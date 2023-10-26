22:30

Here's that thrilling conclusion to the match between Porto and GOG.

22:25 | FULL-TIME

Barça are beaten, for only the second time in more than 30 Champions League games and only the 10th time at home in Champions League history! Veszprém played superbly throughout, capitalising on their half-time lead to extend it in the second half. More accuracy paid off for Veszprém in what ended up as a real goal-fest. Veszprém are level with their opponents now at the top of group B. Barça's efforts were not helped by Dika Mem apparently suffering an injury during the second half.

Kiel avenge themselves for last season's quarter-final loss with a decisive win in Paris, despite Kamil Syprzak's eight goals. Kiel's general aggression really made the difference in the second half and the Zebras continue their strong Champions League run this season. That puts Kiel alone at the top of group A.

What a game by Porto! After a terrible first half, they fought right back in the second and Fábio Magalhães sealed the win with his only goal of the game 21 seconds before the buzzer. Antonio Areia and Emil Madsen are top scorers with six goals each. Nikola Mitrevski is the match-winner, though, after making 13 saves from 23 shots in the second half for an efficiency of 56.5 per cent.

Plock get some points on the board with victory over Celje, but you have to give Celje credit for fighting on after their very slow start to the game. Dawid Dawydzik for the hosts, and Mitja Janc for the visitors, both scored eight times, and 11 of Celje's players contributed to their score.

22:15

After not featuring too much in the first half, Kiel's young Icelandic star Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu has come into his own in the second half, scoring six times and dishing out some delightful assists.

22:12

Porto are now in the lead and are looking more confident with every pass, while GOG are fighting to regain control of the match.

Kiel have a three-goal advantage over PSG, and Veszprém lead Barça with Rodrigo Corrales playing brilliantly.

22:04

Veszprém are getting closer and closer to victory - they now lead by six goals, despite Dika Mem's best efforts. Carlos Ortega calls a timeout.

Meanwhile Porto, remarkably, have drawn level with GOG, proof once again you can never, ever write them off.

21:54

In Barcelona, Gonzalo Perez de Vargas has come on for the hosts and is finding his groove. Barça have stopped Veszprém getting further ahead.

Kiel have taken a two-goal lead in Paris, with Jannick Green's performance dipping. But it's still awfully close.

In Poland, Plock still lead Celje by six goals as Dmitry Zhitnikov is helped off court limping, after falling badly while shooting. And GOG are clinging on to a two-goal advantage in Porto.

21:45

As we get into the second halves, two questions are emerging:

1) Will Barça lose their first game this season? Veszprém have a four-goal lead now.

2) Will Porto come back against GOG? After going into the break six down, they're back to 20:22 and looking good. Nikola Mitrevski in goal is making a real difference.

21:40

There's 30 minutes remaining in round 6 and while GOG and Plock are looking comfortable, there's everything to play for in Paris and Barcelona.

21:26 | HALF-TIME

This is by far the closest match Barça have had so far this season. Both teams have led at various points and there is no clear leader, although Veszprém have the edge. Both Emil Nielsen and Rodrigo Corrales are pulling off incredible stops, while Frenchmen Dika Mem and Ludovic Fabregas are starring on the field.

The eternal duel between PSG and Kiel continues in another classic and tight game. But it's Jannick Green making the difference, with Kiel's goalkeepers finding it hard to stop the Paris shots. Kiel have made a lot more attempts on goal, it's just that not as many of them have gone in.

GOG are looking too good for Porto today. Interestingly it's their two Danes - Jakob Mikkelsen and Nicolaj Læsø - who have had the most success in scoring, with four and three goals respectively. On the other side, Hans Mensing and Emil Madsen have netted five and four. Tobias Thulin is a rock in goal, saving 10 out of 25 shots so far (40 per cent).

At the moment, Plock look set to secure their first win of the season as they hold a comfortable lead over Celje. However, Celje are slowly getting themselves back into the game, or at least not letting Plock extend further, and they could yet fight back. But it's Plock's to lose.

21:17

Absolutely lovely goal by Niclas Ekberg, served up in style by Nikola Bilyk.



21:10

Luka Karabatic manages to knock himself over by running into a teammate without looking. He spends a minute or so on the court being looked after before being helped off. PSG have a narrow lead over Kiel.

Barça lead Veszprém by two, but Rodrigo Corrales is producing some great saves against a team largely composed of his national teammates.

21:04

Random fact of the evening: both Janc brothers have managed to score for their teams, with elder brother Blaz scoring Barça's second goal and, a few minutes later, Mitja making sure Celje are not scoreless. Celje are trailing badly though (1:7).

Over in Paris, it's a close game but it would be Kiel in front if Jannick Green wasn't playing out of his skin - he's made some amazing saves.



20:59

Maybe we'll stop with the Ludovic Fabregas posts at some point, but he really is playing exceptionally well.



20:56

An early timeout for Celje in Poland. They trail 0:4 with nearly 10 minutes played.

Ludovic Fabregas has scored four of Veszprém's goals against his old club, and it's a great start for the Hungarian team who lead 7:6.

20:48

Dika Mem gets Barça on the board, but it's the returnee Ludovic Fabregas who starts the scoring for Veszprém.

Nikola Karabatic makes quick work of PSG's first goal against Kiel.

20:45

Throw-off!

Of note is that the game in Barcelona marks Ludovic Fabregas's return to the Palau Blaugrana, where he played for five seasons before joining Veszprém.

20:35

We move swiftly on, to the last four games in this round. Can Barça remain unbeaten? And which out of Plock and Celje will take their first points?

EHFTV coverage has begun, so pick your game and prepare for throw-off.