five less than Barça's leading scorer, Dika Mem.



• Celje have not beaten Barça in 11 matches since winning the first leg of their CL 2004/05 semi-final.



• The series includes Celje's biggest ever defeat in the CL – 45:21, from a group phase game at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona in September 2019.



• Their first eight duels were all CL semi-finals, which were played over two legs at that time.



• At each semi-final both teams won one leg, but Barça advanced on all four occasions – and went on to win the trophy each time: in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2005.



• Two players won the CL with both clubs: Dejan Peric in 2004 (with Celje) and 2005 (Barça); Siarhei Rutenka in 2004 (Celje), 2011 and 2015 (Barça).



• Barça coach Carlos Ortega is a seven-time CL winner with the Spanish club – six times as a player, once as a coach (in 2022).



• When it comes to Barça's matches against Celje, Ortega holds the all-time club records for most goals in total (37) and most goals in one match (12).



• Like Ortega at Barça, Celje head coach Alem Toskić also played for his current club in the past.



• Barça's Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas and Aitor Ariño are the only players in the 2023/24 group phase who have won the CL four times.



• Celje play their 28th CL season; Barça their 26th.



• In the CL all-time standings, Barça lead with 287 wins from 372 matches; Celje have won 120 of their 278 matches so far.



• Celje's Serbian center back Stefan Dodic , who arrived from HC Zagreb last summer, was the MVP of the U20 EHF EURO 2022, where Serbia won bronze.



• Both sides are the record champions and cup winners of their countries: Celje have won the league 26 and the cup 22 times in Slovenia; Barça the league 30 and the cup 27 times in Spain.

6:00 p.m

And we're live wishing a warm welcome to all the handball fans as another round of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League handball begins! We've got three games coming up our way today, and we're starting the round in the best possible fashion with the MOTW in which Celje will host Barca!

5:00 p.m

You got to feel for Celje: zero points from their first four matches, and Barça are up next...

However, the naked numbers don't tell the whole story. Three of Celje's four defeats were by just one or two goals and any other result would have been possible in each of these matches.

Also, when it was Janc (Mitja) vs Janc (Blaz) last season, Celje made life difficult for Barça and it was only thanks to a last-second save by Emil Nielsen that Barça did not drop a point that night:

16:46

We await a fiery start into round 5 tonight as the MOTW is scheduled right at the beginning: at 18:45 CEST, Celje host Barça.

The Spanish record champions missed a third title in a row last season, stumbling over eventual winners Magdeburg in the semi-final at the TruckScout EHF FINAL4 2023. Despite key players leaving and others injured, there is only one goal again for Barça this season: another trophy, as goalkeeper Emil Nielsen tells EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu in this MOTW feature :